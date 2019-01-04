|
Richard Agnew
Canada
Saskatchewan
Started my first ‘official’ campaign last night-a day trip to bomb the Urban Area at Kobe. Bombing ALT is HI, Squadron position is MED, and MIDDLE of the pack. Being a DAY mission, all guns and gunners are present, and Auxilliary fuel tanks on board. Expected Fighter Resistance was NONE, and no Fighter Escorts are sent.
Take off time from the Marianas is NIGHT. The taxi down the runway resulted in a CLOSE CALL. Ominous sign of things to come?
The first 2 zones brought BAD weather and an extra fuel point in each. Also, spent 1 fuel point for the weight of the guns, but passed the dr for the gunners. Decided to fly thru the storm and paid the price by suffering damage. 2 hits on the WINGS, and 1 on the INSTRUMENTS. Port wing FLAP not working, and (thankfully) superficial damage to #4 engine on the starboard wing. The Co-pilot’s Flight Controls became non-responsive...not good, but will worry about that later. Navigator lost the way in the storm, and we’re OFF course.
Zone 3 had us back ON course and on-time for the form-up. The remainder of the way to zone 12 was fairly uneventful, with only the odd Head Wind to content with. Fuel consumption was quickly becoming our major concern.
Over target weather was BAD, but at least it served to hide us from the FLAK guns below, as they didn’t even bother taking a shot. Incredibly, we rolled a 6, and the bomb run was ON target (even with a -3 drm), scoring a 60% efficiency. Spun a 180, and again, no flak.
On the return trip, fuel level was becoming very worrisome. I calculated that I would run out in zone 2. Had some good luck though, and was pushed along by tail winds in two zones, regaining 2 fuel points.
In zone 6, the dreaded Random Event occured. Thank goodness it was a minor system-the Main Landing Gear malfunctioned, and had to be lowered manually...not a sure bet, but an 83% chance of success.
Weather approaching base was GOOD, but I would need to execute a NIGHT landing...uuugghh. Thankfully, the navigator was spot on with his course directions, as we’re down to a single fuel point approaching base. Just need to crank down the landing gear now. Dr of 1. Whew! Can breathe easy now. DR of 4 with a -2 modifier for the NIGHT landing. Plane and crew are home safely, but just barely.
The more I play the game, the more apparent it becomes that the player is totally at the ‘mercy’ (or lack thereof) of the dice. The wrong roll at the wrong time can set in motion a chain of events culminating in very unpleasant results.
Even when everything is progessing uneventfully, you just KNOW that there will be a nasty surprise waiting just around the corner. When there is no crisis, one eye will be constantly monitoring the fuel track, ready to abort if need be, all the while cursing the Divine Wind that’s serving to siphon your fuel tanks.
You can’t relax in this game...from the moment you start to taxi your enormously heavy, giant warbird down the runway, right until the point when you are back on the ground, danger and disaster will stalk you. Survive or perish, B-29 creates a fantastic narrative. Even with limited air combat, it can’t get boring, and no two games will ever play the same...I’m sure of that.
I agree, this game has really a lot of narrative. Some players dislike the fact that, as you say, it is heavily "dice-driven" and you have little control on events. But this is exactly why I like it. It's sort of "story builder"; it's like reading a book or watching a movie... and you can't help seeing what will happen next!
Fuel can be a real concern, especially if you begin encountering bad weather and/or getting frequent off-course result. When I am low on fuel I prefer to land on Iwo (when US-controlled)... but a landing at Iwo at night with a "problematic" gear may cost your lives!
Great game! And, if you didn't play it yet, try Hell over Korea. These two modules are fantastic!
Chris Milis
United Kingdom
Cranham
Essex
I'm just glad it is a game and not the real thing!
It only scratches the tip of the iceberg regarding the tension the aircrew must have lived fought and died with.
What's mad is this was happening nearly 75years ago! In the most advanced bomber of its day and they knew things could go badly wrong over hundreds of miles of ocean and hostile territory and still crack on.
Very brave men to do the things they did!
Regards to all.
