|
-
Kirk Mathes
United States
Iowa
-
This weekend, I was listening to some dramatic film score type music, and all that was going through my head was my poor starship crews that I keep sending to their doom.
That's right, I just completed my 6th game against the evil AI Empire, and once again, I led a small fleet of Terran ships to encounter the threat with the ambitious goal of not getting blasted into space dust in round 1. After rolling of AI deployment, I'm happy to report it took till round 2, as the AI deployed further back.
As the unfeeling horde of ships approached, Terran fleet defense detected two Battleships and a Cruiser, identified as BB Beta Gamma, BB Zeta Eta, and CL Chi.
Bizarrely, fleet command decided to send me to help turn back the approaching behemoths. They must be really short on commanders.
I was assigned to command:
CA Guardian
CA Patton
CA Zhukov
CAX Belerophon
SC Survey
After examining the shields on the enemy battleships, I asked the admiralty if I could have access to something with a larger gun. They denied me, based on my previous performance, and the fact that I had rolled a 7 for fleet allocation.
Cautiously, I took my terrified crews forward to meet this new threat head on.
As our fleets approached each other, I bravely used my stored batteries to seize initiative in impulse E. Changing nothing about the outcome of Impulse F, as all I did was reinforce my shields and take the first shots of the game anyway.
The opening volley from the AI didn't go well for the Patton. It ate 3 Cobalt Cannons like they were tasty, tasty burritos, and then just kinda melted, like they were burritos full of…acid, whatever. It must have splattered some residual goo on the nearby CA Guardian, as it took some damage to its starboard shields as well as a result of the attack.
I'm like, Okay, we lost a ship, but they just emptied most of their biggest guns, let's see what we can do.
I made a tactical decision to have Guardian, Bellerophon, and Zhukov split their fire across the CL Chi and BB Zeta Eta, as it was possible to roll good enough to take out the Cruiser, and still make a dent in the Battleship's shields. I didn't want to skip the cruiser, as it had more lasers than the battleship, which recharge faster.
Of course my intimidated fleet rolled miserably, the Guardian missing the Cruiser with both its phasers, and the CAX Bellerophon missing the battleship with one of its torpedoes. That was kind of devastating to have an alpha strike that not only didn't take a single ship out, but rolled a 7 for my critical against the enemy as well. In my mind, I still critically damaged their labs.
The AI decided to thrust forward on 2-B and blast the Guardian with both of its Cobalt cannons. Resulting in a similar effect as on the Patton in a previous round. Bits of it got all over Bellerophon and Survey. In fact, the blast not only took out the Survey's port shields, but tore through half its hull points.
But that crew kept it together, and actually flew TOWARD the enemy. It had to, it still had some shields in its front arc. In fact, despite massive internal damage and venting hull, the Survey took the shot at the cruiser through its downed forward shields and managed to blast through the rest of its hull. I imagine a victorious cheer coming from the small battered crew within. This game is so cinematic, and that was the highlight of the game for me.
From here the game turned into one of maneuver, the excitement and tension just dropped off. the enemy shifting to come around, and me trying my best to bring weapons back to bear on them. I thought for a moment, that if I could get a couple shots on the damaged battleship, it would be possible to take it out before it could fire his cannons again, which had me hopeful, until I realized that my turn radius was too high, and it wouldn't be possible.
And this is where I'm hoping I may be able to get some advice from those with more success than I. Am I doing something wrong? I seem to have such a hard time getting my ships turned around after the initial pass in time.
Here's what the battle looked like at 2-F
By 3-D I realized that I wasn't going to escape the anti-gaminess rule and would be forced to retreat at the end of the round, and called it a loss there.
Results:
CA Guardian: Destroyed in 2-B, it was at least able to do some damage before being sacrificed.
CA Patton: Destroyed in 1-F
CA Zhukov: Survived
CAX Bellerophon: 2x Torpedoes would be awesome if it could hit with both. Survived.
SC Survey: Survived despite insurmountable odds, and even claimed the only kill of the battle.
-
-
-
Chris Milis
United Kingdom
Cranham
Essex
-
Hey Kirk,
Thanks for writing up your game. At least the Belerophon "Billy" Ruffian" survived! (I put that name forward) p.
I had a go this weekend but had my fleet spaced out a bit and found that by not having an initial swarm of ships in the first wave and both sides trying to turn to get another shot, there seemed to always be a ship to attack with alowing for the first ship to turn and get back into the fight.
Some thoughts,
If you have a swarm of ships and after the initial round of firing. Send half turning left and the rest turning right?
Space your fleet out in waves?
Send your biggest ships in first and converge your smaller ships to attack after the enemy has attacked?
Slow your ships down for more AP and then power through your tun with actions and some of the tactics above?
Hope these help, It's a trade off, with the initial weight of firepower with a mass of ships and then being able to keep on firing whilst manoevering?
Good Luck matie!
-
-
-
Jim Krohn
United States
New York
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Ahhh....my misspent youth...
-
A few thoughts:
In fleet battles, Alpha Strikes that kill ships are needed.
Phasers shouldn't be fired from a range of three most times. Torps need to be fired at range two or three most times.
At times you need to drop your speed after the first pass and use your AP to pull in your turn radius, even if it means sacrificing arming your torps. I have, at times, Alpha Striked on the first pass and then, the very next round, managed to use the Phasers again on downed or rear shields.
I write in the solitaire rules that, if you are playing honestly, you can drop the anti-gaminess rule. The spirit of the rule is that you are trying to engage and not playing cheesy against an AI that has a max speed of 4. The advice about splitting your ships also can help, but plan your Alpha Strikes before you split so that you don't split off a ship that will be ineffective.
It is possible to get a ship behind the AI on the first pass. I'm not saying you always should. I'm just saying it is possible.
I'm loving your write ups and your sense of humor in them.
-
-
-
-
Kirk, please don't get discouraged. I don't know what I'd do for entertainment if you stopped writing these
I really do look forward to them.
I don't use anti-gaminess unless it's a weird situation like a ship that can't get back into the fray. As long as you're not trying to kite the enemy and slip a ship or two into their rear that they won't go after I think you are good with the spirit of the law.
Sometimes, it is helpful to dump all your AP into turning after the first pass. You'll only have Phasers online but damaging a second shield can give you options on subsequent passes later in the battle.
Assuming you live that long...
I hear fleet command says you've got the job again since this last engagement was the most successful yet...
-
-
-
Kirk Mathes
United States
Iowa
-
chrono280 wrote:
Kirk, please don't get discouraged. I don't know what I'd do for entertainment if you stopped writing these
I really do look forward to them.
I'm really glad you guys are enjoying them. Don't worry, I will keep them coming as I can. After all, what's the old phrase? "Never give up, Never surrender!"
Besides, it's been the most fun with a solo game (play mode) I've had since I can remember. This is the type of solo experience I've been looking for for a while. Even when I'm discouraged in the moment, I keep thinking about it after the game and get excited to try again.
-
-
-
Full S
United Kingdom
Bristol
-
Yagami 225 wrote:
I'm really glad you guys are enjoying them. Don't worry, I will keep them coming as I can. After all, what's the old phrase? "Never give up, Never surrender!"Well, someone's got good taste in Star Trek.
-
-
|