Western Front
The Allies launch a bunch of offensives on the Western Front. The Us and Cw have extra supplies to boost some assaults, and this last turn becomes one of the bloodiest of the entire war.
The British have considerable success in their assaults in Belgium. In mid May, an offensive led by Haig finally captures Ostend. The preceeding artillery barrage had disrupted all defenders and a Zeppelin and Lnd bomber. They are destroyed as the British move in, and the Subs based here have to relocate to Kiel. The British take no losses. The advancing units are reorganized.
Further east, French and Us troops, led by Fletcher and supported with extra supplies, attack hex 1129. The result is disapointing, one unit lost for both sides.
The French also launch an assault of their own SW of Brussels. This assault is more succesful, despite taking some losses, all German defenders are eliminated, but no advances are made. A German Balloon is shot down during an air battle in the skies above the battlefield.
In western Belgium, the British continue to hammer German positions. Spearheaded by the Royal Tank Corps, the British push the Germans back and capture a resource hex. No German units eliminated, but they are retreated and left FD. A British tank div is also lost. In the air, a German fighter is shot down with its pilot.
This advance puts the British in a position from which they may support the French in another assault SW of Brussels. The British also have a Tank div to make the attack a blitz, and this time, the tank survives, a German Corps is eliminated and no losses for the attckers. A Fd German Ftr is destroyed as the British advance with tanks and Mots.
The very last attack of the entire war is another joint attack by the French and Americans at hex 1129, the result is a 13, no units lost for either side.
Germany, despite the heavy pressure from the Allies, launches several attacks in return. An assault on hex 1231 kills a French Mot and Gas div, for the cost of 1 Ge Inf. Bulow is later allocated extra resources and uses them to support two offensives. The first against the Cw positions West of Brussels results in one unit killed for each side. The other at the Cw positions SW of Brussels is a Blitz (Cw’s choice), and results in no units killed, but all Cw units have to retreat, and the Germans retake the hex.
The May/June fighting on the Western Front has resulted in around 450 000-500 000 German soldiers either killed, wounded, missing or taken prisoner. Allied losses are only marginally smaller. But they are split between several countries.
The Balkans
The Austrians finally launch a regular offensive again, when Conrad spends some extra supplies for an assault in Albania against the Greeks. The result is one unit eliminated on each side.
Later, the Us launches a premature offensive led by Pershing and supported with extra supplies in Macedonia. The result is disapointing, only one Austrian unit killed, and one Us div lost. The Us had units en route, but decided to attack sooner than later, also gambling on the surrender of at least some of the defenders. But none did. The Us and Cw launch a last offensive West of Skopje in late June, but the Austrians easily repulse the attack.
Russia.
The Russian factions are too exhausted to make any real attacks on each other. Japan takes Khabarovsk in the far east. In the Ukraine, the Central Powers extend their grip and absorbs the eastern part after first having expelled the Whites from Dnepropetrovsk. Later they also capture Donetsk, but the Whites still control Kharkov on June 30th.
Denmark
Finally some action. The Allies launch two assaults against Aarhus. The artillery fire is off their targets by several miles, and without any air support, the assault is a gamble. The German defenders are eliminated, but the Allies loose more units than Germany in the process and are unable to actually advance and take Aarhus.
Persia
Japan assaults Tehran, extra supplies and HQ support make sure the assault is succesful, Tehran is taken for the cost of one Japanese Inf. Persia is completely conquered.
At Sea
There is plenty of naval action as well. Austrian subs sink acouple of Cps in the Central Med, and aborts other Cps. One Austrian sub is also sunk.
In the Caribbean, German surface raiders get total surprise and sink 2 Cw Cps, without the escorts being able to prevent it.
Later, Germany sends its sub fleet into the bay of Biscay, including the FD subs from Ostend that had to rebase to Kiel. They were reorganized by Ludendorf in an earlier naval impulse and as the turn kept going, were able to sail out. No air support this time, but the subs still find the convoys and sink another 2 Us and 1 Cw Cps, and abort a Cw Cp. One German sub is sunk and two aborted.
A final Cw Cp is also sunk after production, the very very last military action of the war.
Both sides are pretty exhausted after this round and almost 5 years of war (for some of them). Germany initially entered the summer with great confidence, believing they could withstand anything the Allies threw at them and just wear them out. But the horrible losses during May and June caused the German leadership to reconsider. The blockade, loss of colonies and general war weariness added to the extreme loss of lives on the Western front has shaken the German public. German Morale dropped 4 (!) levels in June, and the Germans conclude that they will never win, and probably loose, any prolonged war. And they do have some good cards. Germany discretely lets the Allies know they could be willing to formally ceed all overseas colonies, withdraw from Belgium and Denmark as well as occupied parts of France. In return they would retain control of the Baltics and Poland. The status of Serbia and Rumania would be the subject of discussions, while the Ukraine would be a close ally of Germany and Austria. Germany calculates that especially the Cw would consider this, since it would grant them some net benefits and they would also be able to say that they did achieve what they went to war for, the liberation of Belgium.
The Allies are also horrified by the losses in this last turn. And the Us public’s sensitivity for loss of soldiers is now a problem. The Us took the heaviest losses of all the Allies, and despite compensation, dropped 2 levels in the Morale step. Britain also dropped, and France’s status, althoug stable at the moment, is still fragile. The Allies fear increased unrest at home, and a second French surrender would be devastating. In addition, the Russian civil war is drawing to a close, probably before the end of the year. When the chaos in Russia is over, Germany and Austria will be able to transfer a LOT of units westwards, and make any Allied definitive victory uncertain, but in any case costly.
So both sides aggree to a cease fire on June 30th, having been secretly negotiating in Geneva during most of June.
In game terms, the Central Powers have won. They control 21 objectives, and the Reds control another 5 (3 at half value).
That concludes this session report, it’s been a joy to play and I will return to this game in the future. Hope you have enjoyed this session, I know I like to read session reports myself. I will also give some numbers of losses in this game, but I’ll have to count them first!
I guess my next game will be a WIF game, it’s been a while since the last time I played that! But if this had been the outcome of WW1, it would have set a totally different background for a WW2!
The BEF is gaining momentum
Western front in early May
...and late June
Stalemate in the Balkans
Denmark, late June 1919
Japanese co-prosperity sphere, version 1
Convoy battles in the Med and Bay of Biscay
Morale, June 1919. Everyone is exhausted
The Ukraine, June 1919
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Ashwin in front of Tiger 131
An excellent series of AAR's. Well done you!
-
Ashiefan wrote:
An excellent series of AAR's. Well done you!
Thanks, and thanks for the tip!
Have you got a grip of the game yet?
Gian Marco Franco
Italy
Maserada sul Piave (TV)
-
Great AAR it make me ready to commit to WIF serie. If you are ready for another WIF, What about Patton in Flame now? Can't wait to read something about an earlyer WW3.
-
Wendell
United States
Yellow Springs
Ohio
Si non potes reperire Berolini in tabula, ludens essetis non WIF.
Hey, get your stinking cursor off my face! I got nukes, you know.
Jon, congrats on getting to the end of the game! There are few things more satisfying than actually COMPLETING a monster game like FA3 (or WIF).
-
-
Franco500 wrote:
Great AAR it make me ready to commit to WIF serie. If you are ready for another WIF, What about Patton in Flame now? Can’t wait to read something about an earlyer WW3.
Glad you enjoy it, and the WIF universe is just amazing, so I really reccommend getting into it. Fatal Alliances would be a great introduction.
I actually have the Patton in Flames game, bought it some 12 years ago and have played it once. It's a great game in its own right, and it's fun to play. What makes that game stand out, is the fact that there is no actual historical background to compare it to (America in Flames offers that as well, but I haven't played that one).
However, I'm setting up for a combined DOD/WIF game as my next game, and with the extra 2008 WIF Annual options, that game may transfer into Patton in Flames late in the game.
But I don't know if I'm going to report from that game, at least not to the same detail as this FA3 report
But if you'd like to read some Patif AARs, , the game has its own page here on BGG, and there are some very good session reports, including some written by Wendell. He's also written a review that is very helpful. You'll find it here:
https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/2875/patton-flames
wifwendell wrote:
Jon, congrats on getting to the end of the game! There are few things more satisfying than actually COMPLETING a monster game like FA3 (or WIF).
Thanks Wendell, it sure is satisfying. Now I just have to get my next game started. With Vassal, all you need is a computer, man cave and a wife who understands (not the fascination for the game, but that it makes me happy).
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Ashwin in front of Tiger 131
-
garmr wrote:
Ashiefan wrote:
An excellent series of AAR's. Well done you!
Thanks, and thanks for the tip!
Have you got a grip of the game yet?
Getting there!
-
- Last edited Sat Jan 26, 2019 11:31 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Jan 26, 2019 11:31 am
-
