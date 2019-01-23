|
|
|
-
-
It´s amusing to read my last installment about US entry when thinking about what will come in this one Hopefully I will learn something from it...
1940
J/F
CW is worried about the development in Turkey. Churchill doesn´t want to revisit Gallipoli so he sends in the guys with bombs and bribes to the opposition so they can try a coup. He rolls 8 + 1 = civil war. The sides are evenly matched on the ground with the navy staying loyal. The British are happy, Germany loses a potential ally for awhile + 2 resources. Germany supports Rumanian land claims. Italy cancels the treaty with France. France gets a factory for New Caledonia. Russia plays infrastructure.
Germany sails out his subs and aux cruisers looking for convoys. The cruisers find them, the subs don´t. 1 conv sinks and 3 are aborted on the African coast. Poland is surrounded by a grey mass. CW ships an INF to Egypt. In Turkey, the government seems to have the initative and start to move their troops together for a future attack.
M/A
Britain gets an alliance with Spain. Germany wanted to break its alliance with Poland but can´t play that now, decides to play the war card instead. Russia wants more infrastructure and then ends the politics.
Intiative C,D,F. Weather is fine. Russia continue to prepare for defense. CW escorts convoys. Germany DoW Poland and Denmark, captures the Danish ports but the navy sneaks away to warm Iceland. In Poland, most defenders are disrupted by Stukas and the surprised Poles see Warsaw fall, Fallschirmjaegers strike again! In Turkey, the government forces gamble on a low odds attack at the port of Panderma. Ground strike and HQ support succeeds and the attack kills both rebels without loss for the attackers.
In the 2nd impulse snow start to fall. Lodz is surrounded, attacked and captured by the Germans without problems. Poland surrenders. The turn ends.
M/J
Japan and Italy gears up. Germany play the war card, the world is holding its breath. CW sends their spies and troublemakers over the Black sea to Rumania to stage a coup. Unfortunately, all Rumanian-speeking dudes catch the flu and nothing happens. However, in the activation they move Spain in under them (where Portugal already are). Russa get bid points and end the turn before US and China get to go.
Initiative C,F,D. Weather roll: 2 = rain in the arctic. Germany uses the first impulse to move up its forces to the Russian border. CW chocks Germany by starting the second front even before the first one has started. It joins in the entire Iberian Peninsula, both Portugal and Republican Spain that has its entire force pool built from the civil war. CW moves the fleet incl a Garr towards the new allies.
Fine weather in impulse 2. Germany and Japan DoW Russia. Germany flips and kills 3 speedbumps in Poland and Baltic states. Japan has less luck with the ground strikes but captures Blag... without loss and surround Vladivostok to attack later.
Good start against Russia but after the Iberian chock the situation looks grim for a close war/game. Really start to consider a restart. And a look at the US entry levels make it more viable. I have completely missed to consider the levels or made something wrong. Germanys level is 85 so the US DoW them. The Japanese level is 65 but of course goes down after the US DoW against Germany. Last time I really calculated the entries they were at the level where the US can start to play its ´08 annual options. It is obvious that the entire basic strategy for the game has failed big time. The game could maybe be interesting to play out the Communist/Democrat fight but I think the US will be to strong when it enters this early. And the purpose of this game was to try out the Russia-first strategy. So I will restart now and try something else in the next game. It was anyhow funny as always. I hope I can learn from this one to the next.
-
-
-
Andrew Pleass
United Kingdom
Derby
Nottinghamshire
-
A 2 front war is difficult for the axis to cope with so understand why you are resetting, its fun to hatch political plans but the opposition are always doing the same
Enjoyed these posts so hoping you will continue with the next game
-
-
|