"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."

Setup

This scenario is a 1v1 encounter, with one F-104 Starfighter (ROCAF) vs one Chengdu J-7 Fishcan (PLAAF), set on 31 December 1967. Pilots may not descend to Low Altitude because of weather. Order of Battle is:



ROCAF (Taiwan) Forces

01 x F-104G Starfighter, using Pakistan F-104G stats and loadout, plus 3 points of Skills (Guided Intercept 2, Gunfighter)



PLAAF (Chinese) Forces

01 x Chengdu J-7 Fishcan, using Indian MiG-21 Fishbed stats and loadout



Victory Conditions

Well, duh. (Shoot down the other fighter, if you really have to ask.)

Round 1

As both jets were carrying short-range, rear-aspect IR missiles, the objective was to close to HS range and gain a Tailing position. The Starfighter adjusted for Range and then Position on the Fishcan, closing to HS range, before finishing on an Advantaged position - close, but not enough to shoot.

Round 2

The Fishcan played a series of Actions to move out of Disadvantaged, only to be countered and neutralized by the Starfighter. The turn of play went to the Starfighter, which used its superior hand to move into Tailing position, acquiring Tone, and firing both Sidewinders. With a mini-hand of three, the missiles were easily evaded, fortunately.

Rounds 3-5

The next two rounds saw the Fishcan and the Starfighter maneuvering for range and position: the former trying to hold the Starfighter at HS range and into a rear-aspect missile firing solution, the latter attempting to close to Gun range. With partially depleted hands, both players favoured caution over risk-taking in playing their cards. In Round 5, the Fishcan played afterburners to gain additional cards, getting onto the Starfighter's tail at HS range, then played Tone, and fired both AA-2 Atolls. The missiles had a combined mini-hand of two, of which one was a useless Ace Pilot. The Starfighter was nearly out of playable cards, but it had a Countermeasure which saved it from certain doom. The Fishcan pressed the attack, moving into Guns range, followed by a Guns attack, which was easily cancelled out by the last card in the Starfighter's hand.

Round 6

The Starfighter played afterburners to regain a full Action hand, using maneuvering and Scissors to reverse positions from Tailed to Advantaged on the Fishcan, and then Guns (Good Angle) - only to be defeated by an Ace Pilot. With no more missiles, Tone or Guns cards on both sides, the match ended in a hard-fought draw.