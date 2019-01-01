|
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
The Cataclysm bot continues to evolve. After playing scenario C.2 Days Of Decision about 20 times, my new favorite scenario is C.5 Hitler's War. So many moving parts in this one!
Aermelknopf was kind enough to take a day off from stress testing the Status Quo rule and played a couple of games of C.2 against me where I was making my moves using the bot's charts. I had no idea how cut throat you guys played this thing! I wrote the bot to provide a nice relaxing, pleasant, stress-free experience where everything moves slowly but I learned that actual Cataclysm players are a lot more aggressive than that. So I spent a week tweaking the Bot so it plays as mean a game as Aermelknopf does. Let's see how it went. All Powers in this playthrough are being controlled by bots.
Initial Moves
After attacking Poland, Germany decides to turn West and face UK/France rather than Russia. German armor moves to the Ruhr and Germany has a 2nd air unit being rushed to the front.
[Note: The German bot has a 1/6 chance of going into Russia and starting a 2 front war right away]
Russia changes posture to Political Purges so it will have an easier time Mobilizing and declaring war if it comes to that.
The US manages to get Lend Lease accepted.
Battle Of The Mediterranean
Italy takes the Naval/Air base of Malta with the UK fleet escaping to North Africa. Italy pursues and tries to destroy the British ships there using the same Offensive, but they sneak off again to Egypt with their tails between their legs.
The League of Nations convenes with nothing being agreed to. And we are in Sudden Death of turn 1.
Soon after, Italy attacks Egypt, but the real targets are the British battleships and not the country. This is all part of a desperate struggle to put the UK out of supply in the Med. The British air units are driven away from the battle and Italians are optimistic of their first big win when disaster strikes. The entire Italian navy is destroyed. The Med is now ruled by British and French ships.
Blitzkrieg in the West
Feeling confident after their successes, the UK approaches Benelux diplomatically and achieves control. Meanwhile the German airforce has been growing very strong.
Germany passes their Home Front test easily and redeploys a Fleet into the North Sea to protect its Home Areas from the UK while they attack France. They are badly outnumbered by the British navy and will likely perish, but they will buy time.
They immediately draw an Offensive and after analyzing the situation, they decide to invade England instead!
[The bot uses a quickly calculated value called an Operation Index to evaluate potential Operations. An OI of 1 is considered to be a good attack. Ruhr attacking Lorraine was OI=0, while the London attack was OI=+1]
The German army does just enough to drive the British defenders up into Scotland. No losses for either side. But, they have now captured the UK's only production center and the UK will be desperate. UK Stability falls 2 levels to Unsteady and they are on the brink of collapse.
The British Army surges southward and attacks the German armor with air superiority and each side loses 1 step. The UK now has no armies anywhere near London and it is looking grim.
The UK Home Front counter comes out and the UK collapses after failing the test. With a surrender threshold of only 2, the people nevertheless decide that they have had enough and the UK is out of the war. France is shaken and that nation is also teetering on the edge of collapse.
And suddenly Europe seems very, very empty.
The German bot does not sit still for a second and he now increases commitment to Total War knowing that a French surrender would win the game. Russia isn't even mobilized yet! This gets more units into the Force Pool, but more importantly, it fills the cup with lots of German offensives to make sure the turn does not end quickly. The Germans cash in the spoils from Poland and Czechoslovakia to fuel the next phase of the war and collect 5 Commitment Offensives altogether.
Russia mobilizes soon afterwards. Now all they need is a declaration of war.
D-Day
The French, and indeed the whole world was expecting the German attack to come through Lorraine or the Ardennes. The clever Germans however hit where noone expected them to. Normandy! Using troops garrisoned in England!
Brittany falls easily, but the French pass their stability test and keep fighting.
Germany takes Denmark in a lightning strike.
Russia brings an air unit to the front lines and builds a fortress near Moscow.
A rare diplomatic overture by Germany brings the Baltic States into the fold and creates a small buffer between Russia and East Prussia.
Russia attempts to pass a Declaration of War for the first time and fails.
The French Home Front counter comes out and France fails leading to collapse. They lose their control of Rumania. France offers an armistice to Italy and Germany which is rejected. Had the Russians declared war, however, Germany and Italy would have gladly accepted it.
Germany rolls for Maneuvers twice and fail both times.
Meanwhile Russia tries for a Declaration Of War a second time – and rolls snake eyes!
Finally Germany draws one of their Offensives and with an augmented attack, they manage to take Paris easily. This time, with a Surrender Threshold of 5, France surrenders and the game ends.
Fun game! I went back over things to see if there were any obvious mistakes made by the UK player and didn't find too much. A favorable order of cup draws allowed the German bot to pull that off. An earlier Home Front draw for either UK or France may have saved them.
The updated bot is also winning scenario C.2 in Turn 1 very frequently as Germany/Italy in almost similar fashion.
I haven't made this version of the bot public yet, since I'm still working on making the main text of the rules more user-friendly, but if someone wants to try out a rough beta version of it, I can upload those files.
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
Just played another game of this with me playing the democracies myself. I was super careful to try to avoid this type of loss and it happened again!
Germany went to London instead of France. UK kept fighting this time. They got knocked out of the Home Islands altogether, but helped by France managed to attempt a liberation invasion which failed. Then the French/UK navies put the Germans in UK out of supply and isolated them.
Germany invaded France and got the surrender there putting German UK back into supply. Russia in the meantime declared war and attacked but got nowhere because they couldn't get out of Political Purges. Germany turned east and won by capturing all Russian areas - Russians failed only 1 out of 11 Stability tests.
All of the big action happened on Turn 3.
US managed to place Lend Lease on Turn 2 but that's about as far as they got.
Ouch. I messed this one up. Almost deleted this comment but I figured I would leave it up for other new players so they don't make the same goof.
Germany can't force Russia surrender via taking away all of their Home Areas because the Urals is remote. It looks like Germany, Italy, France and Japan are the only countries that can be forced to surrender by taking all of their areas away.
So, Germany has now pretty much clobbered UK and Russia, but has to wait for one of them to give up via Home Front Failure. I guess most people would just concede at this point, but I'll go back and continue it.
Very slight chance of US entering the war and doing something still.
Phillip Gooden
United States
Worthington
West Virginia
Are you going to be making any changes to how Powers add units to their force pool? Maybe I was doing something wrong, but the system described in the Bot rulebook makes it seem extremely unlikely that Naval and Air Upgrades get added.
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
imawesome13131313 wrote:
Are you going to be making any changes to how Powers add units to their force pool? Maybe I was doing something wrong, but the system described in the Bot rulebook makes it seem extremely unlikely that Naval and Air Upgrades get added.
In the latest version, the order of checks has been changed to Armor, Air, Army, Fleets.
I'm having trouble coming up with a general rule for choosing an Air Upgrade over choosing 2 Air Units or choosing a Naval upgrade over choosing a new Fleet. Any suggestions?
Maybe those upgrades will become more crucial when I test out C.4 Eagle and Sun (carriers in the Pacific will become what Armor is in Europe), but for now the basic units seem better and keep the bot simpler.
Jonathan Yedidia
United States
Cambridge
Massachusetts
Peter, I'm wondering if your bots would work well with the Unofficial 1937 ETO scenario that I uploaded to the files section? I'm guessing that if they can handle the C2 and C5 scenarios, that scenario would also work because it's basically the C2 scenario expanded to cover the USSR and USA as well, or the C5 scenario moved back in time to the beginning of 1937.
I'd be interested in seeing your latest files, even in a rough version.
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
I just uploaded them for you.
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/188v1r2hhr59mrv/AADoY0_x0bHumjYMu...
There's a folder named 1.1 beta with all of the latest docs. I also added the VASL logs for this game - they should be fairly error free but not a ton of commentary.
I don't have anything in there yet for UK/France/Russia pressuring the US yet. That's pretty much what I'm looking at now. Is it necessary and how much?
Phillip Gooden
United States
Worthington
West Virginia
peterk1 wrote:
imawesome13131313 wrote:
Are you going to be making any changes to how Powers add units to their force pool? Maybe I was doing something wrong, but the system described in the Bot rulebook makes it seem extremely unlikely that Naval and Air Upgrades get added.
In the latest version, the order of checks has been changed to Armor, Air, Army, Fleets.
I'm having trouble coming up with a general rule for choosing an Air Upgrade over choosing 2 Air Units or choosing a Naval upgrade over choosing a new Fleet. Any suggestions?
Maybe those upgrades will become more crucial when I test out C.4 Eagle and Sun (carriers in the Pacific will become what Armor is in Europe), but for now the basic units seem better and keep the bot simpler.
Well, I can think of using 1 of 2 solutions:
1) Try to factor in bombing possibilities. Something like "if the Power can strategically bomb an enemy resource with OI of +1 (or +2) choose an Air Upgrade)." Problem with this one is that it doesn't really add Naval Upgrades at all, since their main benefits are strategic (ie. increased range, extra hit point, can carry a tactical air unit), so I'm not sure how to translate it into general rules for a bot.
2) The second option (which I started using) was just to count upgrades as separate unit entirely (so, like how you compare air units, compare only Strategic Air units to one other). This also required slightly modifying the order, but nothing huge. I did it: infantry, air, armor upgrade, fleet, air upgrade, fleet upgrade.
I haven't tried the first, but the second worked okay imo.
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
imawesome13131313 wrote:
1) Try to factor in bombing possibilities. Something like "if the Power can strategically bomb an enemy resource with OI of +1 (or +2) choose an Air Upgrade)."
That doesn't really work. I don't really want the player to have to check OI values or effects on individual battles when deciding what to add to his force pool or what to buy in the admin phase. It takes too long and I don't do that for any of the other units.
imawesome13131313 wrote:
2) The second option (which I started using) was just to count upgrades as separate unit entirely (so, like how you compare air units,
This is doable and it becomes a low priority thing that gets done right at the end if a bot already has all of the land/air/armor/fleet units that it thinks it needs. The problem is...isn't the land/air filler that I'm using right now for those leftover choices going to end up being a better decision most of the time? I'm seeing Powers run out of basic armies and air units all the time.
And of course, having upgraded air being purchased also forces me to add in rules for when the bot will use them to perform bombing or controlling a sea area versus performing some other type of attack or redeploying to where the air unit will be more useful. I'm not really ready to start adding those things in yet. Haven't seen a need - there always seems to be a land/sea battle around for them to support. I would almost never get to that level of the Offensives chart with my current understanding of the game and the scenarios I've looked at so far.
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
I'm such a moron. I just started another game this morning planning to do a few cup draws with my morning coffee. Germany gets their Home Front check, moves a fleet into the North Sea and on the next chit they draw an Offensive and I figure out who they should attack.
The index for Ruhr versus Lorraine is OI = -1
The index for Ruhr versus London is OI = +1
Sealion! Again????? That's 3 games in a row!!! That's crazy.
So I dug deep into the rules and finally saw the +1 for defending against an Invasion. And that changes everything.
Phew. I got tripped up here because on my first few plays when I scanned the combat bonuses/penalties looking for the effect of amphibious assaults I saw the attacker -1 for Invasion at extended range up at the top and then I stopped scanning after that, figuring THAT was the only penalty involving invasions.
Cool. So now I can fix that misunderstanding up which should lead to better test games.
I've played this game a ton but am still learning new things each and every day. Definitely requires lots of practice to internalize everything.
Phillip Gooden
United States
Worthington
West Virginia
peterk1 wrote:
This is doable and it becomes a low priority thing that gets done right at the end if a bot already has all of the land/air/armor/fleet units that it thinks it needs. The problem is...isn't the land/air filler that I'm using right now for those leftover choices going to end up being a better decision most of the time? I'm seeing Powers run out of basic armies and air units all the time.
Maybe, but I don't think it's a good idea to tie upgrades to running out of the basic unit. Realistically, a player isn't going to do that, so why should the bot?
Quote:
And of course, having upgraded air being purchased also forces me to add in rules for when the bot will use them to perform bombing or controlling a sea area versus performing some other type of attack or redeploying to where the air unit will be more useful. I'm not really ready to start adding those things in yet. Haven't seen a need - there always seems to be a land/sea battle around for them to support. I would almost never get to that level of the Offensives chart with my current understanding of the game and the scenarios I've looked at so far.
Well, the Offensives flowchart already contains the ability to launch Air Offensives, so why not just built it into that? Honestly, it makes more sense to use your air units for bombing runs than just fighting other air units (outside of supporting ground units, of course). I've never really seen a reason to independently attack air units. If they're not supporting a ground attack, it just seems pointless.
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
imawesome13131313 wrote:
Maybe, but I don't think it's a good idea to tie upgrades to running out of the basic unit. Realistically, a player isn't going to do that, so why should the bot?
Because a player has the benefit of being able to plan ahead and make sure he has sufficient air/naval units to build all of those improvements on top of. The bot can't really. He can. But I'm not sure I want to get into that type of complexity. I don't want people to have to use a computer or keep detailed notes/calculations.
It's a losing strategy to try to build a bot that mimics human play 100%. I'm trying to provide the illusion of having an opponent, but without really having one. An example of this is how I'll be handling Logisitc units. The bot will never buy those in advance, he'll just get one automatically, probably in exchange for another unit, when one would end up being really useful. I might do the same thing for Forts too, but the 1 turn delay for those is making me think about it a bit more.
It's OK for the bot not to use some tactics that a human would if it results in less games being ruined due to really bad decisions.
I would consider a bot having lots of improvements it can't bring into play the result of really bad decisions.
Those 2 point builds are really difficult to deal with. Some Powers (UK, France Italy) can't really afford them and probably should stay away from them with a 10 foot pole. They also suck up an entire offensive to build.
The 1 build units are simpler and more granular. A bot can perform a small attack and then place a smaller unit into the reserve with the last action.
imawesome13131313 wrote:
Well, the Offensives flowchart already contains the ability to launch Air Offensives, so why not just built it into that?
It does. But you should almost never get there (in the latest version of the bot - that action has been moved down a level or 2). It's more of an escape valve - something to use your actions for when there's absolutely nothing else on the board.
Don't get me wrong. I know those improvements will end up being very useful at some point in my testing/development. They just aren't yet, so I'm keeping things simple by putting it off until I get there. Did I say simple? The bot is already quite complex and there's tons of stuff in there to play around with even if there's a few unit types the bot never buys.
In the meantime, why not help me out testing this? If you play a game of C.2, C.3 or C.5 against the bot and you notice that a game has gotten absolutely spoiled because the bot didn't purchase an air or naval upgrade, send that situation over to me so I can take a look at it.
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
I just posted some logs for a new game in the beta folder (Game 6).
What would be super helpful if any of you have the time and interest and use VASSAL : Go through the logs and look for places where the bot did something stupid or missed an opportunity (or I messed up a rule). It's only going to get good quickly if I can get some help. 1-2 playtest games a week isn't enough to get very much done.
|