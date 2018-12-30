|
GeekGold Bonus for All Supporters at year's end: 1000!
17,202 Supporters
$15 min for supporter badge & GeekGold bonus
1 Days Left
Support:
Please select a support frequency
-
M St
Australia
Unspecified
-
[This is a repost, from Web-Grognards, of my old <b]Landships</b] AARs since I have finally found the photos for them. Thus the low-res photos, at the time I thought 640x480 would be good enough for anybody! Text is as written in 2003, except for the editorial comments in brackets.]
[May, 2003] About 4 1/2 years after trying out the learning scenario and then shelving the game again for the moment, I finally graduated to the full Landships rules. Actually, it was more the full Infernal Machines] rules as we applied pretty much all of the new ones that we could, including the Running/Prone ones.
We basically decided to go through the Landships scenarios though before trying the Infernal Machines ones, so we started right at the start. (Unlike Panzer Grenadier, the number of scenarios is limited enough, 20 in the original game, that such a plan might actually succeed.) [Ha, the naivete. - Ed.]
The first scenario, "Churchill's Toys", lived up to its reputation, it proved totally unbalanced, as I had heard it would be. It showcases German cavalry (about 15 units or so) that has to overrun some Allied infantry, then take and hold some terrain, and then exit the other side of the map, while being simultaneously attacked in the flank by no less than eight (8) Rolls Royce armored cars. The map setup (two maps are used lengthwise so the armored cars (20MP) can actually cross from one side to the other in one turn. [The Germans (obviously) are on the right.]
As a result of that reach of the armoured cars and the vulnerability of cavalry, a sort of shell game developed where the cavalry dismounted on one side of the map to be less vulnerable while it kept moving on the other side of the map. [Note armoured cars surrounding the centre group.]
This proved eventually unproductive as the armored cars kept killing cavalry platoons while the cavalry had not even managed to reach the infantry at all when 2/3 of the scenario was over, much less kill it, take the terrain it held, and exit. (One armored car broke down due to tire damage.) The Germans managed to make it onto the same map as the Allied infantry and that's as far as they got.
[Armoured cars grouped in center and right rear]
Supposedly the designer's comment when queried on the scenario was that it was supposed to show that cavalry couldn't do much against armored cars. Well, ok, but I suspect it could have been made less boringly (bleedingly) obvious.
However, we went on to the second scenario immediately, that has an entirely different complexion as we get to see some trenches.
Original Web-Grognards post:
https://grognard.com/reviews1/landships1.txt
-
-
|