I've had this game for years now, and finally decided to read the rules and move pieces.
Compared with contemporary games, Musket & Pike feels distinctly old school and charmingly playable, if slightly lacking in chrome. There are only three phases in the sequence of play: shoot, move, melee; then repeat for the second player. The game would probably rank a "3" or "4" on Avalon Hill's old complexity scale. Each unit represents about 100-125 men, artillery around 4 to 6 guns. A game turn represents 5 minutes and each hex around 50 meters.
I chose this scenario to play solitaire and learn the game because it is ranked a "3" in complexity (1 to 9 scale, lower is simpler), rated as balanced, and takes just 10 turns.
The Bohemian forces, consisting of 11 professional pike, 6 militia pike, and 8 professional musket units are deployed close to the eponymous terrain feature (good for defense). The Imperial forces, consisting of 15 professional pike, 15 professional musket, 6 heavy cavalry and an early artillery unit, are deployed nearby. To win, the Imperial forces must eliminate all enemy units within 5 turns (decisive victory), 8 turns (substantial), or 10 turns (marginal).
Clearly, the onus of action is on the Imperial forces. In the actual battle, the Bohemians were virtually destroyed in an hour. Looking at the imbalance in forces facing the Bohemians, I rather agreed with this gentleman:
There is no rule that forces the Bohemians to stay and fight. After all, they win by surviving, not inflicting casualties. I deployed them within the setup area, but ready to bolt. The other advantage was that the White Mountain would shield the Bohemians from the Imperialist artillery, ineffective as it was in any case.
I deployed the Imperialists as far forward as possible to catch the Bohemians in retreat; with that in mind, Imperialist heavy cavalry were deployed aggressively. But no matter how I tinkered with the Imperial deployment, I could not effect a successful battle. In three plays, the Imperialist side lost the scenario, and in fact, consistently suffered greater casualties than the Bohemians--completely opposite of the historical outcome.
Here's the general flow of battle. The Bohemians retreat; the Imperialists pursue. Because of the sequence of play, the Bohemian forces fire--mostly disrupting, but sometimes eliminating the enemy--then retreating further. The Imperialists pursue again, and suffer more delays due to disruption; whenever they are able to fire, their firepower is much less effective due to range, but the Bohemian fire is more effective because the pursuing Imperials always end their movement phase closer to the Bohemians, who then begin their fire phase. Gradually, the Imperial pursuit becomes ragged, while the Bohemian retreat remains in relative order. The Imperial heavy cavalry are not fast enough to catch the Bohemians within their move, which means they usually have to suffer a volley and hope to survive before they are able to melee the enemy footmen.
Here's a typical endgame:
Perhaps the situation above is anomalous because of my limited imagination and tactical nous as the Imperial player; perhaps the scenario needs a tweak to encourage the Bohemians to fight.
Nevertheless, I enjoyed the scenario. Managing the mix of pike, musket and cavalry within each hex as well as across the field of battle is obviously important--and the rules reward and encourage good management. I've continued sampling the other scenarios of Musket & Pike.
Thanks for the session report.Great to see this game get a play.It was one of the first wargames I got in the seventies,unfortunately I sold it to a mate and haven't been able to get hold of a copy since.If I remember the rule set is only a few pages and you get a whole heap of scenarios to tackle.