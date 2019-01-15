|
Tomislav Cipcic
This article is a part of "Brotherhood & Unity - Designer Blog" series. Previous part can be found here, and part one can be found here. Cards, Counters, Map sections and Rules shown here are from a playtest version of the game, and are subject to change.
Game Size And Duration
Lately, I spend more time watching videos of others reviewing or playing games, than actually playing the games myself. It's frustrating, but it seems that I never have enough free time for wargaming. I also know that this happens to a lot of wargamers out there: it's either hard to find time to play, or someone to play with, or both.
That is one of the most important factors in design process - defining the scope and the size of the game. If a designer created a huge game, with voluminous rules and massive amount of units - the game would be hard to learn and slow to play. That could work in a video game, where a session could be saved and loaded with a click of a button. But having a wargame with its map and components lying on a table for several days is a luxury which few can afford.
In order to give this game more chance of being actually played, I knew I had to keep it in the playtime frame of 2 to 3 hours. That limitation was especially important if you consider a 3-player game, in which a player waits for other two players to finish their turns. All of the main elements of the game had to fit into that frame.
Playtesting a game
How do the game components correlate with each other? Bigger number of map spaces leads to more manoeuvres and operations, more operation points used, more strategy cards used and longer gameplay duration. Designer can balance that (to a degree) by giving higher movement factors to units, having bigger card values, or by simplifying the rules. On the other hand, smaller number of map spaces leads to restricted operational space, less cards played and shorter gameplay. All these factors are in direct connection - changing the one leads to changing the other, in order to keep the game balanced.
It took a lot of playtesting and fine tuning, after which the game "settled" at about 100 spaces, around 80 action rounds in 4 turns (each representing one year of the war) and card values ranging from 2 to 4. There were also 96 strategy cards in total (some of which could be used several times), which left a plenty of unused cards in each session, giving the game more replayability and uncertainty. I didn't reduce the unit count as much, leaving it at about 30-40 units per player.
I also had to make a couple of changes to the initial rules to make the game more fluent. By streamlining the rules, I wanted to reduce player waiting times, and to concentrate more on the strategy and less on the counter pushing. I've permitted the players to execute operations in any order they like, removed the need for Move/Attack markers and removed the rule of executing Operations in phases (move first, then attack). To increase the dynamics and enable strategic surprise, I've added a simple but effective rule that attacker can move to 1 adjacent friendly space before attack.
The final review of the game playing time showed the following: a three-player game lasts between 2 and 3 hours, and a two-player game lasts between 1.5 and 2.5 hours. Since each game session leaves a plenty of unused Strategy Cards, I've also created two game variants which use more cards, thus increasing game's challenge and length.
Two-Player Game (For A Three-Sided War)
War in Bosnia and Herzegovina was a three-sided conflict, where each side made deals with the other two. To give a few examples: the Serbians had a critical shortage of fuel and their main supply line to Yugoslavia was frequently interrupted, so they've struck a fuel supply deal with the Croats. Serbian side also exploited the Bosniak-Croat war and helped both sides by: selling weapons, providing artillery support, and allowing for transit of people and supplies.
The Croatians were initially fighting only against Serbs, but from 1992 to 1994 there was a period of Bosniak-Croat war (so called “war within a war”). But from 1994 onwards, a firm Croat-Bosniak military alliance was created. Bosniak territory was split in several enclaves and cut from their supply sources, so they've resorted to raids and negotiations. Sometimes they attacked the enemy barracks to capture supplies, while sometimes they bought those supplies from their enemies.
So, it was obvious that this war was much more complex than a pure three-sided conflict, and I wanted to show that side of the war as well in a form of two-player game. I've considered several different options for making a two-player version of the game. First of all, I needed to decide will I be using bots to simulate non-playing sides, and after some thought I decided not to. I wasn't sure if it was possible to make a good opponent in a game like this. In my opinion, a Card-Driven Game, which relies a lot on intuition and guessing opponent's cards would lose its heart and soul by introducing a decision flowchart. The AI would behave randomly, or scripted at best, and player would quickly learn how to bypass its triggers and events. The "cardboard AI" wasn't the way to go in this particular game.
I decided to make the two-player version by combining two sides into one. There were many historical examples which could support this design decision. For instance, there were negotiations between the Serbs and Bosniaks at the onset of the war (although they've never materialized into an agreement, due to their very conflicting goals). An agreement between Serbs and Croats was also an option, especially when historically those two sides cooperated in some form or another during the war. But in such a variant Bosniak would have no chance but to surrender, since its supplies came exclusively through Croatia.
But there was one very feasible variant - a firm Bosniak-Croat alliance. It was based on historical events, it gave Bosniaks and Croats strong, mutually supportive force, and had a good basis of operations in the form of Republic of Croatia. That's why I chose it as a two-player game variant. The two-player game represents a war between Serbs on one side, and permanent Bosniak-Croat alliance (BC player) on the other side.
The rules for this variant are mostly the same as for the 3-player game, with few additions. Game setup is the same, as is the sequence of play. BC player uses Bosniak and Croat units, control markers and keeps track for Strategic Will, Foreign Attitude and Victory score. He plays all actions as if the Bosniak and Croat were one side in the game. BC cards can be applied to both Bosniak and Croat side, no matter from which deck the card originates. BC player has the same amount of cards as an individual Bosniak or Croat player in a 3-player game - to keep the dynamics of the game intact. And finally, in order to win the BC player must achieve the Bosniak or Croat Victory Condition.
As you can imagine, the 2-player game plays differently from the 3-player game. It also uses less cards and is somewhat shorter.
Game Map - Final Version
Game Variants
As previously mentioned, the game also features two additional game variants. I've created them to enable players to tailor the game to their needs: to prolong the game, and to make it more challenging.
Extended Game variant - this variant gives each player an increase in his hand size: by 1 or 2 cards. This puts a game a bit 'on the edge', forcing the weaker player to work harder to survive, while forcing the stronger player to use his increased action count wisely. Game duration is increased approximately 30 minutes (for +1 card variant), or 60 minutes (for +2 card variant).
Fight To The End variant - in this variant the game doesn’t end on the 4th turn. Instead, the game is played until one of the players surrenders, or is defeated. This variant is for those players with a lot of time available, keen to explore 'what if' options of this war.
End of part seven. Read about new details of the game in the following part of the series. Until then, have fun!
Gordon J
United States
Thanks for the info! I really get more excited with each post you make. Looks really interesting.
Question: Is this a pure war game kind of like Paths of Glory style or does it have elements of political considerations like Twilight Struggle?
Tomislav Cipcic
Hi Gordon! Of the two mentioned, this game is more like Paths of Glory. But to be more precise, I would say it's a combination of Paths of Glory base mechanics, For the People victory point system and COIN system "cleanliness".
All the cards are there to give players some benefits on the board, either directly (as combat bonuses) or indirectly (as diplomatic/political bonuses). But the main accent of the game is on the military side of the conflict.
Morgane Gouyon-Rety
A little bit worried honestly about the approach to the 2-player game: how do you capture the (historical) limitations on cooperation, differing objectives, etc. between Croats and Bosniaks? Your approach seems to be to fully make both interchangeable in terms of card play and objectives, which on the surface seems to be very favourable for that player? If a parallel to some rules in the COIN series when less than 4 players, you would need to satisfy victory conditions for both Croats and Bosniaks for instance, and I think event cards should remain faction-specific, etc.?
Tomislav Cipcic
Hi Morgane!
First of all, let me congratulate you on that beautiful game of yours! It must have been a great experience to work with Volko, and to create such a great COIN title. I envy you a bit
Now about the two-player game. As you can imagine, it's not an easy task to make a 2-player version of what actually was a 3-sided war. I tried to base this variant on the historical basis as much as possible. Now I know there was no permanent alliance as such between Croats and Bosniaks, but there was much talk about that option. The main idea was to create a joint Croat-Bosniak HQ for coordinating military operations. There was some success in that, and this variant shows what it would be like if they succeeded in doing that throughout the country and throughout the duration of the war.
Regarding the victory conditions - the objectives are different for Bosniaks and Croats, and the BC player wins if he achieves the objective of Bosniak or Croat side. But believe me - it's not an easy task, since there are several regions which are key (primary) objectives for both Bosniaks and Croats. So he can't have it both ways, and maneuvering too much for the sake of capturing regions gives Serbian player enough time to fortify and hold ground. During the playtesting it's been shown that is hard to achieve the immediate BC victory, even when playing against poor Serbian opposition.
And regarding the Strategy Cards - you can use Bosniak generals (Combat card) as joint commanders of combined Croat-Bosniak corps. There is such an example in city of Sarajevo, where HVO units were under a high-level Bosniak command. Or you can use Croatian artillery support (Combat card) as an attack bonus for the Bosniak brigades. The example for that is final Croat-Bosniak offensive in the summer/autumn of 1995 where Croatian artillery pummeled Serbian frontline around Ključ (NE Bosnia) after which Bosniak brigades made their assault.
So there is historical basis for using Strategy Cards as a benefit for both players. And regarding the game balance - it's been achieved by using the similar amount of cards for each of the two players. If the Bosniak-Croat player had the double amount of cards than the Serbian player, that would be unfair and would unbalance the dynamics of the game way too much. But having said all that - I must say that the Serbian player will have a tougher time in this variant, there's just no way around it. But he has a fair chance of winning, if he plays his cards right and uses the right strategy. Playtesting has confirmed that.
Game balancing is a complex issue and I hope I made this one a bit clearer. English is not my primary language, so forgive me if I used some awkward phrases Anyway, thank you for your interest and keep up the good work!
