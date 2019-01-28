|
-
Addison Edgar
United States
Connecticut
-
Tactical Situation: Since Sgt. Clark's first assignment on July 27th, 1944, Coutances has been captured after heavy fighting, with a new field base erected within the city. Patton, not wavering for a second, continues his spearhead policy and keeps his armored divisions moving relentlessly, capturing new territories and eliminating any resistance encountered along the way.
Sgt. Clark and his crew have seen action only once more on July 29th, 1944. During his advancement across the coasts of Normandy, his platoon encountered only a single Pz.IV and Panzerspähwagen (PSW), both of which were destroyed by tanks and infantry.
On July 30th, the city of Avranches was assaulted by the 8th Infantry Division with support provided by the 4th and 6th Armored Divisions, along with air attack from P-47 Thunderbolts. After some resistance from the Grenadier-Regiment 1057, and the III/Grenadier-Regiment 1058 of the 91st Infantry Division, the city was liberated on July 31st. The 4th Armored Division's command post was moved to Cerences the same day.
(Quick photoshopped map by me showing approximate Allied-controlled regions in blue as of August 2nd, 1944)
4th Armored Division, 37th Tank Battalion, Company B
August 2nd, 1944
"Normandy Campaign, Phase 2" (A/2/L, Clear)
M4 "Berlin or Bust", SN: 24789, RN: 3014974
A very early briefing at 0600 would see us pushing further south down the Normandy region towards Vannes. With the German army in a panicked full retreat, resistance was expected to be light. The platoon saddled up, and off we went towards the objective.
In order to save time, the company commander ordered us to cut through a dirt path at 0700 to quickly get ourselves on to a main highway to speed up our advance. The signs of German activity were evident, but we were able to push on uncontested for some time down the paved roads. Of note, at around 0800 a column of surrendered Hitler Youth marched in the direction opposite of us, guided by Half-tracks and short-tempered GI's. In 1940 and 1941 they nearly had Europe beat, but Eisenhower wasn't kidding around. They really were the bottom of the barrel.
At 0815 someone called out over the radio that they had thought they saw the shape of an 88 between two tall cottages. Our platoon leader requested an artillery barrage on the grid, but after some time waiting, the artillery never arrived, apparently busy supporting other battalions. Taking matters in to our own hands, we pushed up to the houses with advancing fire and bombarded the living heck out of the structures until nothing was left. A quick search of the area resulted in not a single German weapon, so we pressed on down the highway.
A full hour passed in a hot sun before we all heard the sound of squeaking tank treads. With the 8th Airforce crippling Germany's ball bearing production, tanks are easy to detect nowadays. We pivoted off of the main road in to a plowed field where I lifted the binoculars hanging from my neck and peered through them at a thick treeline, though I couldn't make out anything. Company command again tried calling artillery, and after 15 minutes, we received the good news.
"Splash, out," confirmed the artillery commander over the radio.
Shells impacted at the edge of the treeline, violently raising earth and splintering trees. Once the barrage had ceased, our task force pushed towards the treeline spraying the area with the 30's and HE rounds. Without warning, a plume of smoke emanated off from the woods to our northeast, and the crack of the shot startled us so dearly that it took a moment to realize the M4 burning at our rear.
"88! It's an 88!" someone shouted.
Another crack from the northern woods, and the whistling shot passed a few feet over my head and impacted a stone wall some yards away.
"Christ, it's another 88!" a voice hollered.
In all of the confusion, a German tank burst out from its concealed position and began encircling our platoon. I did my best to gather myself and identify the contacts which had just given away their positions. Two 88s lay in the woods with camouflaged nets draped over them, with their shirtless ground crews frantically reloading shots and adjusting elevation for their next shots. The tank appeared to be another Pz.IV equipped with side skirts.
"Gunner, fire on that 88 directly to our front," I commanded.
"I can't see anything!" Gary cried out.
"Then fire at that smoke plume!" I snapped.
"Okay! Shot out!"
Our round impacted somewhere within the smoke, sending wood splinters and dirt in all sorts of directions, but nothing seemed to hint that we had knocked out the anti tank gun, and before long a flash of light bounced around in all of the smoke and the shot split through the M4A2 to my left, leaving a glowing hot ring where it had entered through the hull. The crew ditched the tank and hit the dirt near my M4. The infantry dismounted their Half-tracks and began to try and flank the northeastern most 88 while some of the entrenched German gunners returned fire with whatever they had.
The 88 to our northeast fired its next shot, which somehow missed our platoon and instead cut a telephone pole in half. The Pz.IV advanced in to cover, firing its 75 and missing, with the round ricocheting off of the dirt and whizzing in to the sky.
"Gunner, keep the pressure on that 88 to our front, don't let up!"
We sent out another round which detonated close to the German crew low down in the woods, but their heads popped back up and they began reloading their gun again. Both 88s returned fire, and the 88 to our front claimed its second victim, an M4, sending its turret rocketing upwards in a column of fire. The Pz. IV fired again, but the shell once again missed our group.
Our advancing infantry finally closed the distance with the northeastern most 88. A bazooka team acquired the target and fired their rocket in to the enemy gun, rendering it inoperable. The rest of the infantry sprayed the emplacement, killing the remaining gun crew. Suddenly, out of nowhere, German mortars fell on the bazooka teams position, wiping out the entire squad.
A friendly M4 fired a round of White Phosphorous at the northern 88, concealing it in smoke and setting fire to the trees above it.
"Okay, loader, load AP. Gunner, traverse turret to face that Panzer and knock it out!" I ordered.
We managed to acquire the target and fire, and the shot penetrated the turret, ignited the ammo rack, and sent burning Panzer-shaped shrapnel in every direction. The 88 then fired through the smoke, and a fourth M4 was disabled.
While traversing our turret back towards the 88 in the smoke, I spotted a German truck loaded with troops through a break in the trees begin unloading to support the anti tank gun. We fired a round of HE near the truck which startled the troops enough to get back on the vehicle and get as far away from the fight as possible.
While the 88 reloaded and the smoke dissipated, a friendly M4 managed to get a direct hit with HE on the gun, and the entire emplacement went up like fireworks. By the end of the fight, four Shermans lay disabled or burning on the field. I reached in to my waist pocket and removed a pack of lucky strikes. I beckoned the commander of the M4 that took cover near my tank, and offered him a smoke.
"Thanks," he said.
"...Yeah," I exhaled, mechanically placing a cigarette in my mouth between my quivering, dry lips, shocked at what had just unfolded.
While medics tended to the casualties, the remainder of our now short-staffed platoon pressed on down the highway and eventually captured our objective at around 1015 hours..
-Red Clark
Sergeant
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Crew List
Sergeant Red Clark, Commander
Corporal Gary McIntyre, Gunner
Private Bob Adams, Loader
Private Sammy Gray, Driver
Private Duane Shaw, Assistant Driver
-
-
-
Gil Hansen
United States
Portland
Oregon
-
Man...!
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 29, 2019 1:48 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 29, 2019 1:48 am
-
-
Thomas Fowler
United States
New Mexico
“The law will never make men free; it is men who have got to make the law free.” ― Henry David Thoreau
Memento rapinas et latrocinia ante ardere!
-
Excellent report. These are very intense! Every shot from those 88s is potentially bad news.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Jan 31, 2019 4:04 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu Jan 31, 2019 4:03 am
-
|