I originally posted this session report eleven years ago, under a since-deleted user account. I recently came across it again, and thought it might be worth sharing again, as there are no other session reports for this fine game.
THE ENQUIRY
Johnny Reb II is the only set of miniatures rules that I have played extensively. The rather elaborate account below is the result of a meeting engagement that I played out last year. I should point out that I don’t play JR as a “true” miniatures game, as I have neither the time nor the patience to paint hundreds of little lead men. Instead, I play with counters (matching the base sizes in the rules), with top-view drawings that I created in PhotoShop:
This allows me to print out and deploy a corps in less time than it takes to paint a single stand of miniatures. The map is similarly 2D, creating in effect a hexless boardgame. I’ve been doing this for twenty years now, and find it much more practical and flexible than using real miniatures and 3D terrain.
What I expected to be a well-balanced meeting engagement ended almost as soon as it began, as a result of some truly incredible die rolls – devastatingly good for the Confederates, and catastrophically bad for the Union (including several automatic routs).
This lopsided outcome got me to thinking. Of course as a player I can quite correctly point to the dice as the source of the Union’s misfortune, but my historical counterparts were not allowed this defense. What would have happened to such an unlucky brigadier in the real world of 1862? I decided to conduct an Enquiry to find out.
(Note: Generals Grant and Sherman are of course historical characters, as is Sherman’s adjutant J.H. Hammond. Everyone else is made up, and so are the units involved. I picked random numbers for the regiments, so I hope no Civil War buffs will be offended if I’ve placed their favourite regiment in the wrong theater for July 18th, 1862.)
By order of General U.S. Grant, Commander, Army of the Tennessee, this Board of Enquiry was convened on October 4th, 1862, to consider the conduct of Brigadier General John Waters during the course of an engagement with enemy forces in the vicinity of Brewer’s Farm, Tennessee, on July 18th last.
The Board was comprised of Major General O .T. Howell (center), Colonel David Perarce (left), Colonel Henry Talbert (right):
And you.
The Board heard testimony from Brigadier General Waters, as well as from each of the regimental colonels in the brigade, Captain Hewlitt of the Battery B, 3rd Ohio Artillery, Major J.H. Hammond, Adjutant, XV Corps, Army of the Tennessee, and Colonel R. T. Gregg, 27th Wisconsin Cavalry.
Major Hammond, duly sworn.
[The Board’s questions were posed by Lieutenant Colonel E. D. Smythe of the Judge Advocate General’s Office.]
Col. Smythe: Major, you are currently the Adjutant-General of the XV Corps, Army of the Tennessee?
Maj. Hammond: Yes, sir.
S. And what was your rank and position July last?
H. Captain, and Assistant Adjutant-General of the Fifth Division, Army of the Tennessee.
S. And in that capacity, did you issue, on the authority of General Sherman, this order, marked Orders No. 51, on July 17 of this year?
HDQRS. FIFTH DIV, ARMY OF THE TENN.,
ORDERS, No. 51, Moscow, July 17, 1862
I. The division will march to-morrow at early daylight on the State Line road westward in the following order: Denver’s brigade, McDowell’s Brigade, Smith’s brigade. The head of the column will halt beyond La Fayette at a distance to bring the rear of the column opposite the depot, and will rest until afternoon to enable McDowell’s brigade, now at
La Fayette, to fall into its appropriate place. The column will hold itself prepared to march the same evening to some point 5 or 6 miles beyond La Fayette for camp.
[Items II-III contains details not relevant to the current matter.]
IV. Water’s brigade and Hewlitt’s battery will march northwestward on the Haygood road to the vicinity of Brewer’s farm to secure the bridge over Apollochie creek. The brigade is to position itself on the eastern bank of the creek, with the guns deployed in battery to cover the bridge. No enemy activity in this quarter is anticipated, but skirmishers are to be deployed during the march, and pickets posted on both banks of the creek to warn of any hostile movement. The brigade is to hold itself in readiness to re-join the division upon being relieved by Colonel Gregg’s cavalry brigade.
By order of Maj. Gen. W. T. Sherman:
J.H. Hammond,
Assistant Adjutant-General
H. [Examining the document] I did.
S. This order called for the movement of the Fifth Division from Moscow to a point some miles beyond La Fayette?
H. With the exception of Waters’ brigade and one battery, that is correct, yes.
S. And what was the purpose of this march?
H. This movement was part of a general advance by the army upon Memphis.
S. And what was the specific purpose of the orders issued to Brigadier General Waters?
H. General Sherman ordered the detachment of Waters’ brigade and a battery of guns to cover the division’s right flank during its march. We had received reports of enemy cavalry operating in the area, and the general was concerned that an enemy force could cross the Apollochie and fall upon our wagons while the division was in line of march. The bridge at Brewer’s Farm is the only crossing point along the Apollochie for some miles.
S. Was this considered a serious threat?
H. I never discussed the matter with General Sherman directly, but I was under the impression that this was more in the nature of a precaution than a response to a real threat. At the time, all intelligence indicated that the enemy was withdrawing in some haste.
S. Did General Sherman indicate to you any particular reason why General Waters was to be given this assignment?
H. Yes. General Waters’ brigade was newly formed, and was attached temporarily to the Fifth Division at General Grant’s request. Three of the regiments were raw recruits, and General Waters himself was newly commissioned and without combat experience. General Sherman felt that in light of these factors, detaching Waters’ brigade on flank duty would cause the least disruption to the rest of the Division. The general also expressed some reservations as to the division’s preparedness to participate in offensive operations.
S. Would you say there was any animus toward General Waters on the part of General Sherman?
H. Certainly not. He didn’t know the man. More to the point, he didn’t know the brigade, and given the temporary nature of its attachment, preferred not to involve it too closely with the operations of the division.
S. I see. Did you yourself convey Order No. 51 to General Waters?
H. I did.
S. And did he question his orders at this time, or at any time subsequently?
H. I recall we had some brief discussion as to the amount of food and ammunition he should bring, and when precisely he was likely to be relieved by General Gregg. I suggested it would only be a matter of a day or two, and that he should proceed on that assumption. I don’t recall any further discussion with him prior to the next day’s march, though I did ask the quartermaster to make the necessary arrangements for food and ammunition.
S. Did the rest of the Fifth Division complete their orders for July 18th?
H. Yes, the Division marched westwards some miles beyond La Fayette as planned.
S. And when did you become aware that there had been an engagement at Brewer’s farm?
H. We were informed by courier on the morning of the 19th that General Waters had been in a sharp fight. We learned later in the day that his brigade had been set upon by an enemy force at Brewer’s farm, been badly mauled, and had fallen back to Moscow. Soon after we were informed by General Gregg’s headquarters that his cavalry brigade had secured the bridge, and that the rebels there had withdrawn back to the western side of the Apollochie and were drawing away to the southwest.
[Questions by Colonel Talbert]
Col. Talbert: You say you conveyed Order 51 to General Waters. Did you do so verbally or in writing?
H. The orders were conveyed to each of the brigade commanders in writing, by courier. As General Waters happened to be present at headquarters, I also conveyed his orders verbally.
T. I note that his orders include this sentence: [reading] “No enemy activity in this quarter is anticipated, but skirmishers are to deployed during the march, and pickets posted on both banks of the creek to warn of any hostile movement.” Do you agree that these sentences seem somewhat contradictory on their face, and might lead to some confusion?
H. With respect, sir, not at all. General Waters was ordered to march his brigade to a place where no enemy presence was expected, but was warned to exercise due caution nonetheless. I believe the intent was quite clear, and hardly out of the ordinary.
[Witness excused]
Brigadier General John Waters, U.S.V., duly sworn.
Col. Smythe: General Waters, you were commissioned a brigadier general of volunteers, and appointed to command of a brigade of infantry at Fort Mayer, near Nashville, on June 25th of this year?
Gen. Waters: That is correct.
S. Can you describe the composition of this command?
W. The brigade was comprised of the 18th and 20th Michigan, and the 44th, 65th and 62nd Ohio. The brigade strength was some 2600 men.
S. And what was the state of this brigade upon your appointment?
W. I’m not certain I comprehend your question.
S. What was the condition of the men’s training and equipment?
W. The regiments were properly armed and equipped. However, they had not been brigaded prior to my appointment, and the Ohio regiments were only recently raised. There were no brigade headquarters or transport, but these were provided before our departure from Camp Mayer. I also noted a shortage of shoes, cartouches and sundry other items among the Ohio troops, but this was soon put to right. On the whole I felt the condition of the brigade was quite good.
S. And what of the training of the men?
W. As I stated, the Ohio regiments were only recently recruited, and had drilled at Fort Mayer for about four weeks prior to my arrival. The Michigan men had all seen a year or more of service, and those in the 18th had seen combat at Donelson and Shiloh.
S. Would be fair to say that the brigade as a whole was green?
W. To a large extent, yes.
S. And what of the officers?
W. Green alike, at least in the Ohio regiments. The company officers had all been elected, and none had any military experience that I’m aware of. Colonel Stevens led the 18th Michigan at Shiloh, and Colonel Ingalls commanded a company in that battle, but the other colonels were all newly appointed. I understand that at least some of the non-commissioned officers in the Ohio regiments were veterans transferred from more seasoned units to assist in training.
S. And you yourself had only been commissioned at the end of June?
W. As I said.
S. After your appointment you reported to Fort Mayer, and subsequently marched your command to join the Army of West Tennessee, as it was then known?
W. Yes, that was on July 12th. I was ordered by General Grant to report to the Fifth Division, and I reported to the division’s assistant adjutant general, Captain Hammond, on July 14th. The division was then located at Moscow. We were ordered to encamp north of the town, about a mile from General Sherman’s headquarters.
S. And did you meet with General Sherman during this time?
W. Briefly. He informed me that my attachment to his division was a temporary one, and that he expected General Grant to reassign the brigade after the movement to Memphis was completed.
S. On the morning of July 18, you marched your brigade along the Haygood Road to the vicinity of Brewer’s farm. Would you please describe the engagement that followed.
W. Only three of my regiments and Hewlitt’s battery took the Haygood Road. The Michigan regiments took a farm road that intersects with the Haygood Road at Brewer’s farm, and —
S. I’m sorry, your orders make no mention of this. Why was your command split in this way?
W. It was simply a convenience. The farm road ran through the camp of the 18th Michigan, and Colonel Stevens, who knew the area, suggested that his regiment and the 20th Michigan, which was camped nearby, could shorten their march by two or three miles by taking this route, rather than counter-marching to the Haygood Road. As this far road led directly to Brewer’s farm, I saw no reason to reject this suggestion.
S. Did you inform division headquarters of this change in the order of march?
W. I did not. I saw no reason to. Our orders were simply to guard the bridge over the Apollochie until Gregg’s cavalry came up. We were in the rear of the army’s advance and no enemy was reported anywhere near. I must stress that. General Sherman certainly made it clear to me that our assignment was neither important nor urgent.
S. How is that?
W. He told me direct. If I may be blunt, he said my presence was a d—-d nuisance, that he had no need for a raw brigade led by a d—-d politician, and that I would be an encumbrance on the line of march. Then he told Hammond to write up orders for the brigade to guard the crossing at the Apollochie, where he said we could do no harm and perhaps learn to march, or words to that effect.
General Howell: I don’t see how these alleged remarks bear on the matter at hand. I don’t believe anyone here would argue that assigning a brigade to guard this bridge was not a valid exercise of General Sherman’s authority, nor was such an order contrary to good military practice. Colonel Smythe, please limit yourself to the engagement itself.
S. Sir. General Waters, if I may refer you to this map, could you indicate the movements of your brigade up to the point that you made contact with the enemy?
W. Yes. On the Haygood Road, Hewlitt’s battery was in the lead, followed by 44th, 65th and 62nd Ohio, in that order. I myself was riding with Colonel Benson. On the farm road, the 18th Michigan was in the lead, followed by the 20th. As we were descending the hill leading to Brewer’s farm, a courier from Captain Hewlitt rode back with a message that a strong force of Rebel infantry was in line behind a fence running west from the road opposite the farm, and that there appeared to be more rebel infantry approaching in column along the road about a mile distant.
S. You say that Captain Hewlitt notified you as to the presence of the enemy?
W. Yes, he was at the head of the column.
S. Had you no skirmishers deployed ahead of your column?
W. I saw no need for skirmishers, as we were told we had no enemy to our front.
S. You are aware that your orders specifically stated that skirmishers and flankers were to be deployed?
W. I most certainly am not aware of that. Neither General Sherman nor Captain Hammond made any mention to me of anything other than marching my brigade to the bridge and sitting there until relieved.
S. General, you have read Order No. 51? [hands order to W.]
W. [examines order] This is the first time I have seen this document. My orders on the 17th were conveyed to me by Captain Hammond, and he did so verbally.
S. Are you saying you never received a copy of the written order?
W. I have just said that.
S. Major Hammond has testified this morning that all brigade commanders in the division were sent their orders in writing. He specifically states that he discussed your orders with you, in addition to dispatching them in writing by courier.
W. Then the major is mistaken. I have never seen that order before today, and I was never told to deploy skirmishers on a march through our own rear.
S. Very well then. After receiving Captain Hewlitt’s message that there were enemy ahead, what orders did you give?
W. I immediately ordered the column to halt while I rode forward to apprise the situation. Upon meeting Captain Hewlitt at the head of the column, I confirmed his observation and estimated that I was facing, at the least, a full brigade of Rebel infantry arrayed south of the road so as to block our passage to the bridge. I could also see in the distance, marching toward us on the road, another enemy force that included cavalry and guns. In my judgement this force was far superior to my own. However, knowing that the 18th and 20th Michigan would at any moment be marching south down the farm road on a path that would take the enemy in flank, I determined to seize the opportunity presented and deploy my force opposite the Rebels so as to pin them in place and occupy them until Stevens and Ingalls could fall on their flank. In fact, Colonel Stevens’ column came into view even as I conversed with Captain Hewlitt, so I ordered the guns unlimbered without delay.
S. On the road?
W. No, in the field here [gesturing at map], with the 44th Ohio supporting them on their right. The 62nd Ohio, which was bringing up the rear, I ordered through the woods here, to form up on the battery’s left. The 65th was still in column on the road when the 18th Michigan came under fire as it approached the farm.
S. Fire from what quarter?
W. From the corn fields that lay astride the road. A Rebel regiment lay concealed at the edge of the field, unbeknownst to us,
and rose and fired a volley when the 18th Michigan was but a few paces away.
We had had no indication that the farm was occupied, nor any reason, from the enemy’s dispositions, to suppose it was so. The volley did severe damage to the 18th, and I regret to say that Colonel Stevens was mortally wounded, though I did not know this at the time.
S. Please continue.
W. Well, when I realized the danger of our situation, I immediately ordered the 65th Ohio through the woods toward the farm, to take the enemy there from the rear.
S. But that did not happen.
W. It… no… it was a very confused situation. There was more firing to our front, and my view was obscured by the smoke. I ordered the men to fix bayonets and charge —
S. In the woods?
W. Yes. No. I think perhaps it was before we entered the wood. It was a most confused situation, and the smoke and noise were continuous. Captain Hewlitt had started a hot fire against the enemy line opposite him, and the enemy were deploying on the Haygood Road ahead, and I took the 65th through the woods, and there was another volley and then the men were streaming back in disorder–
S. What men?
W. The 65th.
S. The 65th? Had they been fired upon?
W. And I think perhaps some of the Michigan men as well. It was very confused, and there was much smoke. I attempted to rally the men, but they fell back out of the wood, and I could not find Colonel Benson, and we fell back along the road for a distance before the men reformed.
S. General, I will repeat the question: was the 65th Ohio fired upon before fleeing the woods?
W. I do not know for certain. They must have taken fire. I believe a panic started, and in the absence of their regimental commander, it spread though the ranks.
S. And where was Colonel Benson?
W. I have no idea. I did not see him until after we had fallen back to the Haygood Road. He should have been at the head of his regiment, and I cannot imagine why he failed to keep his men in good order.
S. Could you describe the situation after you reformed the men?
W. Of the Michigan regiments I could see nothing, and I assumed that they had retreated up the farm road whence they came. This was in fact the case, and they later rejoined the brigade at Moscow. A second enemy regiment had taken up position in Brewer’s cornfield, only facing east, and an enemy battery of four guns had unlimbered on the road on this regiment’s right, and quite close to the 44th Ohio. I immediately sent word to Colonel Cadwallader to wheel his men in line and charge the guns, and this he did most smartly. The enemy gunners got off only one round before the guns were taken.
I had hoped that Colonel Cadwallader would continue on into the cornfield, as he now lay on the enemy’s flank, but his ranks were badly disordered by the charge and another Rebel regiment was coming up, and he was forced to draw back a bit to re-form.
S. Did you not move to support him with the 65th Ohio?
W. The 65th was still unsteady, and I was reluctant to test them in such a way. However, Colonel Benson having finally reappeared, I handed the regiment over to him with orders to bring it up as soon as he deemed them steady enough.
S. And what of the 62nd Ohio?
W. They had been sent to support Hewlitt’s battery on the left, as I mentioned. The ground to their front being heavily wooded, I had no sight of them, and they had not formed on Hewlitt’s left when the enemy line charged.
S. You are referring to the charge that took Hewlitt’s guns?
W. Yes.
S. Please continue.
W. As Cadwallader’s regiment was reforming, the enemy infantry in Brewer’s cornfield, and a fresh regiment that had formed up on the road, gave them a volley that had a terrible effect and put the men to flight. As their retreat took them right through the 65th, who were still much shaken, the rout became general. It was then that the enemy in the field across from Hewlitt’s battery, a brigade at least, advanced at a run. The 62nd could have easily driven them off had they supported Hewlitt as ordered, but they were nowhere in sight. Captain Hewlitt gave the enemy three volleys, the last double-shotted canister which did awful work among their ranks, before the crews were forced to retreat. They fell back in good order to the road, though the guns themselves could not be recovered.
S. And this ended the engagement?
W. Yes. The enemy halted at the fence line, and I have no doubt were much shaken and disordered by their losses. I led the brigade southeast along the Haygood Road, until we had passed the crest of the hill overlooking the farm and the enemy was no longer in sight. I then paused and had the men reform their ranks, and we returned to Moscow in good order.
S. And what of Colonel Dawes and the 62nd Ohio?
W. They appeared eventually, about a mile or more to our rear, and finally rejoined us in Moscow.
S. And did Colonel Dawes offer any explanation for his failure to form up on Hewlitt’s left?
Colonel Talbert: I think that question might be better put to Colonel Dawes, who will give his testimony presently.
General Howell: Brigadier Waters, if I may summarize your testimony: You were ordered to march to and secure the bridge over the Apollochie, this order being conveyed to you verbally by General Sherman and by Adjutant Hammond. You did not receive a written copy of these orders. Your command approached the bridge by two converging roads, but came under heavy and unexpected enemy fire before it could reform. This fire caused heavy losses and great confusion among your regiments, which then retreated, leaving the field and six guns in the possession of the enemy. Are these facts correct as I’ve related them?
W. Yes, sir.
H. I have here a report from your own brigade adjutant, Lieutenant O’Hare, listing the losses suffered by each of your regiments:
18th Michigan: 40 killed, 87 wounded, 200 missing.
20th Michigan: 26 killed, 18 wounded, 85 missing.
44th Ohio: 16 killed, 24 wounded, 112 missing
62nd Ohio: 3 missing
65th Ohio: 4 wounded, 45 missing.
Brigade total: 82 killed, 133 wounded, 450 missing
Are these figures correct, to your knowledge?
W. They are, yes.
H. And this from a total strength of 2600?
W. About 2500 all told. We had over 100 sick in camp back at Moscow.
H. And we may suppose that most of the 450 missing men are in fact prisoners?
W. I cannot say that for certain, sir, but I must suppose a good many of them are.
H. And can you estimate the strength of the enemy force that you encountered?
W. It was certainly a strong division of three brigades or more, and well supported with artillery and cavalry. I would guess the enemy’s strength to be 5,000 or more.
H. There was enemy cavalry on the field?
W. Yes, sir, I believe I saw at least one regiment, in the distance. They did not engage us directly.
H. I see. General Waters, is there anything you wish to add to your testimony?
W. Only this, sir: It is my confident belief that the enemy’s losses were far greater than our own. In particular, the carnage wrought by our guns was considerable. Also, I was never properly appraised of the situation or given adequate orders. My brigade fell victim to an ambush, which I could not reasonably foresee, and by a much stronger enemy force. Despite heavy losses, I brought my brigade off the field in good order, all told. The loss of the guns was most regrettable, but this could not be helped. And finally: had Colonel Benson maintained proper control of his regiment, and had Colonel Dawes followed my orders, it is my belief that I would have carried the day. I was in command of the brigade, and I do not shirk my responsibility; but I must in all honesty profess my innocence of any negligence or failure of command. I was failed by both my superiors and my subordinates. I say this not to cast aspersions, but only in my own defense. And I trust that this Board of Enquiry will come to a just conclusion.
[General Waters was excused.]
Colonel Nathanial Benson, duly sworn.
S. Colonel Benson, you command the 65th Regiment of Ohio Volunteers?
B. That is correct.
S. And you commanded the regiment on July 18th last, in the battle at Brewer’s farm?
B. I did.
S. After the 18th Michigan came under fire from the cornfield, did General Waters order you to advance through the woods here [gestures at map] to support them?
B. He did not.
S. He did not so order you?
B. He did not. When we heard that volley, the General was up ahead with the battery commander. I went forward and asked him what his orders were. The General did not respond. He was staring in the direction of the cornfield, where there was a good deal of smoke and confusion, and you could see the boys from the 18th falling back already. I asked the General if I hadn’t better take my regiment at a run to catch the Johnnies in the flank before their own supports come up, but the General still didn’t answer. So I returned to my regiment and gave the order myself.
S. Are you saying you ordered your regiment forward on your own initiative?
B. Well, I didn’t see much use in us standing there on the road while the Michigan boys got shot up.
S. And did your regiment attack?
B. No, sir. I deployed them from column to line on the road and had them fix bayonets, because I reckoned they’d never manage it on the other side of the woods, what with enemy to their front and more coming up. My boys were but a month from the plow, and none of them had seen the elephant. Nor me neither, for that matter, but I done what I figured was best in the situation. We reached the far edge of the woods and we wasn’t in much of a line any more, on account of the underbrush and we were going a good trot, and that’s when the 20th Michigan broke and ran, and I think it was that more than anything that caused my boys to turn tail.
S. Did your regiment not come under fire?
B. There was a few Reb skirmishers along the fence line to our front, and I reckon they fired a few rounds, but I don’t think anyone got hit.
S. And where was General Waters during all this?
B. I couldn’t say, sir, except that he wasn’t with us. I met the general back on the road - the Haygood Road, that is - after the company officers and I had rallied the men and gotten them settled down some. But that was when the 44th came tumbling back into us, and then the whole lot was gone, running back up the pike toward Moscow.
General Howell: Colonel, I must say I appreciate your frankness, if not the performance of your men.
B. Can’t really blame the boys, General. And that’s what most of them are, just boys, first time away from the farm for most of them. They weren’t prepared was all. If they was drilled a few weeks more, and if they had of known they was heading into a fight, I reckon they’d have had more stomach for it. But we was told it was a route march and nothing more, and then all of a sudden we’re fixing bayonets and charging through thick woods. Wouldn’t have taken more than a snapping twig to set them running, and that’s pretty much what happened. It was foolish of me to expect otherwise. It wouldn’t be that way today though.
H. Yes, I understand your men acquitted themselves quite well in last month’s engagement. I cast no aspersions on your regiment, Colonel. Bull Run and Shiloh have shown that raw troops are likely than not to ‘turn tail’. I must point out, however, that your testimony directly contradicts certain points of General Waters’ account.
B. I can’t speak to General Waters’ testimony, sir, but I stand by my own. There was a lot of confusion that day. With respect, I think perhaps the general lost his composure in the shock of coming under fire, and perhaps his recollection of events is colored by that.
[Witness excused]
Lieutenant Colonel Michael Hermann, duly sworn.
S. You are the commander of the 18th Michigan?
H. Yes, sir.
S. And you took command of the regiment upon the death in action of Colonel Stevens on July 18th?
H. Yes, sir.
S. Could you please describe, briefly, the engagement in which Colonel Stevens lost his life.
H. Yes, sir. The regiment, along with the 20th Michigan, was marching in column along a road leading to Brewer’s farm. We were to rendezvous with the rest of our brigade at the farm. As we approached the farm, however, a line of enemy infantry rose out of the cornfield directly to our front and laid a volley into us when we were just a few paces away.
S. Was Colonel Stevens killed in this initial volley?
H. No sir, but he was hit in the head in second volley, which followed almost immediately. There was really no engagement insofar as our regiment was concerned. It was more a bushwhacking.
S. Your regiment took heavy losses in this fire, and retreated back up the road?
H. Yes. I attempted to form them into line and to return the fire, but there was no hope at all. Our position was completely untenable and a good many of the officers were down. The 20th did manage to form line behind us and got off a volley or two, but they soon routed as well, and we all fell back a mile or more before we could bring the men into any sort of order.
S. Did you see, or receive any orders from, General Waters after the enemy opened fired?
H. No, sir. The enemy was between us and the rest of the brigade, and we had no contact with the brigade until we arrived back at Moscow.
[Witness excused]
[Colonel Ingalls, of the 20th Michigan, was duly sworn and gave substantially the same evidence as Lt, Col. Hermann.]
Colonel Hiram Cadwallader, duly sworn.
S. Colonel, you commanded the 44th Ohio in the engagement at Brewer’s farm July last?
C. I did.
S. And your regiment was deployed between Hewlitt’s battery and the Haygood Road?
C. That is so.
S. Can you please describe the engagement as you witnessed it?
C. We were deployed facing a line of Rebel infantry across a wide field, outside effective rifle range but well within the range of Hewlitt’s rifled guns. As the Johnnies had no guns up themselves, they were getting the worst of it. We were waiting for the Michigan boys to come down the farm road from the north and take the Johnnies in the flank, but then an awful racket rose up from Brewer’s cornfield, and I knew the Rebs must have had a regiment there. From where I was I could see the 18th Michigan taking a very heavy fire, and I knew they couldn’t stand. Shortly after I saw the 65th Ohio move into the woods to my right.
S. Did you see General Waters at this time?
C. Briefly, yes. He was with the 65th when I saw him last, riding into the woods.
S. You say he was leading the 65th?
C. Yes.
S. Did you also see Colonel Benson at this time?
C. I do not recollect seeing Colonel Benson at any time during the fight, though I was much distracted at the time.
S. Please continue.
C. Well, there was an enemy column advancing on the road towards us, a battery of 12-pounders up front and infantry behind, though I couldn’t tell how many exactly.
S. And how many infantry were already deployed to your front?
C. I suppose eight or nine hundred. I saw two regimental flags, but there may have been more. I couldn’t tell if there was a second line in support.
S. And what happened next?
C. The battery moved up until it was just over two hundred yards or so to our right front, and proceeded to unlimber behind the rail fence along the Haygood Road. As this made our position untenable, I ordered the regiment to make a half turn to the right and charge. I led that charge myself, on foot, and we swept that battery. Three of their guns got off a single round apiece, and the fourth didn’t even get one off before we were among them.
S. You made this charge at the order of General Waters?
C. No sir. The general was not there. I gave that order on my own accord.
S. And you did so appreciating the fact that it would leave Captain Hewlitt’s battery unsupported?
C. With respect, Captain Hewlitt wouldn’t have much of a battery left once the Rebs opened fire. They were enfilading our entire line. Also, I expected Colonel Dawes to arrive presently on Hewlitt’s right [sic]. My intention was to take the battery and then resume our previous position, or to form line there in the road if the situation warranted it.
S. But in fact your regiment was driven back?
C. Yes. The enemy infantry came up much faster than I’d anticipated, and I could not get the men to reform before we began taking heavy fire from our front. I attempted an orderly withdrawal up the road, but the regiment fell into disorder.
S. In fact, it was routed from the field, was it not?
C. They were green troops, Colonel.
[Witness was excused]
Colonel William Dawes, duly sworn.
S. Colonel, you commanded the 62nd Ohio in the engagement at Brewer’s Farm?
D. I did.
S. Could you describe what transpired after you became aware of the presence of the enemy on the field.
D. My regiment was at the rear of the column, which halted perhaps a quarter-mile from the farm. I did not know why we had stopped, so I rode forward to see what was afoot. I met General Waters conferring with Colonel Cadwallader of the 44th Ohio and Captain Hewlitt, the battery commander. I could see a long line of Rebel infantry in the field to our front, lining a rail fence. General Waters said that if we could keep them there for a time, the Michigan boys would arrive by and by and take them in the flank. He ordered Hewlitt to unlimber his guns behind the fence, with the 44th on his right and my regiment on his left. As I was returning to my regiment to carry out this order, I heard fire coming from behind me.
S. And did you return to determine the cause?
D. No, sir. I assumed the Michiganers [sic] had fallen on the enemy’s flank, and I continued back to my regiment to get them deployed. On my way I encountered Colonel Benson, who was riding forward.
S. Did you confer with him?
D. No. He did not stop. He looked quite distressed and he yelled something as he passed, but I could not catch his words.
S. Did you in fact deploy your regiment as ordered?
D. No sir. It proved to be impossible I took my men into those woods, but the ground was so broken, and the underbrush so thick, that we found it very hard going. The woods were much thicker than this map suggests. It was also difficult to find our way, as there were no tracks or paths of any kind, and we had only the noise to guide us. There was a great racket to our right, and we could clearly hear Captain Hewlitt’s guns as they laid into the enemy. However, this fire slackened before we emerged from the woods, and I discovered that we had moved a good way further to the left than I had intended. I could also see that the enemy was advancing very rapidly on our guns, and that Cadwallader’s regiment was out of position. There was a great deal of smoke, which hindered my view, but it was clear to me that the situation had not developed as General Waters envisioned.
S. And what did you do then?
D. I ordered a halt and put the regiment in line, facing the farm, which seemed to be in enemy hands. Then I saw Hewlitt’s men abandon their guns, after that the only troops I could see were enemy. So I took my men back through the woods to the Haygood road, some ways to the rear of where we entered.
S. So the 62nd was never engaged at all?
D. No sir; we never had the opportunity. I attempted to follow my orders, but the terrain and the turn of events prevented it.
[Witness excused]
Captain Daniel Hewlitt, duly sworn.
S. You commanded Battery B of the 3rd Ohio Artillery during the engagement of July 18th?
H. Yes, sir.
S. Would you please describe the events which led to the loss of your battery?
H. Yes. The battery was at the front of the column as it marched to Brewer’s farm to secure the bridge over the Apollochie. As we approached the farm, I could see a long line of Rebel infantry in line in an open field to our front right, and in the distance I could see an enemy column approaching on the road from the other side of the creek. I ordered the battery to halt, and General Waters rode up presently.
S. And what was the substance of your conversation with him?
H. The general ordered me to deploy my guns to the left of the road and keep the Rebel infantry under fire, and he indicated that the 62nd and 44th Ohio would form line on my left and right to provide support.
S. And did this in fact occur?
H. Well, I moved the guns as directed, unlimbered them and began firing on the enemy infantry opposite me. The 44th formed on my right, but the 62nd never appeared, leaving us unsupported on our left. After I time I noted a great commotion to our right. There was heavy firing from the farm, and it seemed a fight was developing there. At the same time an enemy battery of four 12 pounders advanced down the road at a gallop, and unlimbered close enough to the 44th to open on them with cannister.
S. Did you attempt to interfere with this battery unlimbering so close to you?
H. No, sir. The ground was such that they were in our line of fire only momentarily. Once they began to unlimber, I would have had to redeploy my guns by prolonge in order to bring the enemy guns under fire. This I planned to do, but the 44th wheeled and charged the enemy battery at the oblique, putting their gunners to flight and taking the guns.
S. But this charge in turn left your battery without support?
H. Yes sir, and the enemy opposite charged us almost immediately.
S. What was their strength, in your estimation?
H. I counted three regiments, but General Waters said later it was four. There was at least a thousand of them coming straight at my guns at a dead run. There were more on the road, and the 44th was falling back in disorder, so the enemy on the road actually flanked my battery on he right.
S. You did not attempt to limber and withdraw?
H. There was not time enough for that. We fired as fast as we could load, with double-shotted cannister at the end, and we inflicted great losses on the enemy. They wavered just short of the guns, and I believed for a moment they might break, but then a Rebel officer appeared on horseback and rallied their line, and they came on with bayonets fixed and yelling like the devil.
S. Did you give the order to abandon the guns?
H. No, sir. My men took it upon themselves to withdraw. I would have spiked the guns otherwise.
S. Apart from the six guns, what losses did your battery suffer?
H. Eighteen killed and about the same number wounded, and twenty missing.
Colonel Perarce: Can you describe General Waters’ composure at the time he issued your orders?
H. His composure, sir?
P. Did he appear calm, and in full control of his faculties?
H. Yes, sir. Certainly he was in control of his faculties. He was a bit excited, or perhaps disconcerted. We were not expecting an engagement.
P. And after the firing commenced at the farm, did you see the general at any time?
H. No, sir, not until the brigade reformed at Moscow.
[Witness excused]
Colonel R.T. Gregg, duly sworn
S. Colonel, you command the 27th Wisconsin Cavalry, Army of the Tennessee?
G. Yes, sir.
S. Can you tell this Board what your orders were for the 18th of July last?
G. We were foraging and reconnoitering to the southeast of the army, pursuant to orders received some days earlier. On the morning of the 19th I received new orders via courier, to take my regiment to Brewer’s farm and screen the crossing there over the Apollochie.
S. Was there any mention in your orders of Waters’ brigade?
G. Yes, the orders mentioned that I was to relieve General Waters, who was currently holding a line on the eastern bank of the creek.
S. When did you arrive at Brewer’s farm, and what did you find there?
G. We arrived in the late afternoon of the 19th, after an all day march. There was no sign of General Waters’ brigade or any other friendly force,or any enemy for that matter. It was apparent that an engagement had been fought, however. There were arms and accoutrements laying about, many fences were down, the fields were trampled and there was an abandoned gun laying in the road next to Brewer’s farm.
S. Were there also bodies on the field?
G. We saw only a very few, but there were fresh graves dug. The enemy had buried our dead and their own before retiring.
S. What did you do at this point?
G. I sent a courier to General Sherman to report what I had found, and another back down the Haywood Road to search for General Waters. The rest of the regiment I took over the
Apollochie to reconnoitre.
S. And did you encounter any enemy forces?
G. We did, yes, about twelve miles southwest of Brewer’s farm and marching hard southward.
S. Were you able to identify this force, or to determine its strength?
G. We did not venture close enough to identify the particular regiments. I did count nine guns, and I estimated about fifteen hundred infantry, all told. There was no enemy cavalry in evidence. I took this force to be a rear guard, and assumed their orders had probably been similar to our own: to guard the bridge over the Apollochie to prevent a flanking movement by the enemy. The armies now being in motion toward Memphis, they had likely been ordered to rejoin their main body.
General Howell: In other words, Colonel, the engagement at Brewer’s farm was a mere happenstance?
G. I could not say that for certain, sir, but it would not surprise me if it were so.
[Witness excused]
General Howell: This Board has heard testimony from all relevant witnesses to the Battle of Brewer’s farm, and we must now determine who, if anyone, should be held liable for what in fairness can only be described as an ignominious defeat. We are cognisant of the fact that General Waters and most of his brigade were untried at the time of this engagement, and that an encounter with the enemy was not anticipated. However, once the enemy was met on the field, it was incumbent upon General Waters, and upon his subordinate officers, to conduct themselves in a professional and competent matter.
The Board shall now adjourn to discuss the evidence before it, and shall render its conclusions in due course.
Last edited Sun Jan 27, 2019 6:02 am
Posted Sat Jan 26, 2019 5:09 am
Wow, I'm glad you found this. That is one of the best after action reports I've ever read.
-
That was great! About 3/4 of the way into it, it dawned on me, “The man’s a lawyer.”
-
-
-
mwindsor wrote:
That was great! About 3/4 of the way into it, it dawned on me, “The man’s a lawyer.”
Guilty.
-
Last edited Sun Jan 27, 2019 2:10 am
Posted Sun Jan 27, 2019 1:41 am
-
jackolantern wrote:
Wow, I'm glad you found this. That is one of the best after action reports I've ever read.
Thanks. I'm afraid I no longer have the time or energy to write session reports this long. But re-reading this after all those years does make me want to dig out Johnny Reb again, and have another crack at that engagement.
Last edited Sun Jan 27, 2019 6:13 am
Posted Sun Jan 27, 2019 2:10 am
So ... what happened to Brigadier Waters?
-
-
Barbarossa wrote:
So ... what happened to Brigadier Waters?
Dunno. What's your verdict?
(One lawyer can spot another a mile away.)
I thought I saw something that gave me the impression that Waters was a political appointment. Depending on his clout, make him a subordinate to someone who can decide if he can do the job. If he’s an insufferable burden, send him on an urgent recruiting mission back home, and keep him there until he drifts back in to politics.
Col. Benson seems like a “no BS” kind of guy, and I’d keep an eye on him for future promotion.
-
-
mwindsor wrote:
(One lawyer can spot another a mile away.)
I thought I saw something that gave me the impression that Waters was a political appointment. Depending on his clout, make him a subordinate to someone who can decide if he can do the job. If he’s an insufferable burden, send him on an urgent recruiting mission back home, and keep him there until he drifts back in to politics.
Yes, the newspaper article refers to Waters as the "late Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party", so definitely a political appointee. Assuming the Board members accept his claim that he never received the written orders, I don't believe they would recommend a court martial, but Sherman would likely see to it that he was relieved of his combat command and relegated to rear duties.
Quote:
Col. Benson seems like a “no BS” kind of guy, and I’d keep an eye on him for future promotion.
Possibly, but he was none too loyal to his commanding officer. He reminds me a bit of Captain Benteen, of Little Big Horn fame.
Last edited Mon Jan 28, 2019 12:37 am
Posted Mon Jan 28, 2019 12:36 am
mwindsor wrote:
Col. Benson seems like a “no BS” kind of guy, and I’d keep an eye on him for future promotion.
Col Benson should be charged with dereliction of duty as he was clearly not leading his men when they arrived on the field (confirmed by both Cadwallader and Dawes).
