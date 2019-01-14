Ben_Bos wrote:

Wow. Only one roadblock? Must have passed some 7-8 checks on the way to Bastogne alone. How do you "go around" possible roadblocks though? Is that even possible?



It's been a while since I played GS, but I seem to remember that the Traffic Jams make it (near) impossible for the XLVII corps to make much progress on the 16th even if they do eliminate the 110th.



I let the 39th advance (3 hexes) beside the road so ... it is adjacent to a road hex when I move 2Pz. That way you eliminate one road block check.From there I only needed to check one on a roll of >2 and of course ... when entering Bastogne >5.I think it is the first time ever I could eliminate the 110th in any Bulge game, while the 112th held strong.