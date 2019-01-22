|
Marcel Meerkerk
New Zealand
Tokoroa
At the recent GMT sale I picked up 'Fighting Formations' on a whim and it was discounted. This is my first tactical platoon/squad level board game and I am glad I pulled the trigger on the purchase.
The game is set on the Russian front, 1942-43, pitting the german Grossdeutschland Division against Soviet forces across 10 scenarios that vary in scope and size from rather small engagements that can be played in a couple of hours to a couple of 2 full map beasts that may require some advance planning by the players e.g. snacks and understanding spouse/family
The components are very clear and easy to read. I have read some comments about the fact the the vehicle counters show a side on view rather than a top down view but personally this hasn't been an issue for me.
The maps are well done and the different terrain is easy to distinguish. The only tricky thing that tripped me up on a couple of occasions was remembering that the terrain that covers the central point of the hexes determines certain aspects of movement into/through the hex and line of sight.
The rules are easy to read and well laid out and also easy to reference which is great when you want to double check something during the game. The examples of play provided in the playbook showcase the rules very well. These examples made sense of the rules and are must to ease yourself into the game/system. The play aids are very good but there is only one copy of each though this was easily remedied.
I won’t attempt to rehash the well written rules except to say that the crux of the game system is the initiative system. Orders cost initiative and this is recorded on a track which has the German player on one side and the Soviet on the other. Certain orders require a certain amount of initiative and this is compounded by the fact that ordered units may be required to spend extra initiative if they are out of command radius. The orders available are ranked on an order matrix. This order matrix is randomly seeded with 10 cubes that represent one round. (Scenarios will typically have a starting layout for the matrix). Based on initiative one side will quite often be able to spend more order cubes in a turn than the other (true is my case - i'm a sucker for spending initiative on opportunity and return fire, gambling on the hit that would break the attack)
So how does it play? Hours of tension, tough decisions – do I opportunity fire when this would lose the initiative……..anguish as your unit become spent during return fire…...stress as a key unit is hit and can no longer fire.....aargh my brain hurts..... you didn't just roll a sniper hit!.....what it can't be sudden death time already! BRILLIANT! I LOVE THIS GAME!
What I like about the game;
The initiative system – many hard decisions
The command marker system – you have limited command and this resource must be carefully managed
The hit/damage system – draw a chit of of cup and if the unit it is hit again it is destroyed. Simple and also fun. Will the unit be broken or simply suppressed, will it be unaffected with regards to receiving order or will it be unable more and/or fire.
The asset cards – These cards add extra support to the battlefield; artillery support, air support, smoke, etc. these cards can also be spent to provide units on the battlefield with special actions such APCR munition. Timing is key. Cost plenty of initiative to get but can change the course of a battle.
Return fire/opportunity fire – straight forward but can cost initiative that may result in the initiative passing back to your opponent and given them another order to choose but it could break their attack. What to do?
The combat system – dice roll + attack value versus dice roll + defense value. There is a bit more too it with variable dice for the attacker depending on such things as range. Also need to consider terrain hindrance and cover. But is easy and clear as you can quickly calculate the odds and in most cases there will still be a slim chance for a even in the worst cases.
What I didn't like about the game;
Well nothing really but then I haven't played any similar games to compare this to. What may be off putting to some gamers is;
Time to play - some scenarios are rather long and may take a couple of sessions and there can also be a certain amount of AP when it comes to those decisions about spending initiative adding to time to play
Dice and numbers (combat system) - The dice rolling and associated adding up may also be a negative for some gamers (luckily I like this aspect).
Melee Combat - Melee combat rules will at first seem odd and are not immediately as intuitive as the rest of the rules but I read an explanation of the logic behind this and it now makes perfect sense. Paper map/board - For some gamers not familiar with war games the paper based board/game map may be off putting if they are used to mounted boards. (This was something I thought about before buying but it’s nothing a big sheet of clear plastic can’t solve)
I bought this game on a whim but it has quickly become a favorite. I have now ordered Combat Commander: Europe (also by the same designer) based on my experience with this game and I will be buying the expansion to Fighting Formations (when I have paid for all my GMT pre-orders)
Here are somethings I have learned so far, over 5 games playing as the Russian side -
German StuGIII units are tough to tackle head on and will mince T34s
Opportunity fire by your opponent when moving your rifle units in range of his machine guns is not fun nor advised
Smoke is your friend
Do not underestimate the value of spending initiative points on asset cards, a well placed heavy battery attack will hurt your opponent and is hilarious if you roll badly and hit your own side.
If you like tactical wargaming then this title is worthy of your time.
Thanks for reading (first ever attempt at a review)
Roger Anslow
England
Warminster
Wiltshire
-
You might also enjoy the expansion, Fighting Formations: Grossdeutschland Division's Battle for Kharkov, which is as good but with some slightly shorter scenarios.
Easily in my top ten wargames!
Cheers,
Roger.
Tim K
United States
Palatine
Illinois
-
I agree; Fighting Formations seems underappreciated to me. I know some interesting and fun squad-level tactical games. FF is the best platoon-level tactical game I know. It's certainly a *lot* more fun and interesting than Panzer Grenadier, and Panzerblitz and Panzer Leader are outdated.
Kenneth Lury
United States
Blowing rock
NC
-
very nice review.
Viktor Karlsson Mantel
Sweden
-
OP should also consider try Combat Connander, which I belive plays faster.
Best game there is.
