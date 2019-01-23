|
|
|
-
-
(Note on the format: this is a compilation of three posts I made elsewhere - I played each era on a different evening)
Spacecorp - Solo Mariners
My gaming buddies weren't around for our usual weekly gaming session last week so I decided to give Solo SpaceCorp a go... and ended up being soundly thrashed by the Competition AI . I started off on the Mariners board, but the Competition charged ahead pretty early, gazumped me by building some Bases on sites that I was hoping to build on, and also managed to screw me over with some horrifically badly timed Edges that robbed me of Produce and Genetics cards. And to rub it in they got the 1st Beyond marker just before I got there too!
Still, while I'm usually not a fan of solo play, this actually works pretty well (at least so far). I wonder if I haven't really got my head around Mariners because in both games I've played (one vs humans, the other vs AI here) I didn't do very well in this phase. In the full human game we played I did really well in Planeteers and decently in Starfarers, but I haven't got to those yet and will continue them in the weekend (see below for those).
Anyway, it's definitely a pretty fun game so far!
SpaceCorp - Solo Planeteers
I just finished the solo Planeteers game (continuing from my previous solo Mariners game) - that went a bit better, caught up on points a bit! It was actually quite a fun game - I got three of the four contracts that were awarded and the 1st Beyond marker (wasn't taking any chances on that one this time!).
Meanwhile the Competition AI managed to get an e3 discovery on Interamnia - usually that can only get an e1, but the AI drew the Special Discovery tile for that and then drew the Special Discovery tile on the e2 tile as well and then drew the Critical Mission Delay on e3 (a loss of 2T) and then finally drew the Ores/Water e3 tile to put on the asteroid! Also they managed to kick me off Pluto with a badly timed Sabotage card that came up when the offers were being replenished (that was a waste of 24 Move!). I managed to get back out there and into the Oort Cloud to take the 1st Beyond though.
I'm still behind on points but definitely catching up (current score is 42-35)! Solo Starfarers is going to be interesting (I'll do that on Tuesday).
One thing I realised here: Edge cards only happen during the Competition Offers phase, not when the human player is replenishing them after taking some offer cards during a Research Action. Otherwise that'd be pretty painful...
Solo SpaceCorp - Starfarers
Just finished the last part of my solo playthrough of SpaceCorp with the Starfarers board! I rather like this era, it feels very different to the previous eras (Planeteers and Mariners) and is more brainburny, and the Competition seems more aggressive here - they can be placed straight to stars while the player has to go the long way around down the star track if one of their teams arrives in a system. It feels more like a race than the other eras too.
I started off behind in points but ahead in exploration due to winning 1st Beyond in Planeteers (I'm not actually sure starting at the star on Alpha Centauri is really an advantage though). The Competition spread out rapidly among the stars while I was still upgrading my HQ (adding infra), doing research (getting more cards for my hand) and improving my Genetics and Revelations which meant I rapidly got a lot of Adaptation and Breakthrough cards and then I caught up when I built the colony that gives you 1T for every A/B card you have (I had 8 at that point). After that I started racking up the contracts (and the money) and was first out into the Orion Spur too. The Competition was usually a bit ahead of me but I pulled ahead when I played a Produce 4 (two Produce 2 cards) and got 9 points from that and then ended the game by getting the sixth contract (bases in 6 regions). I did actually get all six contracts this time too. There was a moment when the Competition managed to annihilate my hand by causing me to discard down to one card with Edge effects, and later they Sabotaged me and sent my team that was almost at Luhman 16 on it's star track back to the nearest base!
Overall though I think SpaceCorp is a rather good solo game (as well as a great multiplayer one) - Solo was a challenge and the Competition would often pull some badly timed Edge cards at the end of its Offers action that screwed me over several times. I think it's a really fun game that's more fun with human players but I definitely enjoyed the solo game here, which is a good sign considering I don't usually enjoy or play them - I may well play more of this solo on a rainy day!
-
-
- Last edited Wed Jan 23, 2019 3:40 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Jan 23, 2019 7:42 am
-
-
Fernando Rebelo
Czech Republic
Prague
"U can't touch this" - MC Hammer, 1989
-
EDG_ wrote:
One thing I realised here: Edge cards only happen during the Competition Offers phase, not when the human player is replenishing them after taking some offer cards during a Research Action. Otherwise that'd be pretty painful...
Damn it! Been playing wrong... but just realised that I can only move from a base... and I guess I might have taken the advantage of moving not from a base to snatch the 1st beyond in planeteers... but I am not sure... but if it happened, it might compensate because the competion has been cheating
Currently I just finished the planeteers and until the end of the week I will start the last era
I am beating them 37-33, but I think that the next era will be though
I am looking forward for your next report.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Jan 23, 2019 10:27 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Wed Jan 23, 2019 10:26 pm
-
-
-
The_Rebel wrote:
Damn it! Been playing wrong... but just realised that I can only move from a base...
Yeah I keep forgetting that one too. I think in the Mariners phase I moved from Sisyphus to Mars without having a base there, but I remembered it for the other eras.
-
-
|