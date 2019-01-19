|
This is my second iteration of this game. Almost infinite replay value based on player decisions combined with random length of movement and combat phases. Not an easy operational puzzle to solve.
I am using the following algorithm for determining artillery support in this solitaire iteration of the game. I will roll dice to decide if support is offered by either side (even is support, odd is not support). I had considered determining this based on how “important” the engagement appears, but that just does not work in solitaire. My House Solitaire rule: Last turn rule for artillery: Compare arty remaining for each side. Any arty remaining in the last turn will be fired starting with the first battle until exhausted by the side with a greater amount remaining, the side without the greater amount will roll for arty commitment (even support, odd no support), once both sides have a like amount, a roll will determine artillery support for both. It is possible during the last turn for this balance to change numerous times between each side.
There is a part of me which wants to pass as the CSA right at the start. Not this game though, will save that for another game. Last game I tried to go around Buford. This game, right at him.
“It’s all now you see. Yesterday won’t be over until tomorrow and tomorrow began ten thousand years ago…This is it: The absolute edge of no return, to turn back now and make home or sail irrevocably on and either find land or plunge over the world’s roaring rim.”
William Faulkner, Intruder in the Dust, 1948
Turn 1 (July 1 AM)
Heth to 1103. Reynolds to 1611. CSA pass. USA 2+1= 3 moves. Reynolds to 1407, Howard to 2003.
No attacks.
Turn 2 (July1 PM)
Lee 1503/ Meade 1606
Movement:
Heth 1204. Slocum 1807. Pender 1105. USA pass. CSA 1+4=5. Early 2101-2002, Rodes 1705-1806, Pender 1206.
Attacks:
Rodes/Slocum – USA arty – (2+1/1+2) stalemate.
USA pass – CSA=3
Early/Howard – arty duel (6/2 – caisson explodes) – (3+3/5) Howard to 2006
Heth/Buford – CSA arty – (4+2/3+2) – Buford to 1606.
Arty (9/10)
Turn 3 (July 2 AM)
Lee 1604/Meade 1708
Berdan 1806 (Rodes)
Movement:
Anderson 1405, Howard 2105, Johnson 2103, Sickles 1809, Early 1904, McLaws 1205, Hancock 1810, Hood 1303, USA pass, CSA 7+4=11. McLaws 1305-1306, Pender 1207-1307, Anderson 1505, Hood 1504-1605, Early 1905-1906, Johnson 2104, Heth 1107.
Attacks:
McLaws/Reynolds – arty duel (6/4 caisson explodes) - (1+4/1+2) – Reynolds to 1708.
USA pass, CSA=3
Rodes /Slocum – USA arty – (3+1/2+2) stalemate.
Rodes/Slocum – USA arty – (4+1/2+2) Slocum to 1908 (defensible), Rodes cannot advance (Berdan-should have attacked with Early, lesson learned)
Johnson/Howard – no arty – (3/3) stalemate
Arty (8/6)
Turn 4 (July 2 PM)
Lee to 1707, Meade to 1709.
No blown units.
Berdan to 1907.
Now comes the game within a game, exiting enemy ZOC’s. There is a motivation to retreat Hood to get him out of Buford’s ZOC. By the same token, Buford will probably retreat to avoid being surrounded. Either way, most of the CSA is stuck on battle formation side and a Buford retreat to 1508 will force Pender into battle formation from march formation. A Buford retreat to 1808 will anchor the AoP position on Cemetery Ridge, but leave it vulnerable to a move towards the Round Tops by Pender and Heth. Then the AoP has to decide to pass or bring Sykes on right from their first phase. Wheels within wheels as a solitaire gamer. (Hoping to play against a live opponent tomorrow.). CSA passes, allowing the AoP to retreat up to three units in EZoC, of which two exist.
Buford to 1808 (defensible) forcing Pender into battle formation. Reynolds will man Cemetery Hill.
Howard to 2008, the Yankee right is in place. No other units to retreat.
Movement: Rodes 1807, Hancock 1808, Heth to 1310, Sykes to 1911, Heth 1510, Buford 1408 (pins two CSA units and hoping for a good die roll on the pass.) Hood 1606. USA pass. CSA 5+2=7, poor roll. Heth 1509-1508, Hood 1607-1707, Anderson 1506-1507, Johnson 2105.
Attacks:
Anderson/Buford - CSA arty – (3+3/2+1) –Buford blown buying half a day for the Union.
USA pass. CSA=2, not very aggressive.
Hood/Reynolds for 1808 – arty duel (5/3) – (3+4/2+4) – Reynolds is dislodged, blown with no path of retreat (blocked by own units)
Hood/Sickles for 1809, time to roll down Cemetery Ridge – no arty – (5+2/4+2) – Sickles retreats to 1910 (defensible)
At this point, with one attack left Hood could attack either Slocum or Hancock, a victory crippling the AoP position, a retreat giving back some gains. Hood will attack Hancock, trying to push the Yankees of Cemetery Ridge completely.
Hood/Hancock – CSA arty – (1+4/3+3) – Hood retreats to 1607.
Arty (6/5)
Turn 5(July 3 AM)
Lee 1708/Meade 1710 ( to allow reconstruction of the AoP left with returning blown units).
Blown units: Reynolds 1709, Buford 1611.
Berdan 1708
No units in EZoC, no retreats.
Movement: Again, a decision turn for the AoP. Two units coming on are tempting, but not really needed. McLaws, Anderson and Pender are in march formation and can turn the left flank and try to clear a road path to victory, or eliminate or make a blown unit which can win the game for the CSA. (I takes two moves to approach an enemy unit if you are in march formation, you flip to battle formation when you enter an EZoI and then need another movement to move the last hex into the EZoC adjacent to the enemy.) Looks like a first phase pass for the AoP.
Pender 1311. USA pass. CSA 10+4 (Units not on map must move first)
Pickett 1706, Stuart 1705, Pender 1512, McLaws 1509, McLaws 1610, Pender 1612, Hood 1707-1808, Rodes 1707-1708, Early 1907, Heth 1609, Anderson 1508, Stuart 1614.
Attacks:
Hood/Hancock – (per my house solitaire rules auto CSA arty, USA arty not selected by roll) – (2+4/6+3) – Hood is blown. Horrible roll for CSA.
USA pass, CSA=6 (finally a good die roll).
McLaws/Reynolds – CSA arty – (4+5/2+2) – Reynolds eliminated.
Since per my solitaire rules the defending AoP unit will automatically have arty support, I will select the next attack by rolling a die to select between Pender/McLaw’s/Rodes of Early as the attacker.
McLaws/Hancock – arty duel (3/6) – (4+2/4+3) McLaws retreats and is blown without a path. (There is a temptation in me to adjust this attack to allow for a more nuanced result, it was high-risk, high-reward but even an aggressive player like me might have chosen differently. I will let it stand, such things happen in battle. We can always set it up again and play it differently if we like.)
Early/Howard – arty duel (6/5) – (6+3/4+2) - Howard blown
3 CSA attacks left. Need to eliminate a US unit without further loss in the and the next turn for a win, or clear the road to entry hex L of USA units and ZoC’s. The second is unlikely, as the AoP will most likely have a unit remaining next to the road to entry hex L and can place Berdan on one of the road hexes, which would disqualify the CSA from that victory condition, as Berdan – once placed – remains extant. Battle of annihilation it is, then.
Early/Slocum – arty duel (6/2) - (4+3/3+2) – Slocum retreats to 1810.
Rodes/Hancock – the thinking here is that retreating Hancock yields a blown result, gaining the one unit advantage needed by the CSA. – USA arty – (2+1/4+5) – Early eliminated…CSA disaster.
Pender/Buford – no arty support for cav, no CSA arty per roll – (2/3+1) – Pender to 1713.
Disastrous turn for CSA, which started with so much promise.
Arty (1/1)
Turn 6(July 3 PM)
Lee 1710/Meade 1811
No blown units available.
Berdan 1709 (denying the Emmitsburg Pike as a path to victory, both Hancock and Sickles block the Baltimore Pike with ZoC’s and K is blocked by the entire AoP.)
Movement:
Heth 1709. USA pass/ CSA= 5+5=10. Time to maneuver for a grand assault.
Stuart 1613-1612. Anderson 1506-1610, Pender 1712-1711, Johnson 2008-1908, Pickett 1707-1808.
Attacks:
Stuart/Buford – no arty, cavalry battle – (5+2/4+1) Buford blown.
USA pass, CSA = 3 – Need one USA unit eliminated to win the battle.
Rodes/Hancock – USA arty – (4+2/2+5) – Rodes retreats to 1507(defensible), USA arty exhausted. (Again the gamer in me notes that attacking with one of the units without leadership bonuses might have forced a live opponent to commit his arty early and then deliver the coup de grace with Rodes, but this is solitaire.)
Pickett/Hancock – CSA arty auto per house rules – (5+2/2+3) – Hancock cannot retreat and is blown. CSA victory advantage in eliminated units, last attack not executed, not necessary.
Arty (0/0)
