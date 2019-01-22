|
Just finished my first solo playthrough and thought I'd write some thoughts down from it. Overall, I think the game is great, and certainly one of the most engaging solo games I've ever played, but there's some things that bother me about it.
Era 1: Mariners
Alright, let's get it started. No Era Situations were used, but I am excited to try them out in the future. I do love the way that you use the different era decks to handle the Competition. Following the Competition actions was pretty straightforward, and just as an aside here, SpaceCorp has to be one of the best written rulebooks I've ever read. Very clear, concise, and with perfect examples of play given.
Anyway, on with the game! The Competition started bolting out to the Solar Lagrange points right away. I debated what my best course of action should be, and decided to make it a race for the Lagrange contracts. I actually did manage to get the 4 Lagrange Bases contract by claiming the Lunar ones and then expanding out to the Solar ones quick. The Comp in the meantime heavily poured into and around Mars. I ended up grabbing Sisyphus and Halley's Comet, and established a mining colony on Halley's Comet. The Comp by the end of the era was leading by a large margin, so I weighed my options and grabbed 1st Beyond to try to get an edge leading into Planeteers.
Era 2: Planeteers
Up and Away! Starting with 1st Beyond I was able to land on Ceres at the start of the Era. Quickly realized I hadn't upgraded my Infra nearly enough. My choices were pretty much made for me because I couldn't get anywhere near Jupiter or past it. So I figured since I was already on Ceres I'd go for the Asteroid contract. I was able to secure it easily enough, but the Comp got harder, flying with ease out to Neptune and claiming Progress cards left and right. Coupled with the Offers action, I found it really difficult to advance my Genetics or Revelation, so I kind of just let Progress cards be a sideshow.
For most of this era, I really focused on upgrading Infra, and I was able to get the available contract at least, but I had a tough time getting out to the outer solar system. Just really some preliminary exploration before the era ended, and the Comp was able to grab 1st Beyond! Ahhhh! They also had a very large point lead at this time. I was able to pull some late Produce actions and the end of the era finished with the score at Comp 50 - Me 40. Pretty far behind I thought, but I hoped I could make up the difference in the final stage.
Era 3: Starfarers
Well damn. Because the Comp had 1st Beyond, they took 3 turns in a row to start the game, and they claimed 3 Systems right away. Ugh. Just thinking that even if I travel to those systems it's going to cost me 3 turns just to do anything was depressing. During that time the Comp could be doing anything. There were certainly pros and cons to this era in the solo mode. Finally it felt like I was getting some free actions because the Comp won't act if there's one of my bases at a system that's drawn, but that All Offers action was brutal. Edge cascade after Edge cascade really put me in a hole. I was able to establish a small colony at Groombridge 1618, but that was the only one. I was on the cusp of establishing another at Lacelle 8760, but an Comp Edge card removed my team there to another of my bases, completing ruining my plans. Well, the game was nearing to a close, and I'm not seeing how I can pull out a win, but then I started pulling quite a few Produce cards. Well, I doubled down on producing. I had some P3 discovery with a Refinery at Groombridge 1618, plus my Legacy production, I was able to pull 7 profit with them each time I took a Produce action turn. Well, this got me within range. I was within a few points. On my final turn before the deck ran out I was able to pull the Edge card that gave me 2 turns on my next turn. My plan was to build one more colony, because the colony bonus points would make me win by 1 point, but I just couldn't pull it off. I couldn't get the CP i needed to push me into a colony. So i used my last action to move my Genetics marker to a breakthrough, claim an Adaptation for 1T, and after my 1 colony bonus point, I was able to force the game into a tie.
So the game ended in a tie. What a trip. It was really easy to follow the Comp rules from start to finish, and the game played smooth. Very fun. What I didn't really like though was how it felt like the produce action was my only out. Honestly, i can't see any other action giving me the kind of profit it does, and if those cards don't fall your way, there seems to be nothing to do to make up the shortage. You can get profit from exploring, but the amount is minuscule compared to a produce action after you've built a refinery on a good P tile. Winning the game seems really dependent on having Produce cards, and I guess I just wish there was something to counter that.
Still a solid game, and the theme really comes through. Moving is fun math, especially in the Starfarers Era. Exploring is fun and just difficult enough to pull off that it feels like some work went into it. Buliding can have some interesting choices attached to it.
I would love to try a 4 player game eventually. Even though this is a very solid solo outing, I feel at 4 the game would play best. Cheers
If you can't get Genetics/Revelation Offer cards, remember that you can build Bases on qualifying tiles that give you advances on those tracks. Getting Progress cards is pretty key, both for the 2T bonus getting the first of its type as well as the added capabilities they grant you, esp Radiation Resistant and in Starfarers, Hybrids.
Trailing by 10 points headed into Starfarers is not that bad and can be overcome; you came pretty close.
I agree that it is a nice solo experience, but I couldn’t help feeling a bit scripted in my options as or at least limited in terms of interaction and best approach to take. I could have been lucky but my initial games I was quite well ahead of the competition at the end of the 2 initial eras.
The theme is wonderful though for sure!
