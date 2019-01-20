|
My buddy and I have decided to play a mini "campaign" of up to three battles at the Marne created using the RSG. Winner will be whoever gets two victories. I’m going to have a good time writing these up, which means expect a decent dose of schmaltz. This is the first battle.
September, 1914. From this day forward those who live through it will categorize every peer they’d ever known one of two ways: those who survived the War, and those who did not.
The map immediately prior to contact. Our goal is a breakthrough, encirclement and control of the main road into the village [Objective 3]. As such I’ve positioned eight platoons accompanied by two machine guns on the left flank to advance through the woods. I place a smaller force on the right flank as reserve. Our boys will push up to the treeline, flank the French and take the town.
The French prepare trenches just beyond the outskirts of a village prior to battle. Humble ditches in the chalky earth hardly compare to the troglodyte labyrinth to come:
We advance to the treeline and begin our main assault. The French positioned along the stone wall are dug in and well defended but not prepared for the new reality of warfare; their commander breaks as soon as the MGs begin rattling off shots.
Rifle fire cracks as Commander Waldau orders the machine guns into position:
What was once a sleepy afternoon in late summer erupts in flames and mud and gore as German artillery shells bombard the French countryside. Many fall short, exploding over treetops as our men rush beneath splintered wood and shrapnel towards the fight. The French in their trenches are hardly deterred by falling shells. Instead, they return our bombardments in kind. I draw an abundance of “Valor” events; I suspect finding oneself unscathed in the erie calm after a barrage would harden the will of any such survivor. Our first troops break from the tree line and begin to advance through the fields under small arms fire.
Pummeled by shells, the trenches of the French right flank are reduced to mud pits. Their men cling to cover, managing to keep up the fire as our automatics rain sheets of lead. Our attack has stalled--several time triggers were drawn during the consecutive turns of see-saw fire and artillery attacks. Still, we attempt to flank them, pushing up by the inch. German soldiers advance to positions within 50 meters of the enemy, able to see the Frenchmen’s faces behind their rifles. Our artillerymen continue to fire short, shells falling over the amassed troops, killing indiscriminately. I play the “Walter Rathenau” Strategy Card, swapping out my 8FP telephone for a 10FP one. The close quarters combat and increased FP riddled the map with shellholes. Even so, both sides’ platoons remain relatively intact.
Two platoons and a lieutenant make it to the village and exit the map. Our boys are beginning to break through, but time is running out. French reserves arrive on the scene to plug the holes in their lines.
During one particularly intense rain of rifle fire I draw the “Trommelfeuer” event on hex G7, breaking Lt. Lebas and the platoon under his direction. The loss is abrupt and shocking to my opponent, ripping a hole in the French line and opening up the left flank for an advance towards the enemy map edge. [We both decide that in future games the event will merely suppress formations instead of breaking them.]
The French defenders begin to shatter, but it’s too little too late. Bogged down in the intense fighting, my men are rattled and exhausted. Two consecutive “Time!” draws bring the battle to a close. The French, despite their losses, maintain the initiative throughout the chaos and successfully keep control of the main road into town. We’ve managed to encircle the French, break their defensive line and penetrate the village outskirts, but still it isn’t enough.
The French, having won this first battle, now prepare for a counter attack...
Spare Thoughts:
This one came down to the wire. I spent my last several turns eyeing the time track--our decks were low and my opponent only needed two advances to win. Taking objective three would have netted me 6 points, and victory remained just outside my grasp. My buddy commented on several occasions his belief that the French situation was nearly unwinnable. He of course changed his tune after the sudden death roll was made.
I find GWC to be a thrilling take on the CC system. I do have a few qualms, though. Particularly you may notice that this battle was strangely bloodless--despite constant rains of artillery fire enough to completely demolish trenches and dug-in positions, nearly all the French platoons (and all German platoons) survive the battle. This kind of stubborness in the face of industrialized warfare seems more fitting for WWI-era rifle squads, not the pseudo-napoleonic formations of the Great War.
Anyway, thank you for reading!
Illustrations from Goddamn This War! by Jacques Tardi
