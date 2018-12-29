|
Leo Zappa
INTRODUCTION:
My good friend Dan and I are now engaged in our last campaign of 2018 - a seasonally-appropriate play of the SCS take on the Battle of the Bulge, Ardennes. We wanted to start a Bulge game for December, and as we are both SCS fans, we've chosen this title from my library (I own at least five games on the subject, with at least one more on pre-order!).
Dan asked to be the Allies and I was happy to oblige. I know how the story ends, but with any luck, I can make him sweat a bit before giving up the ghost. We are playing the entire campaign, so this will certainly end up being another in a long line of multi-session projects, which is fine by me!
PREGAME PREPARATIONS:
The following image shows the game at the 95% set-up complete mark. As the German commander, I still had to place my bridge engineers, supply units, and "Greif" units, while Dan still needed to place his Allied supply dumps.
I like how the German can secretly select his "Massive German Victory" condition from three provided (drive on Antwerp, capture Liege, or drive on Paris). I have selected my objective, written on a scrap of paper, and hidden it in my copy of Trevor Dupuy's Battle of the Bulge tome "Hitler's Last Gamble". At this time, I do not think I will reveal my choice here, as I have reason to believe that the enemy is attempting to break my codes!
As the German commander, I am going to run this battle as the Germans did historically, dividing my effort into three zones corresponding to the major organizations used in the offensive:
7th Armee - German left (southern) flank
5th Panzer Armee - German center
6th SS Panzer Armee - German right (northern) flank
I planned the avenue of advance for each army, and identified their primary objectives for the first half of the campaign. We will see if I have any more luck than the historical Germans did!
TURN 1 - DECEMBER 16, 1944:
And so it begins! Dan and I went through a fairly thorough pre-campaign briefing on both the series and special rules. As the German commander, I selected my main objective, placed my Greif units, and positioned my engineer and supply units, while Dan as the Allied player positioned his real/dummy supply dumps.
We completed the German half of turn one (December 16). I had given some thought to how to launch the offensive, but I'm still not fully satisfied with my start. Things got a bit sour right from the start when my von der Heydte parachute assault on Bastogne went completely awry, as the last German paratroop operation of the war dropped too far from the landing zone and was utterly destroyed! The main attacks then commenced. The 6th SS Panzer Armee zone ran up against tougher than expected American resistance and made little headway. Similarly on the other flank, the 7th Army, the weakest of the three German armies, crawled out of the gate. However, in the center, the 5th Panzer Armee was rather successful, using bridging engineers to cross the Our River quickly, overrun several American units, and claim the city of Clervaux. There is virtually no opposition in front the 2nd and Lehr Panzer divisions in the center at the moment! If I could just move a little faster (terrain and traffic jams are definitely cramping my efforts!!!)
Dan will begin the bottom (American) half of the first turn on our next session. He is fairly strong on the shoulders of the German offensive, but the center is very weak at the moment. He won't be getting his first reinforcements, in the form of the 7th Armored Division and 1st Infantry Division, until turn 2, and I'm sure most of his opening moves will involve falling back and forming some strong-points.
TURN 2 - DECEMBER 17, 1944:
The Americans received their first significant reinforcements, the 1st Infantry Division and 7th Armored Division. Dan used these forces to shore up the defenses of the northern shoulder of the operation. This area concerns me quite a bit, as it poses a threat to the flank of any advance that the 6th SS Panzer Armee might make. To potentially head this off, I have planned a thrust by 1st SS Panzer Division to capture Trois Ponts. This would allow me to threaten to roll up the Allied line. Perhaps this would cause the Americans to consider falling back.
In the center, the next plans are to assault St. Vith. I should be able to get a fairly strong attack going on the 18th, but I am guessing it might take me two days at least to capture the town. It is important to clear this area, to make way for the first major German reinforcements, the 2nd SS and 9th SS Panzer Divisions, which arrive 'tomorrow'.
In the south, I am making a lunge for Bastogne, with plans for a hasty attack by elements of 2nd Panzer and Lehr Panzer divisions. I must strike quickly, as I know he will have reinforcements arriving shortly to thicken the defenses of that key roadhub!
TURNS 3-4, DECEMBER 18-19, 1944:
"Well, that could have gone better..." - Gen. Hasso von Manteuffel
As operations wrapped up on December 17, I was looking forward to attempting to take Bastogne on the fly with the lead elements of the Panzer Lehr and 2nd Panzer divisions, while hoping to do the same with Trois Ponts with Kampfgruppe Peiper of the 1st SS Panzer Division. I had also planned to reduce St. Vith with the better part of four divisions, including the 116th Panzer division. If these attacks had been even moderately successful, my offensive would have had little but open roads ahead of it.
"The best laid plans of mice and ubermen oft go awry..." - SS Oberst-Gruppenführer Sepp Dietrich
Well, all of the planned attacks were duly executed as ordered. The results...could have been better. In game terms, the SCS series of games uses a 2xD6 combat results table, which can produce results ranging from "11" to "66". The lower the number rolled, the worse results for the attacker. In my case, I managed to roll 'snake-eyes', that is, "11", for both the Bastogne and Trois Ponts attacks.
Literally the worst possible results I could achieve, for what were probably the two most important attacks I will make in this game.
Just like that, my dreams of victory were shattered. The 2nd Panzer and Lehr divisions suffered grievous losses (in game terms, 4 steps) while inflicted no losses on the American defenders in Bastogne. Peiper's command lost 2 irreplaceable steps as well.
The operations around St. Vith were relatively more successful, and the American garrison has been severely reduced, but it still holds out, thereby continuing to tie down four divisions critically needed elsewhere.
The weather continues to improve, which is good news for the Americans, and bad news for my Wehrmacht forces. To add insult to injury, the Americans got a surge of air sorties on the 18th with the clearing weather, which inflicted even more losses on my army.
Having said all of that, all is not lost. After my rebuff at Trois Ponts, I have shifted the bulk of the 6th SS Panzer Armee to the south, taking Vielsalm, and threatening to flank the American lines once more. I've temporarily gone on the defensive east of Bastogne, while awaiting the arrival of the forces currently investing St. Vith.
One thing that this game does is model the devastating effects of American artillery. The Germans are faced with a difficult choice whenever attacking a US defensive position back with arty. Either stack units up to maximize attack strength and see the U.S. arty disorganize an entire stack, thereby severely hampering the impending attack, or disperse the units, reducing the attacking combat strength but minimizing the effectiveness of the U.S. cannons. There's no good answer to this dilemma for the Germans, and the U.S. gets a barrage phase during the German turn as well as during their own turn. These rules model the devastating impact of the American artillery quite well, I'd say, and it's awfully demoralizing for the German player!
Well, despite this unfortunate series of events, I will continue to press on. After all, did the Americans give up when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? No!, and so neither will we Germans give up after our attacks against Bastogne and Trois Ponts went up in smoke! On to the Meuse!!!
More to follow...
Andrew C
Fantastic AAR - love the pictures!
