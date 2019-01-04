|
-
michael esposito
United States
morton grove
Illinois
-
1st patrol of the young Seefähnrich Printz along with the Holland-type SMU-5
Day 1; March 5, 1917. 0700. Clear day with calm seas for our first day out of Pola. The crew is trained and some of the men have seen action. Our patrol area is off the coast of Ravenna..a short trip.
Day 2: 1200. Transit to operational area seas 3 with some clouds. Conducted diving exercises after lunch. Nothing else of note.
Day 3: 0230. On patrol station. 44°28'N, 12° 51'E. Weather cloudy.
Day 6: 1200. Seas 4. Clear. Some of the new crewmen are sick! Some gasoline fumes as well. No contacts yet. Hopefully we will find some targets soon.
Day 9: 1200. Weather improving with only a light swell. 1950. Ship spotted. Looks like a 4900t " Parseo" traveling NNW at a stately 4 knots. Action stations!! Damn. There is an Italian torpedo boat in company. No mind. We are still going to attack. Visibility is 10nm. We will attack on the surface at 1000 yards (Med) range.
Two torpedo spread. LOS! 1 hit 1 miss. She is only damaged! The torpedo boat spots us.. time to pull the plug! I am the last one on the "bridge" just as I reach for the hatch the torpedo boat rammed us right behind the conning tower....I black out. Next thing I remember is bobbing in the Adriatic sea with the TB nearby and an Italian sailor throwing me a rope...yelling; "La Guerra é finita per te!"
I guess I have to explain some of my decision making in this scenario.
As I explained to Ian in a previous post, I never lost a boat...yet! Well, I was a little cocky..I used my tried and true formula of night surface attacks at medium range. So the subsequent ramming attack would take place with a +3 DRM...I rolled boxcars!
I took some artistic licences on my fate as commander. I figured if I rolled a 6..I would survive as I was surfaced on the conning tower. I rolled a 6!
My crew perished however.
Great game! Definately my shortest career in all of the Silent Victory, Hunters and Raiders games I played.
Thanks for looking!
-
-
- Last edited Fri Jan 4, 2019 2:23 pm (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Fri Jan 4, 2019 1:59 am
-
-
Ian Cooper
United States
Silver Spring
Maryland
-
Great AAR! Nice call regarding the (rolling a 6 to survive) result of a ram attempt while conducting a night surface attack: the commander is on the bridge, so he's more likely to survive the ramming attempt in such a case.
Yeah, that +3DRM is a killer.
-
-
- Last edited Fri Jan 4, 2019 1:33 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Fri Jan 4, 2019 1:30 pm
-
-
michael esposito
United States
morton grove
Illinois
-
I realized there is no negative DRM for detection in a night submerged attack. I would think it would be very difficult to see a periscope at night?
Not sure though.
-
-
-
Jonathan "Spartan Spawn, Sworn, Raised for Warring!"
United States
Sellersburg
Indiana
ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ
"By the power of truth, I, while living, have conquered the universe."
-
Great write up! I need to get this to the table. Right after I finish my TAL campaign.
mike_espo wrote:
I realized there is no negative DRM for detection in a night submerged attack. I would think it would be very difficult to see a periscope at night?
Not sure though.
It's not so much the spotting of the periscope itself but rather the wake and disturbance in the water caused by it. That white froth stands out quite a bit to folks looking for it. It's unnatural so to speak and stands out in deep waters even at night.
This is at least what I've read on the subject and could be completely wrong from what Ian's design intent was.
-
-
- Last edited Fri Jan 4, 2019 2:43 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Jan 4, 2019 2:34 pm
-
-
Ian Cooper
United States
Silver Spring
Maryland
-
[Edit after posting] - ooops! Just saw Jonathan beat me to it! You're absolutely right, Jonathan.
mike_espo wrote:
I realized there is no negative DRM for detection in a night submerged attack. I would think it would be very difficult to see a periscope at night?
Yeah. This has been brought up in the "The Hunters" forums too. As I see it, the lack of a DRM for this is more a factor of the torpedo wake being visible and giving away the attacking U-boat's position. The only time that explanation doesn't work is when you're moving to close range, in which case the escorts get a chance to spot you before you fire torpedoes. In that particular circumstance, there should be a negative DRM, and indeed there is: "spotted on a 10 or less" (but I can't take credit - IIRC it's a carry-over from "The Hunters" - Greg really thought of everything!)
-
-
- Last edited Fri Jan 4, 2019 3:42 pm (Total Number of Edits: 6)
- Posted Fri Jan 4, 2019 3:32 pm
-
|