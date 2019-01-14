|
-
Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
-
While everyone else is playing the latest and brand new John Butterfield game SpaceCorp.
I think his best SOLO game - besides his contribution to Conflict of Heroes: Eastern Front – Solo Expansion and the legendary Ambush! is by far the INCREDIBLE … Enemy Action: Ardennes
In my 3rd campaign of his Battle of the Bulge game I realised something that I never could pull off: Break the door open through Clervaux on the very first day of the offensive with a combo attack from the 26th VG and 2 Panzer units...
WOW... This illustrates why this solo game is bunkers really. The heroic defense of Clervaux and surroundings is burned on the mental hard disk of any one even remotely interested in the history of the Ardennes Offensive 1944.
But in an incredible series of dynamic events and combat (NO DICE !!!!!) but tense story telling CHIT pulls, I really could break through these defenses. The 110th vaporised - even when remnants of it put out a roadblock just outside of Clervaux (the bastards).
Here is the global situation at the end of the 16 Dec PM turn
Ok I had to divert part of 2 Pz to the North because the 112th still stood firm and try to isolate it, but the opportunity to enter Bastogne on the 17th I could not let pass.
I tried to outsmart the AI by letting elements of the 26 VG go around possible roadblocks on the high way so my 2 Pz units could use their support by using the highway to Bastogne.
And yep 2Pz and reinforcing Panzer Lehr tanks rolled into Bastogne late Dec 17th. The relief of NOT seeing any roadblocks when entering the city was super. I think the neigbors heard my 74 year yelling back into the future !!!!
ON TOP: The Fuel Depot found there was a REAL one (not just rumours) !
BUT it was not over yet as 6Pz Army to the North was preparing a heavy assault on the villages.
It was a VERY risky undertaking as I needed to create a Kampfgrouppe to coordinate the all front attack and needed 2 reinforcements cards to have extra coordination in the North, attacking the US 38Regt of the 2 Div.
Actually it was reckless to try to dislodge that unit in these hill forests. With just a handful of chits I was already regretting to have wasted these 2 extra reinforcing cards...
I already drew 2 terrible bad Attacker results when I realised I didn't draw an Allied Command card. On drawing I just preyed it was not an extra reinforcement for that Corps... It was not, but …. then I saw the US unit just got a … Bug Out command ( WHAT !!!?!!!??).
It tried to hold its ground but did not succeed: pulling back in good order (and with no losses) it DID leave the opportunity to advance with my 12 SS Pz !
With Peiper now on the lead to the real attack in the South
Ken
United States
McKinney
Texas
-
Nice! I'm going to get this game back on the table soon. It is an amazing experience for sure.
Russ Williams
Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
-
That was good luck indeed with lack of roadblocks letting you reaching Bastogne so soon!
I've become convinced that ultimately that center/south route isn't as important as pushing in the north to reach Liege, but it's still always fun to see how far the Germans can get in the center/south...
Martin Åkerlund
Sweden
Vallentuna
-
Wow. Only one roadblock? Must have passed some 7-8 checks on the way to Bastogne alone. How do you "go around" possible roadblocks though? Is that even possible?
It's been a while since I played GS, but I seem to remember that the Traffic Jams make it (near) impossible for the XLVII corps to make much progress on the 16th even if they do eliminate the 110th.
Huh, something we can agree on...
This is indeed Butterfield's masterpiece, and I can't wait for more games in the series to come out.
Ken
United States
McKinney
Texas
-
Roadblock checks kill me every time. We get to re-roll those if we want don't we? That should be an optional rule.
Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
-
I let the 39th advance (3 hexes) beside the road so ... it is adjacent to a road hex when I move 2Pz. That way you eliminate one road block check.
From there I only needed to check one on a roll of >2 and of course ... when entering Bastogne >5.
I think it is the first time ever I could eliminate the 110th in any Bulge game, while the 112th held strong.
Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
-
Btw John Butterfield confirmed to me today he WAS the co designer of Conflict of Heroes: Eastern Front – Solo Expansion and takes credit for it.
If people were more open minded, they would discover more of his genious solo designs.
Martin Åkerlund
Sweden
Vallentuna
-
I let the 39th advance (3 hexes) beside the road so ... it is adjacent to a road hex when I move 2Pz. That way you eliminate one road block check.
From there I only needed to check one on a roll of >2 and of course ... when entering Bastogne >5.
I think it is the first time ever I could eliminate the 110th in any Bulge game, while the 112th held strong.
You still need to make Roadblock checks though when you move adjacent to road positions, even if you move beside the road. That and the traffic jams limit the Germans to one unit per bridge and activation makes advancing fast harder than it looks.
Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
-
You are right.
I Checked the final “2” and “5” Bastogne hexes, while I should have checked for the extra “3” road hex too.
As the rules of checking applies to a hex adjacent to a road too. The roadblock check is not needed when there was a unit adjacent in place already (point 4 of the roadblock check).
Tx. I think it was the first time I tried to use this tric of putting a unit besides a roadblock check hex, so as... they say in ASL, once the error was made, continue play.
Tx
Russ Williams
Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
-
In the heat of battle, it is unfortunately all too easy to occasionally forget a roadblock or bridge destruction check. :/
