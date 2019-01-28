Rackenhammer wrote:

Hm, interesting. I certainly understand that, though I'm not sure I share your judgment on Cuba Libre. That just might be my own bias, though; my family's history is so tied up in those events (my grandfather was in High School with Fidel!) that I can never not be immersed.



That said, the unbiased part of my mind can definitely see a progressive improvement in the way COIN designs bring out emergent narrative. I don't think it's a coincidence that the ones you list liking are the latest in the series, done by designers who are adapting/stretching the original system to fit their own vision.



There's the element of the map art, which you remarked on, but also I believe graphic design in general. There's a lot less crowding of pieces and "UI" elements onto the map; the layout is both more aesthetic and more readable (partly from the fact that the map boards are larger in Pendragon and LoD, with Falling Sky having player mats).



Also, I can't speak for Falling Sky, but both Pendragon and Liberty or Death have a loose order that the events come out, rather than having them all shuffled randomly and coming out in any order. This allows the designer some control over the possibility space, and thus letting them shape the game arc into something both coherent and historically plausible. LoD in particular has the location focuses for its event cards be in the north in the earlier event sets, but in the South in the later ones, mirroring the shift in British Strategy.



Lastly, I think the sparse nature of Cuba Libre also works against it in this case. There's just not much "chrome" here that ties game activities specifically to that setting, as opposed to even a game of comprable simplicity, Falling Sky, which has both leaders, and the use of tribes rather than sympathy tokens to set it apart.



I could go on, but I think, if this is your feeling, you'll probably end up liking the later COIN volumes much more than any of the earlier ones, though I'd still be curious to see if my hypothesis was correct.