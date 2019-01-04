Race Bannon wrote:

seanmac wrote:

however--just about any CDG with events causes you to remove them by playing them, thus weakening your future deck. It's quite a standard mechanic.

The more typical is play it for the unit strength value (ops points, etc.) and it stays in, play it for the event and it goes out. Whereas Lincoln, if you play it for the unit strength (the Deploy action), it goes out of the deck. The size of your deployable army is literally in your deck, and it shrinks as the game goes on. Not so in CDG, and I'm not sure this Lincoln mechanic has been done before (probably has, I don't know it).