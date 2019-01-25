|
Alexei Gartinski
I remember the days when the only way to figure out if the game is for you or not was to buy a copy, get the rules out and… be either pleasantly surprised (sometimes) or horrendously disappointed (most of the time). In those days “far-far-away” many of us ended up with shelves full of mostly unplayed games, slowly trading or selling them.
Thankfully, that has all changed with the arrival of Internet and BoardGameGeek! Nowadays I don’t even need to pass by a local game store: BGG will tell me all about new games, and I could get all the reviews and feedback before even considering buying anything. However, I noticed one thing: both the reviews and reading through the rules online (another great thing Internet made possible) give a lot of information about how the game plays, but it is only game “playthroughs” – the actual playing sessions – that show how the game “feels” and, ultimately, whether it is for you or not.
So, what follows is exactly that. A short account of a playthrough of the “At Any Cost: Metz 1870”, the first small battle scenario - “The Afternoon Crisis”, followed by a quick review against the three “what-I-like-in-a-wargame” criteria i.e.:
1) simple, or rather easy to grasp rules: I don’t want to spend days trying to figure out how to play the game;
2) plenty of meaningful and usually “agonizing” options, with not enough resources to do it all. It should be fairly unpredictable: I like it throwing unexpected challenges at me and having to deal with them as they come up;
3) plays like “watching a movie”: when I “pause” it (I mostly play solo) I should be eager to get back to simply find out what happens next.
So, let’s see how “At Any Cost: Metz 1870” “performs” against these criteria. Note only that this is just the playthrough: you can find the rules online, other reviews also explain the game mechanics quite well. A few things you need to know: the game uses a random chit pull system, allowing the players to activates different formations (usually Corps), and play various events that are beneficial to one or another side; the activated units can fire, move, assault, and can then rally (depending on whether their commander is in an “aggressive” or “defensive posture”). The French win if they control the towns of Vionville (minor victory), Mars-la-Tour (major victory) or all the three towns - Vionville, Mars-la-Tour and Tronville – for an overwhelming victory. Otherwise, Prussia wins. That’s about it.
So, the counters are set. All activation and event chits are in the cup. The “afternoon crisis” is about to unfold. The first chit is pulled out of the cup…
Wow, “Mareshal Bazaine”! The one allowing the French player to activate immediately any one unit or grouped Division. But what should Marechal Bazaine do? Start moving Grenier Division directly across the ravine stream to save time later? Or maybe head for the bridge? Move 1st Cavalry brigade into a command distance of its HQs? Order Aymard or Nayral Divisions to start firing at Prussian Detachment C of the IIIrd Corps? Or start moving the cavalry on his right flank across the stream and towards Mars-la-Tour?
So, options? Yes, plenty! Agonizing? Hmm… Quite so. I probably spent about 20 minutes trying to decide what would be the best thing to do (and only checking movement costs from the player aid, the rules, by the way, are very easy to find and refer to).
Now, let’s fast-forward a few turns ahead. The chit pulls during the first few turns allowed the Prussians to move forward quite fast. While the French predictably struggled with the terrain on their side of the battlefield, the 6th Prussian Cavalry Division occupied Mars-la-Tour, and the main forces of the reinforcing Prussian Xth Corps quickly advanced to occupy the main road going from Mars-la-Tour to Vionville.
By the time the French managed to get their main infantry forces (VI Corps) into position to assault Mars-la-Tour, it was already late. Though the two brigades of Grenier Division managed to get within one hex of it and even launched an assault, the combined firepower of Prussian infantry and artillery turned out to be too much for them… Under constant fire of Prussian artillery batteries positioned around Mars-la-Tour, and gradually losing cohesion, they were slowly falling back…
… just to be hardly hit in the flank by Prussian 39th and 40th brigades of Kraatz-Koschlau Division (X Corps)! These two brigades almost single-handedly routed both de Cissey and Grenier Divisions – the spearhead of the French forces that were tasked to take Mars-la-Tour for a Major French victory…
While French hopes for victory on their right flank were being ruined, the IIIrd French Corps, struggling with the terrain as well, was nevertheless slowly advancing towards Vionville, gradually grinding down and pushing the constantly “out-of-command” Prussian detachments back towards Vionville. But time was running out for the French, it’s 7pm turn, and the last chit draw…
… is Prussian Aggressive Tactics!!! The French can activate a Prussian unit and drag it it into a suicidal attack! All of a sudden, French victory, even if only a “minor” one (control of Vionville) is within reach! Unfortunatley (for the French) Prussian Detachment B, occupying Vionville, is at Low Ammo, Battleworn, Disrupted (SP at -2) and cannot be forced to assault the 2nd fresh brigade of Aymard Division. But Detachment A can, and it does launch its suicidal assault against all odds (at 1:3 to be precise)…
… with predictably disastrous result! Battleworn and Disrupted it falls back towards Tronville. Vionville is up for grabs. The 7pm turn is over.
It’s 8pm around Metz… The last game turn. Mars-la-Tour is well defended by a combined Prussian force of artillery, some infantry and massed cavalry, just waiting to unleash devastating cavalry charges on their relatively easy French “prey”. The battle there might end up in massive cavalry charges, possibly with another disaster for the French, but that is unlikely to change control of Mars-la-Tour.
Not so on the Prussian right flank, where the French are about to take Vionville for a Minor French victory. Will the Prussians manage to prevent that? Will the Prussian heroes - 39th and 40th brigades of Kraatz-Koschlau Division (X Corps) – manage to reach the town before the French IIIrd Corps and save the day once again? Or, in the worst-case scenario, will they manage to take it back?
I would pause my report here, as I paused the game at that point. At the time of writing, I have no idea how it will play out. Do you want to come back and see what happens? I certainly do…
A suivre (“to be continued”), as they say in French…
Robert Myers
Outstanding playthrough report...I am do want to come back and see what happens...Subscribed.
Subscribed and well written, a pity you decided to skip a lot of turns not showing your actions.
HERMANN LUTTMANN
Wonderful AAR Alexei! Thanks so much for posting it up ... and keeping us in suspense. Enjoy!
Hermann
Terry Lewis
Great fun, Alexei, and informative! Subscribed, and would welcome even more detail -- how 'bout not skipping any turns in your AAR!
