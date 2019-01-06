|
-
Gilles Daquin
Japan
Tokyo
Tokyo
-
Let's cut to the chase: Not a bad game but verdict is still out there
What it is not:
The game is not Axis and Allies in spite of the similarities. While in Axis and Allies the sides are clearly defined, Triumph & Tragedy has three sides and only one will win in the end. This aspect is particularly important and easy to forget.
Components:
Usual high quality from GMT, mostly blocks for the three factions
-Map is quite pleasing to the eyes and we played on the mounted one which comes as an option
-cards are good quality albeit a bit simplistic in design and more functional than beautiful.
Rules complexity:
Rules are not particularly complex and game can be played quite easily in no times. However, quite a number of points were obscure to us and we did not find the rules tight enough to completely lift any ambiguity, or certain other aspects of the rules required ecclesiastic interpretation to figure out in the end what was meant. So overall, be prepared to have some rough moments on nice actions that you might want to execute.
Points to keep in mind with the game:
-First of all, get out of your mind the script for WWII as you know it!!! You have the possibility to re-write Europe history from 1936 to 1945. This a crucial point to have in mind. This game is an hybrid between a worker placement game and a wargame. Not a simulation of WWII. Again, rince and repeat: This is not a simulation of WWII as we know it, even though it may involve a general confrontation across all countries.
-While the game is three players and only one player can win, the geographic disposition of the parties makes Germany a natural party to gang up against from the West and the Soviet union. Adding this to the pre-conceived idea that the Axis must defeated in WWII, the players have a difficult time realizing that this is not a two vs one game but rather a one vs all game. This might be the biggest drawback of this game for the beginners. It might be good to discussed this among players before starting.
-Even if this discussion takes place, the point of friction between the French-UK-US player and the Soviet Union are much less than against the Axis, so there again you might find yourself ganging up against one player in particular...
-In my opinion, Playing the Axis is very difficult because any mistake or misstep in executing a tight strategy will invariably result in an Axis defeat.
-There is an initial phase of around 4 turns (4 years in game) where you mostly develop your economic partnerships and alliances with non aligned countries. This is done easily and is quite amusing in itself as you will increase your resources and population in order to possibly grow your armies. Most diplomatic efforts are naturally countered by your opponents so keep in mind that some alliances (with non aligned countries) will be very important to secure for later troop movement rather than dispersing yourself all over the different countries: having weak alliances for resources and population is good but strong geographical continuity might be essential as well.
Game duration:
-Game is not excessively long. We played from 11 am to 6:30 pm with breaks, rules re-reading and my two gaming buddies explaining while they did not do a move or why it was not so good to do a move rather than actually doing one ... but we agreed that we were getting familiar with the game and we could play fast in the end.
-Count 5 hours for your second game, possibly a bit less
Comparing apple & oranges:
If we want to compare T&T to Axis & Allies, we could say that both games are rather light in terms of complexity with maybe some more clever mechanisms in T&T while A&A is more a "straight in your face" type of game and possibly a bit more clunkier.
However, as said, while the opponents are clearly defined in A&A, T&T should be seen as a one vs all type of game even if it is very hard to extract oneself from the automatism of ganging up against the Axis.
To be honest, I like quite much A&A and happily play it if I have a chance as a wargame you can play with non-wargamers. This being said, I find T&T more elegant and less cumbersome.
Replayability:
This is a big question and it might be better addressed by gamers who have played more intensively this game. The setup is fixed in 1936 and strategies for expansions not necessarily extremely varied. Move West, move East, try to go for an economic victory that's roughly what is available.
I'd say, that in my opinion, I would play this game 2-3 times again, then maybe occasionally.
Points for improvement:
One very important point might be to better tune the victory conditions specific to each bloc. At the moment, every faction has exactly the same victory conditions. Each player could draw a random victory conditions specific to his country. That would in my opinion greatly alleviate the "let's automatically kill the Axis" syndrome.
We did not find the aviation particularly interesting to use and it made us laugh in the end that none of us really developed anything. Too long, too costly, too random. So in 1945, we were mostly fighting with the clunky equipment of 1936... Maybe make the aviation more potent and developing new technologies less difficult?
In conclusion:
This game plays fast for the scope it covers and has elegant mechanisms. It does have organic problems though of inherently driving two players against Germany. This could be alleviated through better tuned victory conditions.
The rules could benefit from a re-write and clearer wording.
The ultimate question:
Do I want to play it? Yes, I certainly would like to try again a few different strategies but will it change anything in the end? That is really the big question for a final verdict. There is nothing less motivating than trying out many different approaches to eventually understand that the chances of wining with one faction are close to nil.
So verdict is still out there. In my view: a tangent 7 that may go down to a lower grade if the Axis faction is merely a punching ball for the thrill of the other two factions.
-
-
-
Steve
United Kingdom
Farnham
Surrey
-
On the whole this is a fair review, but a couple of points seem out of place.
Tifast wrote:
This game is an hybrid between a worker placement game and a wargame.
Maybe I'm missing something, but exactly what parts of Triumph & Tragedy are like a worker placement game?
And regarding the strategy, you should take a look at how easily the Soviets can threaten Delhi before deciding that they have to attack the Axis; or even attack anyone. If the other two are fighting, the third player is motivated to stay out of the action unless one of the combatants is threatening a sudden-death victory.
-
-
-
David Brown
United Kingdom
Stockport
-
This is one of my most played wargame purchased over recent years.
The rules and ease of play make this game very accessable. All three sides have to walk a tight rope in the game as you can't let anyone get a lead, if they do (whether the are the West, Axis, or Soviets) the other two will have to work together to being them back in line.
My only problem with the game is that towards the end, if it is obvious that one side is losing they can become king maker.
We have also introduced a house rule that for the first turn the Germans decide who goes first rather than rolling the die
-
-
- Last edited Sun Jan 6, 2019 3:30 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Jan 6, 2019 11:49 am
-
-
-
Very good points made in this review and hope you continue to enjoy the game. It is a precondition that this can and should veer away from historical outcomes. Take that for what is and enjoy.....it really isn't a recreation of WW2 though the general outcome can be similar on the odd occasion. I take your point that there is a danger that players can fall into the trap of Axis vs Russia and the West, and this can limit the good "gameness" of the game.
-
-
-
-
Gilles,
Good points all! Just as David, this is also one of my all-time favorite games.
In my case, it means that I do a lot of historical research and then create rules variants to hopefully improve it.
First off, let me recommend a download that will improve your experience:
Deluxe Edition: Expanded Units and Area Control Effects Tables
For a good two-player experience, let me recommend the following rules:
Alternative Two-Player T&T Rules
If you want to start with a historical deployment, check out the following:
Historical Military Forces in 1936
If you'd like to see more technologies employed in the game, try this out:
Historical Technologies in T&T
Then, if you want a more historical experience overall, here's a set of suggested revisions. You don't necessarily need to adopt all of them, but playtesting seems to bear out that these work and are a lot of fun.
Triumph and Tragedy: Advanced Rules
As to a variety of other victory conditions, I think there are a lot of possibilities. For example, here's a totally untested idea for VPs added to those in 16.1 Victory Points.
Grossdeutschland Victory (GD) +4 VPs
The Axis controls Austria, Czechoslovakia, Western Poland, and Switzerland*.
* Roll a dice +1 to place French or Soviet units that add up to the total (2-7) number of CV steps (i.e. rolling a 5 could result in 3CV Fort, 2CV Infantry, and 1CV Air).
Restoration of the Austria-Hungary (RAH) +5 VPs
The Axis player wins by controlling: Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, and Lvov. However, Italy leaves the Axis as a result, which could reduce the VPs from production.
Roman Empire Victory (RE) +7 VPs
The Axis player wins by controlling over Tunisia, Malta, Libya, Egypt, Albania, Greece, and Izmir.
Generalplan Ost Victory (GO) +8 VPs
The Axis controls Poland, Baltic States, Leningrad, Belorussia, Kiev, and Odessa.
Deutschland Uber Alles Victory (DUA) +24 VPs
The Axis controls Poland, Leningrad, Belorussia, Kiev, Odessa, Bryansk, Sevastopol, Kharkov, Stalingrad, Kuban, Grozny, Georgia, and Baku.
Oslo States Victory (OS) +5 VPs
The West scores an Oslo Victory if all the following states are neutral at the end of the game: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and the Low Countries.
Caucasus Oil Victory (CO) +10 VPs
The West (Operation Pike) or the Axis (Fall Blau) captures Baku and holds it at the end of the game.
- Dieter
-
-
- Last edited Today 12:31 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Today 12:30 am
-
-
Jamie Pollock
Scotland
Edinburgh
-
Me and my pals have played 9 games I think so each of us have played each of the factions 3 times.
We have a had a variety of victories achieved ranging from Axis Sea Lion to points win to holding 2 capitals, with 2 capitals probably being the most common. The only one we haven't had yet is the Atomic Bomb tech card victory, though one of the other guys got real close with USSR once. He just needed to draw the fourth one in the final turn and spent nearly his entire production trying to do it.
I'd say each game we've had has been different suggesting that replayability is fine, though I would argue that now we're more experienced, certain tricks like capturing Baku for a win as the Allies isn't likely to happen again.
I'd also agree that, while the Axis are the most 'fun' to play in the early game, if you make a mistake as them while pushing for a military win or you get screwed by the dice, you are likely to get double teamed as the other two push for victory meaning that the late game can become rather dull. This has happened quite a few times and has led to rather cagier Axis play in recent outings with our most recent play seeing a points win for the Axis.
I do think the aircraft are slightly underpowered, but not to the point where they're not useful. They circumvent border limits and an early hit can make a big difference if you're not hitting first with tanks and infantry.
Lastly, the tech for us varies wildly in usefulness. We've never seen sonar or precision bombsights, and the aircraft tech is arguably more of a luxury. Meanwhile, heavy tanks, rocket artillery or motorised infantry can be game changers.
-
-
-
Mike Szarka
Canada
Waterloo
Ontario
When it is your turn to send a VASSAL move, the wait is excruciating. When it's my turn, well, I've been busy.
-
Jambo wrote:
I'd say each game we've had has been different suggesting that replayability is fine, though I would argue that now we're more experienced, certain tricks like capturing Baku for a win as the Allies isn't likely to happen again.
And yet, if you try to counter every "winning" strategy, you can't counter any of them...
-
-
|