Loïc Boué
France
VITRY SUR SEINE
Val de Marne
-
Historical Plans : Plan Dyle B and Fall Gelb.
I also went for historical repartition of the German Armies within Army Groups A and B. I also use the optional rule "Mobile Group Attack Bonus".
Turn 1 :
The German player managed to get a good hand of cards, especially the very valuable Armistice. The plan is to use it to knock Holland out of the war on turn 2, by taking at least one city by paradrops on turn 1.
The Allied Player used Lord Gort to get additionnal IM and slow down the British rush into what will turn out to be a trap (hindsight hindsight).
Airdrops : the Glider unit manages to knock out Eben Emael after a second try (one IM used), bringing one VP for the "surrendered" fort. The landing in Rotterdamn ends in a bloodbath, the landing in Amsterdam is a complete success (unfortunately the German player doesn't have a VP IM to score an easy VP here). The Air Landing unit jumps on Amsterdam.
Allied Moves : everybody moves as ordered by the Planned Moves.
End situation (before the removal of the Glider and No Action markers for a better understanding of what happened) :
German Moves : the move in Holland is limited to taking Eindhoven (a risk because it would waste time later if Holland does not surrender - see my comments later for alternative strategy with Kuchler units).
German Combat phase : the allied player faces a dilemna, he doesn't want the German units to gank up against one unit, so discards a useless card for a CB. He uses a shock CB on a Dutch unit to eliminate the paratroopers, but it's cancelled by Allied Confusion. He discards another card for a regular CB instead. The German plan is in jeopardy.
German Panzers combine with a Shock Target on a Belgian unit (the Shock Target is less risky with mobile combat, as there is a lot of probability of a retreat).
Situation before combats :
Combat resolution : the French Cav in Ardennes retreats, the allied CB around Hannut ends in a German limited advance (German CB), while the panzers smash through the Belgian infantry with a Blitz IM and the help of Assault Engineers to cross the river (DD results). In Amsterdam, Screaming Stukas and Blitz rise the odd from 1-3 to 1-1. The Dutch use Local Reserve, but it's cancelled by Luftwaffe Strikes. Thanks to a major effort by the Luftwaffe, the paratroopers survive and repulse the Dutch with losses (D result, but any other result would have kept Amsterdam under control anyway).
End situation :
(12th Army shouldn't have advanced).
The German player could use his last Blitzkrieg IM on Kuchler, but there would be 1/3 (with mobile group bonus) chance of losing that unit for no obvious gain, so he keeps it for later.
Ardennes Surprise : German mobile units appear on the bank of the Meuse, ready to strike on next turn.
Comments : without Armistice and the somewhat lucky survival of the paratroopers in Amsterdam (their situation would have been almost hopeless in Rotterdam), Holland looks like a very though nut to crack for the weak units of Kuchler and 18th Army. Kuchler mobile units could have achieved 2/1 odd with Shock Target, Blitz and Assault Engineers, (3/1 with mobile group bonus) and then go on with a Blitzkrieg. It might have been a less risky alternative.
Loïc Boué
France
VITRY SUR SEINE
Val de Marne
-
Turn 2:
Armistice send Dutch units in the surrender box (for the cost of 2 IMs, Luftwaffe terror bombing probably).Meanwhile, the French High Command get the most useless hand of cards ever.
Those cards could have been used for CB, but the use of Command Paralysis made sure there would be no interference with the German attacks. Kleist and Guderian turned the Meuse crossings into an almost foolproof affair.
Red dice = mobile attack odd (4= 4/1), black dice = prepared attack odd. Notice that the Germans didn't have enough Blitz to make more than 2 attacks across the Meuse.
After the German combat phase:
Hoepner encircled the 1st Army, blocking Prioux retreat. A hard blow for the french forces.
Blitzkrieg IM made sure the 1st Army couldn't break its encirclement :
Only the BEF II Corps could attack this turn, but Kuchler in Bruxelles is too strong. All other allied units are paralysed or will be paralysed after moving more than 1 hex into an EZOC.
Allied Combat phase: the German 4th army got a CB to reinforce the 6th army CB, but the French uses a Shock IM and survives unscathed, for now...
Situation at the end of the turn:
Comments : the encirclement of the first Army is an unexpected outcome and potentially a disaster for the French, as units destroyed while in low supply surrender (+ 1 VP). Using Surrender IM is a possibility, but to sacrifice such strong units that could slow down the German forces doesn't seem to be a good idea for now. The German High Command will have to juggle its ressources between liquidating the 1st Army and finishing the crossing of the Meuse.
Last edited Tue Jan 22, 2019 6:07 pm
Posted Sun Jan 20, 2019 10:03 pm
-
-
Loïc Boué
France
VITRY SUR SEINE
Val de Marne
-
Turn 3 :
King Leopold resolute attitude brings some hope to the Allied cause.
Now that the Allied forces are in position, some of them can start to intervene (CB during the German Combat phase to start with, but Ardennes Surprise is still in effect and put 2 No Action in Belgium).
With 3 CB making it difficult to focus on mopping up encircled units, the attack on Antwerp is postponed, and the attack on the 1st army is limited. Meanwhile, the Meuse crossing is given high priority. Assault Badge Wearers will be used if necessary.
Before the combat phase (it's less risky to use a Shock Target for mobile combat, with the high probability of the defender retreating, the attack on the 1st Army got a blitz to avoid the 1/6 risk of a CB):
Assault Badge Wearers are used to reroll a 1 on the last Meuse crossing attack, and a 6 forces the 2nd Army to surrender (DE but encircled as a result of previous attack on its flanks). 1st Army suffers a D result, and since it can't retreat, takes a step loss. Kuchler and Hoepner push back the allied CB in disarray.
End of German Combat Phase:
Blitzkrieg is then used, first on Kuchler to block Allied units, and then on Guderian for an assault. But Guderian's luck finally run out with an EX result against Keller. Hoepner will hold firm in Charleroi (with a Hold IM still available).
End of Blitzkrieg Phase:
Allied Turn:
The only hope of the French is now to use Blanchard Shock Target with one Shock IM to boost, but it can only be used against Guderian. Since there would be no chance that Guderian retreats, this would just end up in a step loss. The 1st Army is now in No Supply and can't voluntarily attack. The Belgian army in Antwerp could attack, but would only get a CA, CB or CR that would nullify the city defense shift.
So the Allied Forces do nothing, and wait for a new Commander...(and keep 6 IMs and Blanchard for later use).
Meanwhile, the German 6th Army CB to speed up the elimination of the French 1st Army, but with no effect.
End situation (VP are at 12, 4 Events - Eben Emael, 2 Dutch and 2nd Army and 8 Locations, with Rotterdam still not occupied ):
Kuechler will be in low supply and in some trouble.
In fact he won't be in that much trouble because the change of command will generate No Action markers.
Comment: Plan Dyle ends in a complete disaster with the whole 1st Army surrounded and about to surrender (Surrender IM will be used to save some VP and improve the IM counter mix for Weygand). Gamelin will be sacked next turn. The Holland "gambit" worked and sending Kuchler and 18th Army in Belgium earlier was instrumental in the 1st Army disaster.
Now the German Panzers can start rolling up the flank of the Allied forces in the north, without bothering with a large sickle cut.
Even without "Fall Gelb", Panzers mobility combined with Allied Forces slowness and bad plan, produces disaster for the Allies.
For the record, situation at the end of turn 4 (13 VP, will be 16 next turn).
Last edited Tue Jan 22, 2019 6:20 pm
Posted Sun Jan 20, 2019 11:13 pm
-
-
Carl Paradis
Canada
montreal
Québec
-
Torc wrote:
The Allied Player used Lord Gort to get additionnal IM and slow down the British rush into what will turn out to be a trap (hindsight hindsight).
A bit later...
Torc wrote:
Even without "Fall Gelb", Panzers mobility combined with Allied Forces slowness and bad plan, produces disaster for the Allies.[/i]
I bet that the Allied player regrets deeply the "Hindsight" of not letting the British Expeditionary Corps protect the flank of the French 1st Army, letting them go sulking to the rear area. How cowardly! Perfidious Albion strikes again! Damned if you do, Damned if you don't...
VERY interesting AAR. Well done!
Last edited Mon Jan 21, 2019 6:05 pm
Posted Mon Jan 21, 2019 6:02 pm
-
-
Loïc Boué
France
VITRY SUR SEINE
Val de Marne
-
The advance of the French Cavalry in the Ardennes was also ill-advised.
I feel that the Mobile Group Attack Bonus is a bit too powerful at this stage of the war : that's like 3 or 4 free Blitz per turn. I will try to limit its effect to Blitzkrieg assault in my next game.
I'm going to try again, more along the historical moves this time (no Lord Gort and Kuchler and 18th Army going into Holland).
Carl Paradis
Canada
montreal
Québec
-
Torc wrote:
I feel that the Mobile Group Attack Bonus is a bit too powerful at this stage of the war : that's like 3 or 4 free Blitz per turn. I will try to limit its effect to Blitzkrieg assault in my next game.
What do you mean exactly, the Tank bonuses, rule 18.1?
If yes, this is just one column shift (not one per Panzer), and it does not apply to all situations. AND I think this is the exact time of the war where it was the most effective due to the surprise of this new doctrine. Later in the war it did not work so well, even for the Allies.
It is used in No Retreat! The Russian Front too.
BUT in No Retreat 5: The Western Front, 1944-45 there is none of this bonus for any player anymore... Way to many Anti-Tank or Air Assets around to make it work.
Also, do not forget that the Blitzkrieg combat table is different and you can only attack with one stack, and a mobile one at that. And if used and a step loss is taken, the Panzer/Tank must take it.
Last edited Mon Jan 21, 2019 9:42 pm
Posted Mon Jan 21, 2019 9:37 pm
-
-
Loïc Boué
France
VITRY SUR SEINE
Val de Marne
-
No, I meant the optional rule 25.2 : one shift when more than one mobile unit of the same group attack together.
Since I kept the historical units together, every single mobile attack and Blitzkrieg assault got the shift. This is huge (the red dies in the pictures, if you check the numbers, they all got one shift).
The fact that you can use only 2 Blitz instead of 3 to cross the Meuse is not a drawback, since the bonus gives you the same effect as a Blitz.
However, I like the incentive to keep units of a German Panzer Corps together, hence the idea to keep the bonus just for Blitzkrieg Assault.
I also used rule 25.3 : no-mobile unit strenght can't be higher than the combined mobile units strenght in a mobile combat. But it was never a limitation since I kept my mobile units stacked.
But I think this rule is necessary for balance : a 6 strenght german Army stacked with just one mobile unit using mobile combat table would be unstoppable. And obviously you can't have 25.2 without 25.3.
Rule 18.1 is fine : just one shift, only against non-armored units, only with the proper color of tank, only in the proper terrain.
Mobile combat pushes back french infantery in disorder ("no action"), encircles them and occasionally disperses them. Quite historical. But with rule 25.2, you have one additionnal shift and this changed a lot.
I used Blitzkrieg Assault only once with Guderian stack against french armor (no shift for Blitzkrieg because he was stacked with a non-panzer but one shift for Mobile Group Attack Bonus) and got a EX result
In the opening moves, I think Kuchler and Hoepner are a bit too weak to risk an EX result in Bliztkrieg Assault, and I didn't have enough Blitz to reinforce such assaults. I was quite happy to just shield them from attacks (Gamelin can't do mobile attacks) with Blitzkrieg Advance.
I would rather use Blitzkrieg Assault with Group B stronger stacks against infantry once the Meuse is crossed.
I also used the cards that allow Blitzkrieg IM to be put on mobile stacks, and not just Panzers. This was quite helpful. Without that, weak mobile non panzer units could have been attacked.
I understand that the Blitzkrieg IM still comes from hand and not from the cup (otherwise that would be even more powerful).
I didn't play the Allies very well for this first game. I will try a second time without 25.2 and see how it goes.
Carl Paradis
Canada
montreal
Québec
-
Torc wrote:
No, I meant the optional rule 25.2 : one shift when more than one mobile unit of the same group attack together.
Since I kept the historical units together, every single mobile attack and Blitzkrieg assault got the shift. This is huge (the red dies in the pictures, if you check the numbers, they all got one shift).
The fact that you can use only 2 Blitz instead of 3 to cross the Meuse is not a drawback, since the bonus gives you the same effect as a Blitz.
However, I like the incentive to keep units of a German Panzer Corps together, hence the idea to keep the bonus just for Blitzkrieg Assault.
AH I see! This was an optional rule, so it does not really count.
Optional rule = Often not 100% fully tested as the other rules in the game were.
I like your Blitzkrieg Assault idea VERY MUCH. Makes perfect sense. I will test it just in case, and change it to your solution when I do the "Living Rules" Booklet this year.
Torc wrote:
I also used rule 25.3 : no-mobile unit strenght can't be higher than the combined mobile units strenght in a mobile combat. But it was never a limitation since I kept my mobile units stacked.
But I think this rule is necessary for balance : a 6 strenght german Army stacked with just one mobile unit using mobile combat table would be unstoppable. And obviously you can't have 25.2 without 25.3.
Yes I fully agree with you, I use this rule also when I play. I did not put it as a regular rule as the game is quite complex as it is.
Last edited Tue Jan 22, 2019 12:22 pm
Posted Tue Jan 22, 2019 12:22 pm
-
-
Carl Paradis
Canada
montreal
Québec
-
Torc wrote:
I didn't play the Allies very well for this first game.
The Allies' "second game" is called: No Retreat 5: The Western Front, 1944-45
-
-
Last edited Tue Jan 22, 2019 12:24 pm
Posted Tue Jan 22, 2019 12:23 pm
-
-
Loïc Boué
France
VITRY SUR SEINE
Val de Marne
-
Je l'ai déjà précommandé
Carl Paradis
Canada
montreal
Québec
-
Torc wrote:
Je l'ai déjà précommandé
Voilà un brave!
|