Michal K
[The post was initially published on my boardgames blog HERE Enjoy!]
Scenario: #10 Barbarossa Unleashed
The New Year session in Combat Commander Europe (see here: [ENG] Combat Commander for New Years Eve!) really induced me to play more of that fantastic game. We had planned one more scenario with Konrad but did not managed during the Christmas Break. Thus special, mid-week meeting to plunge once more into that genial tactical level WWII game.
I am still playing Tournament Pack scenarios, which came together with other games as part of my large GMT Sale package. The fire-fights are very balanced, demands your full concentration and gives a lot of fun. This time we unwrapped #10Barbarossa Unleashed.
Ok, let us start. First of all, our initial disposition – it is important to note that we had 3 open chits, which doubled exit points, doubled kill points as well as gave victory for control of all objectives :
Both sides in recon posture, ready to roll!:
And the the dynamics of the game – first the high level map with the actions marked, and below detailed explanation of what happened with some close-ups:
A lot of action for such a small scenario!:
(1) Both sides – which deployed simultaneously – rushed forward to occupy best places.
(2) Fortunately for me, I managed to intercept the Germans quickly running toward objective 3 & 4 and was able to break both of them and eliminate finally one.
Catch you! Dead in the road!:
(3) I am trying to use this success and sneak around broken Germans, but they recover, and using sate-charge and superb roll (6+6) kills both my units 🙁
What a nasty surprise, they had Fire order..:
(4) Fortunately, some units survive and I manage to exit two units twice, each for 4 VPs.
(5) Then Konrad moves forward on the other side bringing significant forces, but actually he gives me a really good target to shoot. All Germans are dead…
Germans advanced but were pinned down:
(6) But then my luck finishes (for time) and I am being overrun by last German group, my super leader killed and forces dispersed. And then sudden death roll finally (it was on 9 and we were rolling from 6) finished game…
Wow, the game ended just when I needed this – if you look at my losses (two leaders!) and situation on map a few more German successes and VP point would move to the other side:
The fight was bloody with many losses on both sides:
The game, as always, proved to be a lot of fun. Can’t wait for another Tournament Pack scenario!
Christopher Hill
Awesome AAR Michal!
Michal K
kinga1965 wrote:
Awesome AAR Michal!
Thanks!
Chick Lewis
Congratulations on your victory, and thanks for writing it up for us !!!
"(4) Fortunately, some units survive and I manage to exit two units twice, each for 4 VPs"
Wow, HOW did you manage this, the board edge where units re-enter is very far from the exit edge !??!
Michal K
Well, that map actually has some "dead spots" where you need to run only through some open terrain. The double exit points motivated my troops too
Edit: the hedges are great cover, just not be close to the hex side.
Brian
Hey, I really like the way you've presented this AAR; notably the establishing shot at the beginning and the spirited lighting bolts on the following close up shots. Nice camera work, graphic visuals and vigorous narrative tone.
Chick Lewis
So were your two exiting units your only remaining leader and a squad?
Even if with a leader, across the board long-way is more than three MOVE actions, even if you followed the road.
You really did well, it was those exit points which gave you victory.
Michal K
Thank you guys!
Brian,
I like to edit the pictures so people can see what happened on the map - not only initial and final stages, but also moves. The "blitz" - well, that is for added effect
Chick,
Indeed, those exit points saved me. I would be crushed soon after we finished so got lucky...
