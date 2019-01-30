Turn 1 - Assault on Holland



Strategy discussion - the conquest of Holland :

A counter-intuitive trick is that the German player should avoid destroying Dutch units, because each of them will yield 1 VP when it surrenders next turn. This means that the Allied player should CB with both Dutch units (another somewhat counter-intuitive move).

Actually all Dutch units will go in the Surrender Box, so it doesn't matter for the German. A CB can still be useful for the Allied player if he has a card to spare to get a lucky EX.



Strategy discussion - the deployment of the french 1st Army:



Turn 2 - Holland Surrender, Meuse is crossed, 1st Army in trouble



Strategy discussion - the defence of Belgium:

Turn 3 - Disaster looming for the Allies

Turn 4 - Gamelin sacked !

Strategy discussion : the conquest of Belgium :

In fact it doesn't matter if they are destroyed or not.

Turn 5 - Belgium Fortress.