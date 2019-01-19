Torc wrote:



No, I meant the optional rule 25.2 : one shift when more than one mobile unit of the same group attack together.



Since I kept the historical units together, every single mobile attack and Blitzkrieg assault got the shift. This is huge (the red dies in the pictures, if you check the numbers, they all got one shift).



The fact that you can use only 2 Blitz instead of 3 to cross the Meuse is not a drawback, since the bonus gives you the same effect as a Blitz.



However, I like the incentive to keep units of a German Panzer Corps together, hence the idea to keep the bonus just for Blitzkrieg Assault.



Torc wrote:



I also used rule 25.3 : no-mobile unit strenght can't be higher than the combined mobile units strenght in a mobile combat. But it was never a limitation since I kept my mobile units stacked.

But I think this rule is necessary for balance : a 6 strenght german Army stacked with just one mobile unit using mobile combat table would be unstoppable. And obviously you can't have 25.2 without 25.3.

