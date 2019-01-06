A Distant Plain: a game that speaks to those who choose to hear.

Quote:

At least the Insurgents have to roll a die. Having written all this, how could it ever be different with a COIN design? Will we ever get our roll the die and die back into the game? Or will combat always be this abstract? Please do not misunderstand: there is plenty of conflict but not combat, at least this is how it feels.

Quote:

Last, for now, on this wishful thinking list, cubes will never replace counters for me. Not. Ever. Imagine a set of counters that reflected an actual OB, as accurate as possible: how cool would that be? How can you place Coalition cubes and think, “here’s her majesty’s 3 Para, and there is a Canadian brigade group, and then we have the American 82 Airborne”? You cannot. It won’t happen. And there is something fundamentally missing when cubes replace a good set of counters.