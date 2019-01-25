|
-
Michal K
Poland
Otwock
Mazowieckie
-
[The post was initially published on my boardgames blog HERE Enjoy!]
So, the time finally came for me to test the Sekigahara game on the board. My fellow buddy, Marcin (stormwalker) was more then happy to accompany me in that endeavor so on Sunday evening we both sit down to plunge into the year 1600 and war for the unification of Japan. We draw sides and I got rebels under Togugawa, while Marcin was leading forces of Ishida “regent”. As it was introductory game, and we decided not to ready any strategies earlier, the fun was great from discovering the game piece by piece. So let us start.
The board looks like this at the beginning of the game (I just move one stack of units):
And below full map of events with pretty detailed description what was going on:
The full campaign which abruptly ended mid-way (click to enlarge)
To start with, we really had zero idea what to do in initial rounds, so started to muster the units and do some consolidations as far as units are concerned. Then – from Turn 2 – things started to rapidly speed-up:
(1) What Michal will do if he needs to try the wargame? Attack of course 🙂 So In Turn 2, after amassing some cards I moved four blocks of Maeda clan and attacked Kyoto, wiping out 2 enemy blocks and losing none of mine. Hurry, great victory!
Well, not necessary, as counter-attack killed 3 out of my 4 blocks as I had no more cards for that clan. Tough learning.
And one observation: in Sekigahara blocks/units which are killed in battle, do not come back to the game. If you are dead, you are dead. I like this!
(2) In the meantime, my Tokugawa clan, lead by Tokugawa himself, approached Ueda castle. After two furious battles, the defenders had to surrender to the besiegers. That was great blow to Ishida, as at this time I had 6-3 lead in castles.
(3) But you would underestimate Ishida (Marcin) if you think that he just sit and recruit new forces. Well, he recruited a lot and then moved. And when he moved, castles started to fall. First was Miyazu castle…
(4) …and then also Anotsu was conquered.
(5) Marcin move to take down two castles which were relatively far away left the gap between his forces. As Tokugawa was already free from Ueda Castle Siege, I moved him quickly towards Kuwana and managed to intercept the forces of Ishida himself. I had good cards, slightly more units – why not try:
The battle was really epic. At some point in time it was obvious that my forces will prevail, the question was just “how much”? Thanks to “Loyalty Challenge Card” I managed to swing one of Marcin units. The effect was devastating, as suddenly it occurred that I am inflicting so many loses that Ishida forces are wiped-up completely:
And as Ishida was leading that stack… the game is immediately won by Tokugawa. Wow, that was epic ending, although I think somehow pre-mature. Marcin was just getting traction and if he managed to concentrate his forces, I would have problem with stopping him. The history likes to repeat. The final battle was actually not so far away from Sekigahara…
As for the game, I can see why it is so attractive. Very aesthetic component and graphics, straightforward, not overly complex rules but tons of strategic decisions. Very limited luck factor, need to plan well in advance and very, very thematic theme well reflected in the game. I will for sure play more!
-
-
- Last edited Fri Jan 25, 2019 9:43 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu Jan 24, 2019 11:02 pm
-
-
United States
Florida
"If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."
-
Nice work!
-
-
-
Ad Astra Per Aspera
United States
Wesley Chapel
Florida
No matter where you go, there you are.
Preserve Our Wildlife!
-
My first impression was, similar. I've played about 60 games since then.
The game goes from a chaotic epic battle to a more civilized and calculated epic battle as you learn the strategies.
One of the things I loved about this game is the way it felt amazing even when you were brand new to it. I've played a few games like that. Most of hose games devolve into a predictable pattern when players are experienced and leads to just so-so games. Sekigahara doesn't have that problem. Between two experienced players It not only maintain's it's epic feel, but exacerbates it.
A game between two knowledgeable players typically ends with Tokugawa trying to eradicate Ishida from the east and then trying to put a vise on Ishida in the west. While Ishida typically tries to maintain/occupy a nuisance in the east while trying to keep enough territory in the west for the win.
The truly elegant thing here is there are many different ways to accomplish this. None of them work consistently. This leads to epic battles. Player's can employ different strategies each and every game. Ishida and Tokugawa both die (though rarely). This really boils down to the same fun and exploration you felt on your first game. Each and every game.
I enjoy a few war games, but am not a war gamer. However, Sekigahara is one of the best games I have ever played. It has variable strategies that all work, it's not too long and not too short, there is luck of the draw in the game so it's not strictly a chess game. yet, the better player will usually win - but not always. And two similarly skilled players are guaranteed to have a very competitive game.
Sekigahara is, to me, everything I love about modern board gaming.
I hope you continue to play and enjoy this game.
For what it's worth, the game is free to play and exceptionally well implemented on Yucata. There you will meet a lot of players from all over the world. Some brand new players, and some that will teach you how to win.
Don't you just wish every game's first play was as good as your experience with Sekigahara?
-
-
-
Michal K
Poland
Otwock
Mazowieckie
-
Thanks for this comprehensive summary. Indeed, that game has something about it - the way it is produced, how thematic it is, how interesting strategically on the board as well as interesting in the battles - that you would like to come back to it and play different strategy next time. I have just played second time and planning to continue!
-
-
-
-
Great review/session. I love this game so much, and I can see myself playing this for decades, until Im old and grey amd looking for a opponent in my nursing home.
-
-
|