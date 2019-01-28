|
-
Joe Czarnecki
United States
Frisco
Texas
-
A friend and I played scenario D8 today, selecting the USS Oriskany (CV34)'s Carrier Air Wing 16 (CVW-16) for the strike.
Unfortunately, the target rolled was the Paul Doumer Bypass Ferry in the heart of Hanoi. If I recall correctly this target was actually destroyed by night-flying A-6 Intruders flying at under 500' AGL. Oriskany doesn't carry Intruders...
Fortunately, the strike caught the defenses in a small degree of disarray that was abetted by a west-bound ingress south of Nam Dinh. The package turned northwest after crossing the railroad, with a second turn north planned for 12 miles west of Hung Yen. Turn point three lay 2.5 miles northeast of Ha Dong, to turn due east toward the target.
Supported by Cottonpicker 1 (EA-6A) and Cottonpicker 2 (EF-10), Saint 300 and Ghost Rider 403 provided SEAD, escorted by Nickel 102 and Hunter 201. The A-4s carried Shrike and CBUs; the F-8s carried rockets.
The main package consisted of Nickel 104 and Hunter 203 as CAP armed with AIM-9B, and Saint 302, Ghost Rider 407, Saint 306, Ghost Rider 415 as the strike package with iron bombs, and Nickel 106 and Hunter 205 as armed escorts with rockets.
Corktip 601 provided follow-up BDA.
All Nickel flights were equipped with Y-rails. Armed escorts did not carry IRMs.
The DRV put up two pairs of MiG-17s and one pair of MiG-21s armed with Atolls.
The west-bound leg was flown on the deck in a futile effort to go undetected, but strong signals received by the Cottonpicker flights quickly revealed the failure of that plan, so after Turn Point 1, the strike leader called for a climb to medium altitude. This move provoked a response from a SAM regiment operating in the triangle Hung Yen to Phu Ly to a point on the railroad to the northwest forming and equilateral triangle.
At the same time 4-6 active tracks were called by Red Crown and Disco coming from the north and northeast, although communications intercepts soon indicated the abort of at least one section of MiG-17s.
Multiple SAM launches occurred from all three battalions of the regiment, as Hunter 201 rolled in and struck the northern battalion, suppressing it with rockets. Simultaneously two air-to-air engagements developed, one between Nickel 102 and a pair of MiG-17s and another between Hunter 203 and a pair of MiG-21s.
Hunter 203's scrap downed one of the MiG-21s and sent the other fleeing in disorder only to be jumped later by Hunter 205, from which it again escaped and headed for the western rally point.
Nickel 102 failed to tally the MiG-17s in the time and blew their intercept. The MiGs downed Nickel 102's #2, at the cost of a profligate expenditure of ammunition, sending them skittering back to safety at Gia Lam.
Hunter 201 began experiencing difficulties and aborted after suppressing the SAM site.
The strike package rolled north up the western outskirts of Hanoi, edging ineffective barrage fire before triggering another SAM regiment on the north side of the Red River near Yen Vien, Duc Noi and Noi Bai. Saint 300 and Ghost Rider 403 dueled the SAMs. Again multiple launches were observed and considerable barrage fire thrown up as the A-4s launched Shrikes, strafed and dropped cluster bombs on the two nearest SAM battalions, clearing the way for the strike package.
The four strike sections dove east across Hanoi, striking the ferry through dense triple AA resulting in success level four, three, four and four attacks as each section pressed the attack home to the lowest levels. Saint 302's #4 took damage, but Ghost Rider 407's #3 and #4 were downed over Hanoi, and #2 fell to random AA on the backside of Phantom Ridge during egress. More random AA damaged Ghost Rider 407's #1.
Nickel 102 brazenly dove through the defenses on the north side of the river to suppress a persistent Fire Can and followed the strike package out; Cottonpicker 1 skirted Hanoi to the south and then covered the strike package's egress, while Cottonpicker 2 orbited west of Hanoi, loitering with Nickel 104 and Hunter 205 to cover Corktip 601.
Corktip 601 and Hunter 205 made a run at the MiG-21 orbiting the western Rally Point, scaring it into a hasty run for base, after which Nickel 104 developed problems and aborted.
Led by Nickel 104, Corktip 601 began its dash across Hanoi to collect BDA after giving the smoke and spray time to blow away. Nickel 104's #2 caught flak and went down, but Corktip 601 came through unscathed with the pictures. Cottonpicker 1 followed Hunter 205 out of the area to the south.
Post-strike BDA analysis revealed minor damage to at least two SAM battalions, and a third battalion obliterated by Rockeye CBUs and a Fire Can riddled with 20mm fire. The main target was thoroughly smashed, having been slightly damaged by Saint 302, then blown to pieces by Saint 306. Ghost Rider 415 missed the target and Ghost Rider 407's costly Tail-End Charlie effort simply rearranged the rubble.
AH102 successfully ejected and was quickly captured 15 miles south of Bac Mai. AH411, AH412, and AH105 all successfully ejected over Hanoi and were captured the moment they touched down. AH410 slammed into Phantom Ridge; no ejection was observed. The MiG-21 pilot successfully ejected and was returned to Phuc Yen for debriefing.
Aboard Oriskany, AH306 is struck down to the hangar bay for repairs and CAG 16 reports the successful destruction of the target as a result of a "maximum effort" in an attempt to play down the casualties. The CAG's efforts to "dress up" the results go over poorly in the VA-164 ready room where the Ghost Riders have one dead and three missing, and the VF-111 ready room where the Sundowners have two missing. The CAG's report receives an equally bad reception at each step up the chain of command all the way to the White House.
The strike is regarded by the Johnson Administration as a humiliating failure, particularly in light of the North Vietnamese propaganda machine trumpeting it as a great victory for their air defenses and parading four American prisoners in front of TV cameras. No is surprised when CAG-16 does not select for a carrier command.
Behind the scenes, the DRV's air defense command is less sanguine about its "great victory" ordering a mandatory "self-criticism" debrief for regimental and battalion commanders. Emphasis is placed on the best means of providing mutual support and coordination between adjacent battalions and regiments, as well as the best employment of Fire Can units.
--
I used this strike to experiment with low altitude and pressing attacks, with the predictable results: lots of AA casualties. The experiment was prompted by some analysis of probabilities, but the added hitting ability is not offset by the added casualties.
My friend experienced some confusion translating his planned defense from the planning sheet to the board, with a result that the timing of his defense didn't work out as he had intended and left him with the impression that he was losing the engagement when, in fact, he was winning quite nicely, in spite of leaving the west side of Hanoi uncovered by SAMs. This defense plan flaw was likely of a result of knowing he was receiving a Navy raid and leaning east with the defense. My left hook proved a serendipitous choice for exploiting this gap.
Although I did not oblige by driving into the center of his southern regiment, the combined attention of the SAMs and his two fighter sections did provoke me to action my strike element. This exposed that I should have done this sooner. He made a small mistake in pitching into a fight with a fighter section that failed to engage on the attack, but pulled a draw when my other fighter section neutralized his MiG-17s by absorbing all their ammunition. Not a red letter day for the F-8s.
Actioning the strike element led to a bit of the stream raid across the target and sure enough, the trailing section paid the price, heavily. This was abetted by my mismanagement of the dive-bombing profiles as more of glide-bombing profiles.
The only thing I did well was recognize that the intent for his third section of fighters--before their abort--was to sneak around behind me and tag my recon birds. This made it possible to scoot the recce birds ahead under the cover of the fighters, and much of my fighter effort was really intended to keep him off the recce birds more than the bombers.
I promptly messed that up by confusing my counters and almost driving my recon birds into the thankfully cowed MiG-21 survivor. At least the time wasted set up a successful recon run and BDA.
As said, I ran this strike as an experiment and to get back in the habit. It confirmed my disinclination to go low, and reminded me of my desire to rework the geometry of my strikes. Overall, I probably could have saved time and reduced casualties by boring straight into the target at high altitude and steeply dive-bombing the target. So, time to pay a little attention to plotting out my attack profile more precisely... Also, low altitude is too restrictive and channelizing the strike package a little too narrowly.
All of this confirms the old lessons I learned long ago: build a medium altitude sanctuary and strike from it. Don't go low, stay above the AA and manage the SAMs. Don't get fancy.
-
-
-
-
Excellent AAR
Lot of info and tactic ideas
Thank you
-
-
|