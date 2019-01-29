|
-
Christopher O
Canada
Toronto
Ontario
Summer grasses / All that remains / Of soldiers' dreams. - Basho.
-
Was lucky enough to play through (most of) two expansion scenarios this past Saturday.
Overrun was a tricky proposition for the Germans - holding a relatively wide frontage with an over-stretched, understrength company (-).
With no ATGs and a KV-1B to deal with, I opted for a defence-in-depth posture to try to delay them as much as possible until my tank reinforcements arrived on turn 8.
Things went surprisingly well, and I was wondering why I wasn't getting crunched under Ivan's booted heel, when I noticed my opponent had accidentally selected a single KV-1B counter instead of a platoon. That's why he had been so cautious about advancing with it!
We ended the game with no Russian units having exited the map, but it was clear that if had used the correct unit size for the KV-1B, he would have manoeuvred with it much more aggressively.
As it was, when my tanks arrived, I used the PzIVF2 to engage and destroy the KV-1B, while the PzIIIJ assisted my Grenadiers in holding up the Russian infantry.
Surprises: I had used the two HTs which were available as a rapid reaction force to plug a hole in the line which was stuck without a lot of support. With relatively decent Morale defence values, I figured they were pretty safe. To my chagrin, he promptly dropped mortars on them, immobilizing one and shaking the other, and a follow-up barrage (or direct fire, I can't remember which) finished off the shaken one.
Note to self - remember that even if your opponent's on map forces look like they can't affect your AFVs, the assets can!
Russian engineers assaulted my MG-34 platoon in fortifications near the middle of the map but my salty machinegunners gave excellent account, eliminating two squads before being crushed themselves.
Having established that my opponent had put himself at an unfair disadvantage unintentionally, we called the game (we were on the last but one turn anyway, and it wasn't looking like he was going to make progress against me) and set up for "Charge".
Charge is a great scenario for a tactical wargamer like me, who loves small unit manoeuvre warfare instead of just grinding attrition of force on force. The map is really large for a low-counter density scenario like this. In this scenario, the Germans are faced with the task of punching through a outer ring of ATGs and getting to the meaty centre of a town.
My opponent, playing the Germans this time, took a much more cautious approach than I might have, taking several turns to take out a single ATG with artillery assets before moving on, but once the steamroller got going, it started getting hairy.
I particularly enjoyed sewing some uncertainty with the Sighting markers, which is very useful in scenarios with ATGs and a offensive force that needs to make rapid progress.
Eventually, after much to-do, the Germans punched past one ATG and overwhelmed another with numbers. They were within striking distance of the town when we both ran into the inexorable time constraint of needing to vacate the playing area. The gaming club day was over.
He had little time left (+/- two turns) to take at least six of the eleven objectives and I don't think he would have had a good chance in the time that remained, but you never know!
We packed up, having reached the end of the day for our wargaming club.
Although one scenario (Charge) was unfinished and the other unnecessarily unbalanced due to a set-up error (Overrun), I enjoyed both scenarios immensely. The low counter densities of both these scenarios, and indeed most of the scenarios included with this expansion, lend themselves excellently to 2-4 hour playing sessions, something that the base game only really had two or three of at that scale.
Playing these scenarios confirmed for me that this is a solid and quite different system that handles platoon-scale combined arms action in an exciting and immersive way. It currently occupies the place of Best WW2 Platoon Level Land Warfare Tactical game in my heart. I look forward to the West Front US 29th Division game, whenever that hits the P500/shelves.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Jan 29, 2019 4:27 pm (Total Number of Edits: 8)
- Posted Mon Jan 28, 2019 4:54 pm
-
-
-
Thank you for the interesting report! FF is my favorite game as well. From expansion I`ve played "Tigers" and another scenario, forgot the name, where Jerry have to defend village with lake on the left flange. Both sessions where brilliant!
Can you say how long was your session?
-
-
-
Christopher O
Canada
Toronto
Ontario
Summer grasses / All that remains / Of soldiers' dreams. - Basho.
-
makvlad wrote:
Thank you for the interesting report! FF is my favorite game as well. From expansion I`ve played "Tigers" and another scenario, forgot the name, where Jerry have to defend village with lake on the left flange. Both sessions where brilliant!
Can you say how long was your session?
We played Overrun from 1100 to about 1345, so about two hours and forty-five minutes. We broke for lunch and came back at 1430, set up Charge and played from 1445 until 1700, so we were three-quarters of the way through the scenario after about 135 minutes of playing.
Based on that, Charge should take about 3 hours with two experienced players. We probably could have played Overrun in a bit less time than we did; although both of us know the system, it had been a while since either of us had played. So call Overrun 150 minutes of playing time.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Jan 30, 2019 3:52 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Jan 29, 2019 4:26 pm
-
-
Chris McDonald
United States
Louisville
Colorado
-
Awesome! I haven't had a chance to try the expansion scenarios myself yet, but I really think this game system was hampered by the scenario selection in the initial release.
It looks this expansion improves things a lot.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Jan 31, 2019 7:59 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu Jan 31, 2019 7:57 pm
-
|