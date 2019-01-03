|
-
Guy Vandille
Belgium
Haacht
-
It was 208 years BC, and Publius Cornelius Scipio was out to avenge the death of his father. In the south of Spain, near Baecula, he attacked Hasdrubal's encampment. The Carthaginian leader had positioned light troops on a ridge, behind which his camp had been installed. He was pretty confident he would defeat Publius "sonny boy" Scipio, and was having a nap in the midst of his heavy infantry, way back in the barracks.
On his arrival at the battlefield, Scipio had general Cassius storm the hills with his light infantry. A line command came in pretty handy to open the hostilities ! It was an uphill battle, though,...literally. Early Roman losses were higher than those of Carthage.
Hasdrubal was able to react with an order to 4 of his light troops on the hilltops, but a downhill battle turned out to be just as frustrating as an uphill one. Now the Carthaginian losses were higher than the Roman losses.
Scipio now set his plan in motion, marching his legionary infantry towards the left flank of the enemies on the hills.
Hasdrubal was quickly out of bed now ! He marched his heavy infantry out of his camp, out to protect his left flank.
Scipio saw this threat coming, and had his troops sprint up the hill, bashing into the left flank of the Carthaginian ridge defense before Hasdrubal could shield them off.
Having joined the light infantry on the hill, Hasdrubal was nevertheless able to launch a line command. A fierce battle followed. Hasdrubal's heavy infantry was badly shaken, and despite heavy losses among Roman legionary troops, Scipio was able to pierce a hole in the Carthaginian line.
On the other side of the battle field the Romans were finding it less easy to conquer the hills.
The battle raged on, and both sides gained their first victory banner. Scipio had to join another part of his legionary infantry, as the Romans around him were slain. Hasdrubal lost his heavy infantry, and joined his left flank light cavalry...ready to quickly scurry off the battlefield no doubt.
On the other side of the hills, the Carthaginian troops were bravely defending their positions.
But a coordinated Roman attack had them on their back heels, whilst Scipio was wreaking havoc on the other side, conquering a second victory banner.
Hasdrubal tried to reorganise his defense, but standing on the sidelines ready to run away, is not the most efficient way to achieve this. The heavy infantry was marching out of their camps...finally.
Too little, too late, though. Cassius and Scipio were mopping up the Carthaginians on the hills, gaining victory banners 3 and 4, bringing them to within 2 banners of victory.
Blind to defeat staring them in the eyes, the Carthaginians decided to focus on their own right flank, where things were not looking so bleak.
Well, not before the Roman light troops drove them of the hill, anyway.
The Carthaginian cavalry was able to chase the Roman legionaries away, and started singing and cheering as if they had won the war, apparently unaware of what was happening on the rest of the battlefield.
But their cheers rapidly dissipated as Gaius Laelius marched his legionaries forward.
Meanwhile Hasdrubal had been able to form a defensive line in front of his camp.
A defensive line, which was to be utterly useless. The Roman light troops stormed down the hill and secured victory banners 5 and 6 even before reaching this line.
Scipio had avenged his father's death by bringing a blistering defeat upon Hasdrubal.
The war was not over. But the tide was turning.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Jan 3, 2019 9:21 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 1, 2019 11:12 am
-
-
Jason Lewandowski
United States
Lincoln
Nebraska
-
Great photos!
Thanks for the effort on this AAR!
-
-
-
Guy Vandille
Belgium
Haacht
-
Dazooz wrote:
Great photos!
Thanks for the effort on this AAR!
Thanks, Jason. My pleasure...absolutely. I love this game !
-
-
|