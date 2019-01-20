|
Objective Shreveport! is an operations scale Civil War game published by Hollandspiele.
There are no ZOCs and no stacking limits.
There are leader and supply rules.
The CRT is bloodless with the best results you can hope for are Dr (Defender Retreats) or Dd (Defender Disrupted).
After combat, players consult the Casualty Table which can easily result in 1 strength point loss for both sides. If you are attacking an entrenchment or fortification there is a third table to roll on in addition to the CRT and Casualty Table.
Starting positions
The map stretches from Little Rock in the north to Alexandria in the south.
Battle of Mansfield
Taylor vs. Smith engagement was inconclusive with "N" no result and no casualties. Where's Banks?
Shreveport Falls
With 3 Union columns converging, and Steele eliminated, the Confederate Louisiana capital was unable to hold out.
Alexandria Holds
Taylor beat a forced march ahead of the closely pursuing Union Army to threatened Alexandria (3 VPs), but came up short on the last turn. Still, the extra points were not needed.
In the end, the Union forces took Washington (Arkansas) and eventually Shreveport, but Taylor took advantage of Banks disruption to rack up some 2-1 odd attacks and gain extra VPs.
End Result: Confederates 6 VPs - Union 3 VPs
