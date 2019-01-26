Rules



Subject: Deadly Fire: a Review



David Waldorf

Michigan



Deadly Fire



An Old School Tactical (Volume 1) Review



Note: this game was provided to me for review by the publisher.



Old School Tactical Volume 1 (I’ll cal it OST1) is the first game in a series of hex-and-counter WWII squad-level games. It bills itself as easy to learn and seems (from the series’ title) to try to recapture the essence of bygone war games. It covers smaller engagements on the Eastern front from 1941 to 1942, and features both squad and armored combat. In this review I’m going to mostly be looking at the game itself, with only a minor focus on how it measures up to the many other hex-and-counter WWII games. My reason for doing so is that my wargaming experience is not broad enough to thoroughly judge this game in the light of others; I am a fan of the subgenre and know a bit about some of the different systems out there, but have played almost none of them. What follows will I hope be informational to newbies and grognards alike.



So . . . what kind of game does this massive 16x11” box have to offer? Dive in with me and let’s take a look.







Gameplay Experience



The basics of this game are going to be like most other wargames. Cardboard chits with various stats on them, hex maps representing different terrain, and charts and tables on which to roll dice to see the outcomes of combat and other events. The introductory section of the rulebook says “Most of the conventions used in this rulebook will be familiar to most players”—by which I think it means that if you have played a wargame or two, you should feel right at home with the concepts, jargon and structure of this game system. I am not sure how a complete newbie would feel diving in, as the rulebook is set up as more of a reference guide than a “learn to play” book. But more on that in a bit later.



The game is for two players, and plays out over a number of turns specified by the chosen scenario. Each game turn players will roll dice to determine how many “Impulse Points” each of them have available, and will then take turns using an Impulse Point to do one of three actions with a unit: move, fire, or assault move onto an enemy-occupied hex. Each unit only gets two actions, only one of which can be a move. There are a few exceptions to this formula, such as using two impulse points to activate a stack of units, or gaining an extra fire action for a unit at a cost to that unit’s morale. There are also some things that require the spending of an impulse point but do not count as actions, such as attempting to find cover in the hex occupied, rally attempts, or calling in off-board artillery strikes. The basic idea though is that you spend one impulse to do one thing, and then the other player gets to spend an impulse.



Combat in the game uses dice and combat tables. Each unit has inherent firepower and defense ratings for use when firing and taking fire respectively; the attacker’s firepower (combined with support weapons ± any firepower modifiers) is compared to the defender’s defensive rating (± any terrain modifiers), and the result tells you which column of the combat table to consult when rolling dice. Two attacking units can form a fire group, but the target is in most cases a single counter, not a stack. You chuck some d6’s, add or subtract any applicable die roll modifiers for the situation, and look up the result. Units can be eliminated outright, suffer casualties (counters are flipped revealing degraded statistics), become shaken (resulting in reversible reduced movement and firepower), become broken (resulting in reversible inability to move or fire), or escape completely.



Resolving a single combat can involve several dice rolls, as “broken” or “shaken” results only take effect if a unit subsequently fails a scenario-specific “gut check” roll. Stacked leaders may have to make a separate roll if their squads take hits. Armor vs. armor combat has to have a preliminary “To Hit” roll, and if successful, another roll on the vehicle combat table. The outcome could cause any transported infantry to undergo a Collateral Damage roll, possibly triggering a separate roll for an attached leader. In the worst possible case, no less than six rolls would have to be made in a single attack from armor to armor, thusly: attacking armor makes a successful “To Hit” roll against a troop transport, then an outcome roll that destroys the vehicle. The defender then has to roll for crew survival, roll for collateral damage on the transported squad, which could force the squad to take a gut check roll and subsequently cause a stacked leader to also make a follow-up casualty roll. The odds do not favor this situation happening too often, but it is still quite possible.



The terrain in the game hinders movement and degrades or blocks Line of Sight (LOS). Certain features such as trees and buildings also provide a defensive value to units taking shelter in such hexes. There are four levels of elevation in the game, including ground level, depressions, and two levels above ground level. Having a height advantage allows a unit to see over obstacles, increases firing range, and provides a dice roll modifier. However, the majority of the terrain on the two maps is at level 1, or “ground level”.



Victory conditions are set by individual scenarios, but usually involve having the highest combination of victory points (often earned by controlling certain hexes) and enemy casualty points. Sometimes special objectives are involved, such as exiting squads from the map or blowing up a bridge. All in all, as mentioned before, this game provides most of what you’d expect from a WWII hex-and-counter game.



Production Quality



First of all, it should be noted that you can purchase print and play files for this game and make it yourself, or you can purchase the complete assembled game. This review is looking at the professionally assembled product.



Let’s start with the maps. They are HUGE—at 41x30”, they are the largest I have seen. They are mounted, but do show a tendency to bow.











The trackers on the edges of the board for casualties, victory points, impulses and turns are functional, but inconvenient given the size of the board. If you are a lonely wargamer like me, you will likely have to stand up and lean over the table to track stuff. Even with two players sitting on opposite sides of the board you might have to do some reaching. The artwork on them is more realistic than abstract and is very nicely done, though not quite as pretty as the maps in Conflict of Heroes.











The counters are die cut and also quite large, with vehicles depicted on 1” counters and everything else on 3/4”. The artwork is mostly good, although if you look too closely at the people counters you may see some odd proportions and mannequin-esque features. A few of the counters in my copy were printed off center, and some of the vehicles' covered arc markings (gray) almost completely cover their facing markings (red). The administrative markers are effective, but I almost wish they were a bit smaller than the unit counters so that you could see what you are covering up. Then again, their size makes them easier to pick up, so I am in two minds about this. Some of the counters have some type of manufacturing residue on their edges that feels a bit rough and discolors them slightly. Perhaps it is some kind of glue.











The cards (a small deck of luck cards and then reference cards for each of the units in the game) are decent quality, and have minimal artwork. It would have been nice if they had different colors on the backs to sort them out a bit more easily, but this is a minor complaint.



The player aids are glossy paper, and are not very thick. While they have most of the information and tables you will need on them, they are not laid out well. For example, the terrain chart is not alphabetized, so if you are trying to look up the movement costs and LOS rules for a certain type of terrain or obstacle, you have to scan all 20 lines until you find it. I also find it a touch annoying that I have to flip the aid to one side to check terrain modifiers and to the other for firepower modifiers before I can calculate which column to use on the combat tables. I think the combat tables themselves would be slightly easier to use if the rows alternated colors instead of the columns doing so, and/or if the excess width in the columns was pared down.











Rulebook and Scenarios



The 21 page rule book is adequate, but as mentioned previously, it’s written more like a reference manual than a teaching booklet. In order to play the game you will have to read almost the whole thing to know what you are going to do on a turn. The font is not small and there are illustrations and examples throughout, but the text is squeezed almost all the way to the edge of the page. There are a few typos and some confusing parts, as well as some parts that reference material only found in the expansion, but my biggest complaint is the failure to implement a proper numbering system. Each major rule section is given a number, and the subrules or examples under it are given either a number or a bullet point. The problem is that the book does not go the final step to label the rules as 1.1, 1.2, 1.3, etc., not even in the index. This makes it a bit harder to look up specific rules, and is something that should be standard for wargame rulebooks. That said, since the rules are really not that dense, it is usually fairly easy to find the rule you are looking for.



The scenario book is the same size as the rulebook, but flips calendar-style. It would have been a bit easier to reference while playing if the scenarios had been on single sheets, but it works. There are 26 scenarios, which are not numbered and do not seem to be ordered in any specific way. Some of the scenarios cannot be played unless you have the Stalingrad expansion, and these scenarios are not clearly marked. To the best of my knowledge, you can only play 16 of the scenarios with what comes in the box, as you are missing one or more pieces (or a map) to play the others. You might be able to do some subbing if you want to play some of these, and I will include a list at the bottom of the article of the scenarios that can’t be played with only the base game. This is disappointing as it feels somehow like you have been cheated, even though 16 scenarios is still a decent amount of content. A printing error is responsible for this—you can read about it here.



I have not played through all of the scenarios, but the ones I did try offered a variety of objectives and overall narrative feel. I liked the Chekov’s Bridge scenario in particular, which has a German rear guard trying to destroy a bridge before being overrun by the Russians. I am not sure that the scenarios are all completely balanced, and the possibility of getting poor impulse rolls has the potential to exacerbate this. This is perhaps equal parts more realistic than other games and less fun if you are playing the underdogs. The background “story” behind each scenario is only a few short sentences and is sometimes fairly generic, but does the job of setting the scene. The morale of the combatants in each given scenario is influenced by the scenario’s gut check numbers, which allows for different levels of comparative morale depending on the circumstances.











What I Like



Overall, I like this system. I have been looking for something a bit lighter rules-wise than classic Squad Leader, but I still wanted something that gave me all kinds of vehicles, support weapons and fortifications to play around with. This game hits awfuly close to that sweet spot between realism and abstraction for me, where it feels like what is happening on the board is realistic, yet not so bogged down in rules that half the game is spent implementing fiddly bits of extra realism.



I like the fact that troops can suffer casualties and be reduced in this game. I know this mechanic is not unique to this game, but it adds to the realism without adding to the complexity.



I like the way the impulse system keeps both sides engaged, without having to wait for long stretches of time while your opponent plans out his whole move. Again, I know this is not a unique mechanic, but it works well here.



I like the luck cards, and I almost wish there were one or two more of them in play. They add an element of the unknown into a game that has very little hidden information, and they can sometimes be just the thing you need to get the edge on your opponent.



I like the fact that broken/shaken units do not need a leader to rally them. A leader can make it easier for them to do so, but it is nice that units are not so utterly helpless that a little gunfire makes them unable to function without their sergeant.



What I Don’t Like



I don’t like how deadly the combat tables are! It may or may not be realistic, but I found it really hard to hold a defensive position in this game because most of the fortifications and defensive hexes don’t actually do much to protect you. I’d almost like to tinker with the chart a bit to make defense more viable.











I don’t like some of the administrative aspects of the game. The trackers on the board are not great, especially when the chits you use to keep track are the same for each side. There should at least have been unique German and Russian VP, casualty, and impulse trackers. There are much better solutions available right here in the files section. The other administrative bit that I find a touch annoying is the number of counters needed to keep track of units’ statuses. Two squads that act on their own but end up stacked together can get pretty messy if one has moved and the other has fired, and then one of them gets broken and the other shaken. I don’t see a better way to keep track of all this other than using the markers so it is not a major complaint, but things do get a bit fiddly at times and you have to keep peeking through stacks to see what happened to who and where everyone is at.



I don’t like a couple of things about the maps. I am not the first person to say that they are too large to be convenient, nor am I the first to point out that the hexes are too small to fit the counters when the fighting gets close. I do prefer mounted maps to paper ones, but most of the scenarios in the game play out in just one small section of the map. I would have liked to see several different pieces that you butt together—not necessarily geomorphic, but a smaller footprint for any given game would have been nice. Speaking of footprint, my Map 1 inexplicably came with a faint, life-sized boot print visible at an angle in the right lighting. The heel is in the region of hex BB7 with the toe pointing south, and I have absolutely no idea why or how it is there. If anyone else can see it on their board or if someone has an explanation, do let me know. There appear to be bits of other boot prints on the board, but none quite as clear or as complete.



I don’t really like the way the impulse system prevents you from making a surprise attack. Your opponent has time to react to everything you do, which means that you can’t suddenly dart out from the woods and chuck a satchel charge under a tank before it knows what’s happening. Perhaps there is room for a house rule that allows each side a few double moves per game, where you can spend another impulse to do something before your opponent gets a chance to react.



Finally, as alluded to further above, all the dice rolling can get a bit tedious. In theory I like the idea of the gut check number, because it allows you to tweak morale in different scenarios. In practice, it gets a little old having to roll dice multiple times to resolve attacks. The math to figure out which column on the combat table to reference is a little cumbersome, too, as you factor in all the different attack and defense modifiers.



Conclusion



This is a solid WWII hex-and-counter system, with room to iron out a few wrinkles. The rules overhead is comparatively light, yet the game does not sacrifice much in the way of simulated realism and variety in arms and armament. The physical size of the box and board make it look more daunting than it is, and also make it a little difficult to fit on a table. Production quality is decent, artwork is beautiful, replayability is high, and there are several expansions and modules out there if you want to get deeper into the system. The rules would benefit from another round of edits, and it would also be nice if the game included a quick-start guide or some form of programmed learning for the uninitiated.







Scenarios in the book that CAN’T be played without the Stalingrad expansion:



Partisan Payback

The Wolf’s Hook

Shattered

Chaos Reigns

The Last Minute

The Guards

Push Back

501st Heavy

Cornered Cats

The Hedgehog 27 0.75 Last edited Sat Jan 26, 2019 9:04 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)

Posted Sat Jan 26, 2019 2:16 am

Barry Kendall

Lebanon

Pennsylvania David, thanks for a thorough review. I concur with nearly all your points, and am feeling a bit relieved: I thought my difficulty getting my brain to "click" trying to absorb the rulebook was just an indication of advancing stupidity with advancing years.



I believe players would have been well served by separate tracks on a display rather than on the board edges, since the board is so large, but perhaps the designer's reasoning was that the board takes up a lot of space already. However, given that many scenarios are played only on a small part of the overall area depicted, those displays could often be placed on an unused part of the board itself.



I don't recall having difficulties with off-kilter counter printing, certainly nothing which loses counter information. The large hexes and counters, I have mixed feelings about: they are easy on older eyes, but one practical consequence is that the larger the hexes, the "smaller" an area can be depicted on a given map.



Things got busy for me for a stretch and I've not been able to fully absorb the game, so your review is helpful in this regard. I believe before we get back into OST, I'll look for an online tutorial to help nudge things into place.



I've been fortunate enough to meet Mark and Janice Walker, and nicer, more enthusiastic gamer-people one could not hope to find, so I have high confidence that once everything meshes, OST will be a lot fun despite its little teething troubles. I'll continue to invest in the series and am awaiting the Battle of the Bulge expansion which is supposedly in transit somewhere on the way to my front porch.



Posted Sat Jan 26, 2019 4:14 pm

