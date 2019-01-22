|
Squad Leader came out during what I consider to be the "Golden Age" of Avalon Hill - the 70s.
Production quality was a major step up from the games of the 60s. Rules construction had developed to an art form. Programmed Instruction had been brainstormed and was working its way into games. Games were affordable as impulse purchases rather than strategic budgeting puzzles. Plus you had Avalon Hill and SPI duking it out in fierce competition to put out the most solid, most interesting WAR GAMES. Yeah, there were other publishers. Battleline. GDW. A few others. And they'd come out with a solid title from time to time (probably eventually bought up and published by AH anyway LOL). But for those of us who lived through those years, we all know who the two big guns were.
And the hobby was healthy. AH and SPI were both making money. They were innovating in good ways. We weren't getting the half-formed ideas and rushed, trend-chasing products that came to denote SPIs abrupt decline and AHs last decade under its own management. (And I don't regard anything that came out after the Hasbro purchase to really be an Avalon Hill game, despite the name on the box).
So, into this landscape came the arrival of Squad Leader, and we'd been waiting for it. We weren't disappointed. The game design and mechanics were not revolutionary. They were an evolution from PanzerBlitz, but the feel of small unit tactics "hit the spot". Plus, I'd been a bit too young and not in the hobby for PanzerBlitz and Panzer Leader's debuts. So Squad Leader was "of my generation" of emerging hobbyists.
I know a game is special when I can remember individual game turns of specific game plays from decades ago, and that is the case with Squad Leader.
I'll always remember an early solo play, as I was working out the rules, when three German squads charged across a road to clean out the lone remaining Russian Colonel defending a building, from the second floor, with a tripod mounted machine gun. He got a great roll and cleared the street.
Then there was the game with my most common wargaming partner, and an accomplished gamer with many tournament wins at Origins and GenCon. Any time you beat this guy in a war game was memorable. :-) I had to occupy the building in the center of the center map. He had a unit hunkered down inside that I just could get rid of. I literally had a tank turret stuck through the window firing away for three turns, and all I could do was force his squad to keep their heads down! Finally, on the last turn (I think there were 11 turns in that scenario), I eliminated the squad. But my movement phase was past! I had an officer kneeling right by that tank. Like any good gamer, I tore furiously through the rules. Then, with a light in my eyes, and my Rout phase the last official component of the last game turn, I announced that I was voluntarily breaking the officer's morale and routing him. The nearest cover was the building. Occupied. Victory!
He disputes the result to this day. LOL
I LOL'd too, at the last sentences. Thanks!
I got Squad Leader with the purple box cover and those dang geomorphic maps that were not so geomorphic--one long edge on each mopboard was not quite right. A ruler and an X-acto knife took care of that.
Until this game, I had been a Tobruk: Tank Battles in North Africa 1942 tread-head. We didn't care that you had to roll the dice until your wrist wilted. We didn't care that the board was flat billiard table desert terrain. None of us were armor miniatures gamers, so that game was our first glimpse into that world of adjudicating every single shell fired, of maintaining rosters on the infantry unit to keep track of strength and morale, of lush statistical glory.
But once the purple box arrived and we started playing it, we could never go back. I mean, the game just seemed so RANDOM. Sure, there was a sequence of play. But the effects just could be so all over the map. Units not only could break, the Russians could go Berserk! Units could die from failure to rally if they rolled boxcars. Flamethrowers could not only run out of fuel at the most inopportune times, they actually made their bearers more vulnerable! Sewers and tanks in the city. And then came the mortars, guns, and other vehicles. Off-board artillery with radios. Line of Sight with hills on the map.
Some really, REALLY good scenarios. Of course, we played THE GUARDS COUNTERATTACK and THE TRACTOR FACTORY to death. Mostly to recruit new players to the game. But then we'd play four-player THE STREETS OF STALINGRAD with the tanks. What a blast that was! Nail-biting tension until the very last die roll of the very last turn. And then it was into the country and some of our very favorite scenarios. The puzzle of the HEDGEHOG OF PIEPSK--a handful of Germans in a village holding off the Soviet Horde! And my favorite--THE DEFENSE OF HILL 621! I play it now using ASL rules, but got hooked on the situation from Scenario %3 in the original game. At first we wondered how the Germans even stood a chance as the Soviets racked up victory after victory. And then--suddenly--we got that insight that allowed the Germans to win. What a breakthrough!
To be honest, we liked the U.S. scenarios a bit less, but we did play BUCHOLZ STATION, THE BITCHE SALIENT, THE ST. GOAR ASSAULT, and even THE ROAD TO WILTZ until we cracked the code on how the U.S. could clean clock in the latter, even when heavily outnumbered.
It wasn't long before Cross of Iron and Crescendo of Doom came out to add to the basic game. But I still would play the older title without all the additional detail and rules at the drop of a hat.
These days I play the games in the Advanced Squad Leader Starter Kit series which I admit are generally better than the old game. The scenarios are better in teaching basic lessons and are even more tense. But anytime somebody suggests playing the 42 year-old original SL, I excitedly reply, saying "I'm in...I'm DEFINITELY in!"
I still have my original copy (and some spares) as well as the rest of the expansions. I sold off all my ASL games as it lost it playability to me. This game still works fine for me in solo, so it will never leave my collection...yes, I will leave before it does.
I grew up with Squad Leader as well. But hey, the game's still actually being played today whether physically or on VSQL.
ericmwalters wrote:
These days I play the games in the Advanced Squad Leader Starter Kit
series which I admit are generally better than the old game. The scenarios are better in teaching basic lessons and are even more tense. But anytime somebody suggests playing the 42 year-old original SL, I excitedly reply, saying "I'm in...I'm DEFINITELY in!"
I think MMP should come out with an ASLSK version of the original SL (Perhaps with some additional scenarios from CoI and the other modules as well). Update the SK rules so everything in the original game was covered which would mean a simplified version of ASL concealment, multi-level buildings, halftracks etc. I think it would be great nostalgia product but could also use the programmed instruction method to learn the SK rules and get new players into the game. And although I think Retaking Vierville and War of the Rats are great SK intro scenarios, I still think Guards Counterattack and The Tractor Factory would be excellent as well. Followed by Streets of Stalingrad of course, with or without the tanks.
