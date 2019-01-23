|
End of GT 10.
A Union Marginal Victory with 146 points for the Union compared to 167 for the CSA.
As you see from the picture the CSA units stopped dead in front of Cemetery Ridge. Almost managed, however didn`t have the fresh troops to push onto and secure the beginning of the Cemetery Ridge.
It is interesting how the game unfolds fairly historically. For the Union the Cemetery Ridge is the natural last line of defence.
Lessons learned:
A common CSA unit has 4 SP. That will only last for one frontal attack. Usually they got the 1 Loss during Approach Fire, then another 1 or 2 Losses during Engagement. With 1 SP remaining, that`s it for the first day!
During that first day,
Union had 10 SP Losses vs CSA 17 SP lost
Union had 49 Demoralized SP shattered vs CSA 26
Union had 7 Demoralized SP on the map vs CSA 22
If an average SP would have 225 men.
The CSA traded 3825 men dead for Union 1800 men (just counted the INF losses here, the Union had 2 SP Losses CAV in the 10)
That explains why the CSA couldn`t take the victory positions to win the 1st day.
So maybe frontal attacks are not the best solution, especially as I threw the CSA Divisions piecemeal at the front, rather than working together.
Artillery is interesting in the game. In the attack it is fairly weak. I had about 5 CSA artillery units lined near the front. But in bombardment they don`t inflict the damage you are hoping for.
In defence though, they don`t bombard, but fire canister shot and tear huge losses into INF units trying to attack.
I may have calulated the first engagements battles without the minus 3 modifier, which would have not taken so heavy toll on Heth`s Div. So other than in reality I can repeat day 1.
B. B.
Germany
Unspecified
Unspecified
I finished my second game of BHV1 yesterday after work playing solo the First Day scenario. The Confederates got control of hexes 2010 and 2210 on Cemetery Ridge and won substantial. It was thrilling to the last turn. I am very happy with BHV1 and will definitely buy BHV2 and further volumes. I'm curious about the solo rules in BHV2.
hi,
i will play next days, very useful your notes, and
- frontal attack in piecemeal yes not good move
- also the artillery rules looks like realistic as in the war more or less
i hope can play and publish my impression too
bye
Marco
