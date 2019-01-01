peterk1 wrote:

This is doable and it becomes a low priority thing that gets done right at the end if a bot already has all of the land/air/armor/fleet units that it thinks it needs. The problem is...isn't the land/air filler that I'm using right now for those leftover choices going to end up being a better decision most of the time? I'm seeing Powers run out of basic armies and air units all the time.

And of course, having upgraded air being purchased also forces me to add in rules for when the bot will use them to perform bombing or controlling a sea area versus performing some other type of attack or redeploying to where the air unit will be more useful. I'm not really ready to start adding those things in yet. Haven't seen a need - there always seems to be a land/sea battle around for them to support. I would almost never get to that level of the Offensives chart with my current understanding of the game and the scenarios I've looked at so far.