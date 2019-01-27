|
Author's Note: This is my first time playing a round of this game, so there's bound to be some errors that more seasoned players would spot. I just ended a collection of AAR's for B-17, Queen of the Skies, so I thought I'd try something different.
4th Armored Division, 37th Tank Battalion, Company B
June 27th, 1944
"Operation Cobra" (A/3/L, Overcast)
M4 "Berlin or Bust", SN: 24789, RN: 3014974
Today would be the first day my crew and I would see action in occupied France, and everyone was both eager and anxious, unsure what the day would bring. We awoke at 0600 for briefing, where we were ordered to support several infantry divisions in their push along the main highway for Coutances. The area between HQ and Coutances had been previously bombarded by the 8th Airforces' mediums and heavies, so resistance was expected to be light, though recon reports showed that a panzer detachment had regrouped out of range of the bombardment and met our armies with fierce fighting two days ago. With briefing concluded, we boarded our recently fueled and armed M4, and set off at 0900 towards our objective.
After 30 minutes of our columns pushing onward through the deserted streets, occasionally passing a burnt out car or some hastily erected blockade, someone began to bark out over the radio:
"Enemy contacts dead ahead! Looks like a Tiger and a Truck!"
The platoon leader quickly ordered us off the main road into depressions in the ground. Meanwhile, I began coordinating with my crew while staring through my binoculars at whatever lay ahead.
"Somebody get me eyes on that Tiger," I demanded, "and driver, get us off of this road!"
The Germans spotted us before we could identify them, and the enemy crews entered their vehicles in a panic. The truck began to turn itself around, taking a wide turn towards our task force, while the tank sped off to our left in an attempt to flank us from the side.
It wasn't long before I could make out the shapes. It looked like a Pz. IV and some kind of Opel ammo truck resupplying the enemy armor. The M3 Half-Tracks parked behind our tanks, and the infantry dismounted and took defensive positions.
"Gunner, do you have a shot on that truck?" I asked.
"Yeah!" he confirmed.
"Okay, fire!" I ordered.
"Shot out!"
The HE shell whizzed by the truck, impacting a low hill behind it and sending earth rocketing into the air. Halfway through my order to reload AP to get a bead on that Pz.IV, the enemy tank had already closed the distance and fired a round right into an M4A2 in our platoon which exploded inside the hull and sent a column of sparks and fire out of the top of the command hatch. The infantry on the ground began firing and lobbing grenades at the truck while someone popped smoke in front of the Panzer.
"Someone disable that truck! Gunner, swivel turret to face that Panzer, quick!"
The assistant driver gripped the .30 in the hull and released a torrent of fire against the truck. Coupled with concentrated fire from other tanks and infantry; the tires on the truck flattened, the windshield had been smashed to bits, and the engine halted with a puff of black smoke. The driver slumped over on the wheel while the rest of the crew ditched the vehicle and returned fire with small arms, but were quickly shot down by our infantry. The Pz.IV put itself in reverse to try and grab cover, but by then my gunner had line of sight.
"Shot out!"
He put the AP round through the hull and disabled the tank. Two pairs of hands raised themselves out from the command hatch, and the two survivors were taken by a spare Half-Track back toward friendly lines.
After some time clearing the debris and recovering what remained of our lost M4A2, we pressed on down the road. Recon specialists on Willys Jeeps consistently reported light activity down the road, and it wasn't until 1015 hours that a larger concentration of troop movement was reported ahead. The column stopped, and the company commander observed a barn with a few low buildings up ahead. Not willing to risk any more casualties, artillery support was called. The shells came down and exploded near the structures, with one blowing the doors off of the barn and surprising us with 3 spooked horses galloping out and away from the area. Our engines were started again and we began pushing towards the structures with advancing fire. As we got in between the buildings on the road, we heard a loud crash of window shutters slamming in to wood, and an ear deafening roar of accurate fire punctured the thin walls of a Half-Track, killing the occupants inside.
"Ambush! MG-42 in the window!" someone shouted, though barely audible over the buzzsaw.
Another horrible sound passed over my head and whistled down the length of the highway to our rear.
"SPG!" a voice cried out over the radio.
I scrambled for a smoke grenade and tossed it towards the MG-42 team in the window before we all buttoned down and frantically searched for the SPG. I spotted it hull down behind some sandbags, and our platoon began to split apart to get better angles on the enemies.
"Gunner, fire on that SPG!" I called out.
"Shot out!"
The HE shell detonated harmlessly on the frontal armor of the enemy.
"Driver, move forward in to that depression!"
Our M4 chugged forward, though we were unable to squeeze ourselves in to a hull down position. The MG-42 team fired on our advancing infantry, but missed their mark. Meanwhile the SPG turned out of its hull down cover and began searching for a better position. Friendly infantry got themselves up to the occupied building and kicked the door down. The MG-42 team suddenly ceased firing. A few gunshots later and a friendly GI with an M1A1 came to the window and waved at our platoon. A friendly M4 put a round of AP into the moving SPG and the enemy armor was knocked out.
With our objective very close now, we regrouped our task force and continued down the highway while a medical detachment took care of the casualties. At 1045 hours we reached the objective and took up position with HQ arriving shortly to set up a new field base.
-Red Clark
Sergeant
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Crew List
Sergeant Red Clark, Commander
Corporal Gary McIntyre, Gunner
Private Bob Adams, Loader
Private Sammy Gray, Driver
Private Duane Shaw, Assistant Driver
Gil Hansen
Nice start, Add Man! Don't know much about this particular game but I've always been fond of engaging AARs.
-
Thomas Fowler
Looks like a good beginning. Quite intense.
I have heard of this game, but have never played it; looks and sounds interesting!
-
Paul Brown
United Kingdom
-
Yes, it is a cracking solitaire game. I always thought it would excel as an umpired participation game at conventions.
Have fun with the crew: my last game had Clint Eastwood as commander & Donald Sutherland as the driver et al; oh & try Femmes Fatales with Meryl Streep as commander (who else) Nicole Kidman as gunner & Sandra Bullock as driver (think BirdBox or Speed) :-)
