James Moore
United States
Waynesville
Georgia
October 1943. It was our 15th mission, and our Dornier 217N-2 was responding to a raid on Hagen in the Ruhr. 17 confirmed kills, and everyone was in good spirits. I had just become proficient in "swimming the bomber stream", and my funker was getting good at his job, so we were looking forward to some good hunting.
Suddenly, my funker shouted out that he had multiple contacts. We were in the bomber stream! The dark shape of a Lancaster loomed out of the darkness, so we prepared to play a little "jazz music" for him.
The Dornier's 4 angled 20mm cannons spoke, and the Lanc's starboard wing disintegrated. Kill #1 for the night!
Almost immediately the funker picked up another contact, and another Lancaster appeared out of the gloom. Once more we came in underneath him and played a little night music. Lancaster #2's port wing parted company with the rest of the plane, and we had kill #2 for the night. Our total now stood at 19 kills. The crew all joked that I was just one away from "Hitler's Fried Egg".
A few minutes later another contact, this time a twin engine Wimpy.
As before we came underneath, but this time the music wouldn't play; the guns had jammed.
By the time the flight engineer had cleared the jam, the Wimpy had gotten away. Just then the funker exclaimed again: radar kontakt!
The dim outline of a third Lancaster appeared ahead of us.
Once again we headed underneath him.
This time the music played, but it wasn't enough to bring down the enemy bomber. I wheeled back around for another pass, this time from dead astern, but at long range. No sense in taking any chances.
Just as I was about to open fire, we could see orange light winking from the Lancaster's tail; the gunner had seen us. Luckily, we appeared to have taken no damage from the sharp-eyed Tommy.
I then replied with a long extended burst, after which all of the forward guns promptly jammed. Nevertheless, the Lancaster took heavy damage; both port engines shot out, and heavy damage to the wing and control surfaces. The Lancaster then fell out of formation, and started gliding earthwards. But in the darkness, we could not see anything more.
"Verdammt noch mal!" I exclaimed, and turned to my radar operator: "This would have been number 20!" But Heinrich, my funker was slumped forward in his seat. His tunic was stained red; he had been shot through the heart and killed instantly. The engineer and rear gunner gently unstrapped him from his seat, and covered him with a flight jacket.
We returned to our airfield in Schleswig-Holstein and landed without incident.
Upon landing, the ground crew rushed up to the plane to congratulate us. Three kills Herr Unteroffizier, that makes 20!" Apparently the third Lancaster had crashed just short of the English Channel on the way home, and the ground observers saw it happen.
But we were not in a celebrating mood. "Tell it to Heinrich's wife and kids", I said, and the ground crews' faces fell..
Gregory Smith
United States
Pennsylvania
Heya,
If you haven't killed off 2-3 funkers by the end of the game, you weren't trying hard enough
Glad you've gotten into it, James! One more convert
James Moore
United States
Waynesville
Georgia
Yeah, Greg, I'm a believer now. The narrative is easily as good as The Hunters/Hunted. Up to 10 stars now.. The last mission dumbfounded me. Guess I was starting to get overconfident; 20 kills, the Fried Egg, not a scratch on the plane and boom! My skilled radar operator gone, just like that.
Next mission with the noob operator, not a single contact. Was definitely eating some humble pie..
