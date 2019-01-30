|
Loïc Boué
France
VITRY SUR SEINE
Val de Marne
Once again I started with historical plans and deployment.
I used a tuned down version of the "Mobile Group Attack Bonus" advanced rule, limited to Blitzkrieg Assault only. I also used Mobile Combat Limitations advanced rule.
Both are "advanced rules", not optional. Not using them would create un-historical tactics for the German Army.
Turn 1 - Assault on Holland
The German player got Armistice in the 10 initial card, so went for the conquest of 2 cities in Holland (one by Air Landing unit). The Air Landing unit survived thanks to the LuftFlotte 2, and 18th Army forced a Dutch unit to retreat, destroying it. Meanwhile Eben Emaël was taken by the Glider unit. Prioux was forced to retreat.
Strategy discussion - the conquest of Holland :
with Armistice in hand, the German player just need one successful Airdrop in Amsterdam or Rotterdam (the Dutch can't deploy in those two cities, otherwise the whole Airdrop business would be impossible), then send in the Air Landing unit and make sure it survives a Dutch CB.
If the Air Landing unit is in Rotterdam, this means that some other German unit must move to contact, to avoid a 1 vs 6 CB.
Eindhoven must also be taken, but notice than any unit going there will be stuck in EZOC (hence the Blitzkrieg advance in the picture).
A counter-intuitive trick is that the German player should avoid destroying Dutch units, because each of them will yield 1 VP when it surrenders next turn. This means that the Allied player should CB with both Dutch units (another somewhat counter-intuitive move).
Actually all Dutch units will go in the Surrender Box, so it doesn't matter for the German. A CB can still be useful for the Allied player if he has a card to spare to get a lucky EX.
In that game, both made a mistake, the Dutch didn't use two CB, and the Germans did a full-blown assault and destroyed one Dutch unit.
The worst-case scenario for the German would be a Shock CB and any card giving shift to the Allied player, both of which can be countered by Blitz and a good combat card.
Without Armistice, taking Amsterdam (a major city) will be almost impossible with 18th Army feeble units. It might be better to let it be, and wait for Armistice to show up later. Notice also that even with Armistice, one unit must still enter Amsterdam to get the 2 VP (or just 1 VP with the play of a Surrender IM in it).
Strategy discussion - the deployment of the french 1st Army:
in theory, the 1st Army 3-3 infantry will be positionned to allow the two other stronger mobile units to retreat, and also help them to extricate themselves from a partial encirclement (since mobile units can move onto another unit even in EZOC). However, the German will get two moves in a row, making the 1st Army position much more precarious. One way out of it would be to CB with both 1st Army mobile units, hoping they will both be forced to retreat. Stacking them together doesn't seem a good option, as there is a possibility to see them both surrounded and unable to break out if they are cut off by a Blitzkrieg.
Turn 2 - Holland Surrender, Meuse is crossed, 1st Army in trouble
Armistice is played. And as discussed above, one unit of 1st Army is almost completely surrounded. German excellent combat cards, coupled with Blitz, ensure the Meuse crossings.
The Allies retreat from the compromised Albert Canal defence line (to avoid nasty CB or shock CB as much as possible). The surrounded 1st Army unit defends ferociously (EX result after a CB).
Strategy discussion - the defence of Belgium:
Historically, the Allied armies chose to fall back from the Dyle line, much to the dismay of the Belgians. This will have a demoralising effect on the Belgian Army (in game term : the "bad" effect of King Leopold card, or even another play of Armistice).
If the Allies decide to defend Bruxelles and Antwerp, this will have a cascading effect : the German will score less VP which might keep the British Stance high, the Allied units will be far away from evacuation ports, and subject to "no action" as long as they remain in Belgium. Consequently, Dynamo is much less likely to happen.
The opposite choice would be to play Surrender IM in Antwerp and/or Bruxelles at the beginning of turn 2 or turn 3 (playing Surrender IM as soon as possible is "good" because it makes the allied IM pool stronger).
In that game, the Allied player had NO Surrender IM left to play, so he decided to stick to his guns in Belgium.
Turn 3 - Disaster looming for the Allies
German excellent combat cards, coupled with Gamelin obsolete tactics, make it impossible for the Allied armies to stop the teutonic onslaught.
The BEF is cut off but Giraud's 7th Army tries to restore the situation. General Prételat decides to release one (weak) Army from the Maginot Line.
End of German Turn:
End of Allied Turn:
Turn 4 - Gamelin sacked !
Weygand takes command, and decides to postpone all operations till he can assess the situation (no IM draw, 7 "no action" markers). The British commander is also quite confident (British Stance still at maximum). Meanwhile, the German Panzers converge on De Gaulle DCR, disperse it, and reach the coast, cutting off the Allied armies in Belgium. Meanwhile the BEF put up a strong resistance, holding the line (German Paratroopers tried to cut off their retreat, but retreat there was none).
Strategy discussion : the conquest of Belgium :
With a card reshuffle, the German player got Armistice back in hand.
The plan was then to conquer all cities in Belgium but one, without destroying Belgian units, in order to get as much surrender VP as possible. In fact it doesn't matter if they are destroyed or not. In this, the German player (that is me) overestimated his capacity to take Major Cities.
This ambitious plan led to the diversion of a lot of infantry units in Belgium, and for longer than expected. Hoepner tanks were also forced to stay longer than necessary in Belgium.
It's not a good strategy in this campaign to waste time and ressources to gain a few more VP later, what matters is to bring the campaign to a close as fast as possible.
Destroying at least one Belgian unit as soon as possible would have made the German situation much easier to manage.
Turn 5 - Belgium Fortress.
With Weygand in command, "Hold in place" is the new order of the day (Hold IM can now be used). The Allied line in Belgium doesn't bulge and the Belgian units even get reinforced. However, Guderian Panzers are unstoppable and cut-off the supply from Dunkerque. There will be no Dynamo this time (besides the British Stance was still too high).
However, Weygand manages to reconstitute a "masse de manoeuvre" (starting turn 4, the French can rebuild 2 units a turn, although on their weakened side) and spots an opportunity in the vicinity of Reims, using fast moving armored cavalry to cut off a German Army.
Will Weygand bold counterattack succeed ?
To be continued.
Last edited Wed Jan 30, 2019 11:59 am
Carl Paradis
Canada
montreal
Québec
-
About Holland: If you really want to try to hold it as the Allies, and it can be done now and then depending on the plans and strategy of the germans, you have to seriously try to send some units there... Like the French 7th Army (who historically was slated to do just that).
Carl Paradis
Canada
montreal
Québec
-
Torc wrote:
A counter-intuitive trick is that the German player should avoid destroying Dutch units, because each of them will yield 1 VP when it surrenders next turn. This means that the Allied player should CB with both Dutch units (another somewhat counter-intuitive move).
Well not exactly...
The Armistice card says:
Play during the Strategic Phase.
If you control all Cities, or all but one,
in Holland or Belgium, put in the Surrendered
Box that country’s units that can’t trace a
Supply Line to a blue map edge in France.
Can a unit in the Eliminated box trace a Supply line to a blue map edge?
No, they cannot.
So they are also put in the Surrendered box!
I will add a precision in the upcoming "Living Rules".
Loïc Boué
France
VITRY SUR SEINE
Val de Marne
-
licinius wrote:
Wow, that changes a lot (now that I think about it, it makes sense).
I suppose this is the same with King Leopold "bad" effect?
Loïc Boué
France
VITRY SUR SEINE
Val de Marne
-
Turn 6 - the Battle of the
Marne Aisne
Because of Weygand's counterattack, the Panzers start moving to the south, while the pocket in Belgium is not yet reduced. They stabilise the situation, although with some loss.
But Weygand still has a nasty surprise in store, and deploys his "masse de manœuvre" in a skillfull "bataille conduite", with a strong attack by De Gaulle rebuild DCR. Foch would be proud (kept that combo in hand for some turns).
The Wehrmacht reacts with furious counterattacks.
For a minute, I saw De Gaulle sweeping the panzers before him, but then I remembered the Allies use a different combat table, and that French tanks don't have a bonus in mobile combat, so the DCR made a "conducted" prepared combat instead.
The battle ends with a French victory of sort, with 1 step loss against 2 for the Germans, and a restored line. But it will not be as decisive as the Battle of the Marne was.
Turn 7 - French Government takes flight
Sudden Death turn, resulting once again in no IMs and "no actions" hampering the French armies. Meanwhile, King Leopold encourages his compatriots to keep defending the Belgian cities.
The German army takes the opportunity to restore the situation.
Turn 8 - Belgium unbowed
Dispite their best efforts (Schwerpunkt), the German units fail once again to take a single Belgian city (Stout Allies). Meanwhile, the French Army is slowly grinded down.
The "Belgian Armistice" plan is not doing well so far.
Turn 9 - Hitler steps in
Hitler orders the Armistice negociations to stop at once (Hitler's orders forcing a discard). The German armies launch ferocious attacks. The French Armée de l'Air finally manifests itself to stop rampaging Stukas.
End of German Turn (Assault Badge Wearers used on a 1 roll to score a VP, one was scored earlier on a very successful Airdrop, those additionnal "propaganda" VPs can be crucial for victory).
End of Allied Turn
Turn 10 - the Fall of Paris
With a major effort, the Wehrmacht enters Paris (one turn too late for a Sudden Death victory).
However, the French provisional government asks for peace term.
The German units were about to score much more VPs next turns by taking Paris and encircling the last French forces.
End Situation
End Score : 32 VPs - German Major Victory
+ 8 VPs came from the Secret Plan, with condition B (6 units surrendered) just achieved in time.
It's very difficult for the Allies to get another result if they fail to evacuate part of the BEF. They were also somewhat unlucky as "Halt Befehl" was kept in hand for two turns, but the Halt IMs never showed up.
|