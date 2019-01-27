|
-
"L'état, c'est moi."
Canada
Vancouver
BC
Roger's Reviews: check out my reviews page, right here on BGG!
Caution: May contain wargame like substance
-
Fighting Formations: Grossdeutschland Division's Battle for Kharkov
An expansion by Bryan R. VanNortwick
Published by GMT Games
I remember trying Fighting Formations back at BGG Con 2010, and being very excited by the system. It was fresh and exciting and a lot of fun. As I said in my 2011 review, the system design is solid.
This expansion brings us 10 battles set across 1943 and 1944. The battles are nicely annotated in the playbook to give you some idea of what happened and the background notes are interesting reading. Several of the scenarios are shorter, which is nice.
The expansion comes with some charts and a half sheet of counters including the ever popular German Tiger tank.
Image by Chad Jensen
If you're an ongoing player of Fighting Formations, this first expansion to the system will definitely inject new life into a system that has good bones.
If you're a fan of this system, this expansion is an easy buy.
Thank you for reading this latest instalment of Roger's Reviews. I've been an avid board gamer all my life and a wargamer for over thirty years. I have a strong preference for well designed games that allow players to focus on trying to make good decisions.
Among my favourites I include Twilight Struggle, the Combat Commander Series, Terraforming Mars, Gloomhaven, War of the Ring, and Power Grid.
You can subscribe to my reviews at this geeklist: [Roger's Reviews] The Complete Collection and I also encourage you to purchase this very stylish microbadge:
-
-
|