Allow me to take you on a journey back in time to my childhood.
The scene is the seventh grade on the German private school Ludwig Andresen Schule in the most southern part of Denmark.
It was custom for us to stand up and greet the Teacher with “GUTEN MORGEN HERR.. / FRAU..”
But that day was different. We had heard rumors of this fiery soul of a teacher called Volker Kracht. (remove the t from his surname and it’s the German word for noise)
Anyway, there we were, standing tall and stiff like a heard of dumb sheep, awaiting permission to sit. (I realize to most western European and US readers you will now be wondering whether I am 80 years old, but we are actually in the mid 90’s when this was custom on this school)
In stead of giving us said permission he jumped on top of the desk and looking towards the sky he yelled form the top of his lungs “WHO AM I???”. (It turned out he as Louis XIV)
At that exact moment he woke us all up from our gray and sad every day life in that school and showed us a whole new world. On top of that an intense and beforehand completely unknown lust for history in me.
For the first time in my life I wanted to know more about the human history and not simply dream myself away to a world of elves, orcs and ducks that share my name. (Donald Duck is Anders And in Danish)
Even though the history that followed in later years seemed to be hellbent on quenching any of this thirst for historic knowledge by their mere presence, it was never completely killed after this.
In fact, it suddenly came back in a blaze and manifested itself some years later, the night before my final oral history exam in high school.
I should say that during my time in high school my teacher turned out to be the exact opposite of Volker. This man lacked any form of passion for, well anything I think, that he completely blends in with the wallpaper. I could not for the life of me tell you what he looked like or what his name was.
Either way, due to this complete lack of passion I had skipped any curriculum for this particular exam.
Not wanting to dump, I decided, the night before, to sit down and read up on the different themes. Or at least skim them over so I wouldn’t be completely lost.
The first theme I picked out was the cold war, and then it happened! I was completely enthralled by what I read and ended up spending my entire night reading about the cold war, and how the built up started all the way back in WWII. And as part of this I read about the Cuban crisis, and to have that full picture as well, I decided to study how Fidel came to power.
This obviously resulted in the fact that I know had a pretty extensive knowledge about the cold war and themes around that, and close to zero knowledge about all the other themes in the curriculum.
Long story short, I got lucky and managed to pull the cold war out of the bowl of themes and aced my exam. (Dear reader, if you are one of the unlucky people that the universe always seems to rain on despite how many hours and nights you have studied everything in school, and somehow end up getting unlucky in the exam despite all that work. And if, due to that fact, you now feel a burning hatred towards me and this disgusting luck, all I can say is…yeah that’s fair.)
The above insight into my quirky school life leads us to the review of Cuba Libre.
I hope the little drive down memory lane helped illustrate why the theme of Cuba Libre was something I was very interested in, and thus when GMT send me the new third printing of Cuba Libre, I was extremely excited.
Its been about a month since it arrived at my doorstep, and I have played the game a ton of times. Most of these have been solo, and mostly because it has been difficult for me to pin point why this game, that seemed to have all odds in its favor, ended up ultimately being disappointing to me.
Cuba Libre is the second installment in the COIN series. A line of games from which I have reviewed Pendragon and Falling Sky and played Liberty or Death and Colonial Twilight in the past.
Pendragon, Liberty or Death and Falling Sky are all games I personally view as near perfect designs.
They all manage to combine complex simulation and gameplay with a mechanical elegance that make them truly unique.
One aspect I praised Falling Sky for was how beginner friendly it was. Even my wife, who is not a wargame, loved it.
Therefor I had every reason to expect Cuba Libre to sweep me off my feet. Here was a game that was lauded as the easiest, of the COIN games, to get in to and with a theme that was very close to my heart.
Sadly, my issues with the game began as early as setup.
In Cuba Libre there are two setup methods. A standard setup and a variable setup wherein you have a few guidelines and from them can “design” your own scenario.
On paper the idea of a variable setup is fine, and does generate a certain variation in future games, however exactly in COIN games I am not a fan of this idea. This is a series in which I have been spoiled with a vast number of historic scenarios with tons of thematic flavor, and this letting the players, to an extent, design their own scenario steers the feel of the game from a highly thematic to a more theme driven one.
I realize that given the very limited time period Cuba Libre covers, the amount of scenario options was limited, however this chosen solution never felt right to me.
The same goes for the standard scenario. No flavor text or historic name, just a setup of pieces.
On the gameboard the different map spaces even have the pieces that goes on them in the standard setup printed on them.
While that does result in a faster setup, it also ends up being an annoying iconography permanently sitting there on the board, and especially in wargames the map is such a crucial part of giving the game a strong historic flavor and feel.
This just ended up taking away from that.
Especially given how small the map is and how simple the setup already is, the added printed on pieces just felt like unnecessary clutter.
I have seen this idea of printing the setup pieces on the board in several Euro games before and there is fits, since the mechanical part of the game is the most important there and getting to the puzzely bits (I know that is not a real word, sue me) faster is always better in a Euro.
But in a historical simulation I want the exact opposite.
The gameplay itself is very typical COIN, which makes sense given this was the second installment in the series.
Let me quickly recap the basics of COIN.
Each turn two event cards are face up. One is the current event card that the players will be using this round, the other is for the following round.
On the card you have the 4 factions in the top, a historic picture for flavor, the name of the card, and two event options.
The first faction on the card will, if eligible, be the first to act.
They have the following choice: Take one of the two card events, take a faction specific operation and special ability, an operation without a special ability or simply pass.
Whatever they decide to do, decides the options for player number two.
At most two factions will act per card, and those two will then be ineligible on the next card.
Within this event deck there are a fixed number of propaganda cards that signal a point in the game to check for victory, do some book keeping and “reset” the board state. This will also allow the different factions to do some propaganda phase specific actions.
I love the COIN system. Its so simple to teach but allows for such diversity in the different factions and the amount of theme you can pump into this system is stunning. Look at Pendragon to see just how flexible this system is.
The idea of your choice of actions directly impacting the other factions also adds a brilliant tension.
The operations and special actions in Cuba Libre are incredibly easy to grasp, but still every faction has a distinct flavor in play.
Bathistas Government will do everything to find and eliminate the two revolutionary factions but needs to work with the syndicate to achieve this and keep a good relationship with the US. (The US is not a faction but instead an extra mechanic that helps limit the governments options and is historically very accurate.)
The syndicate tries to gather as many resources as possible and open as many casinos in Cuba as possible, while keeping the two revolutionary factions at bay, since they would no doubt interfere with their criminal activity.
The two last factions, on the other hand, fight tooth and nail to gain a foothold and ultimately take over Cuba. While they are both against the government, they are not exactly allying as their fundamental political philosophies could not be more different.
I feel like all this tension is there and the historical play of these factions is nicely simulated in Cuba Libre.
And this while maintaining a set of operations and special abilities that are very simple to teach and easy to perform.
The best way to teach Cuba Libre is simply to setup the game, introduce the win condition to each player and then hand them their player aids, and from their you will rarely have to check the rulebook.
This led to a game that had a nice flow and is a breeze to play…at least at first.
And this is where we get to my main issue with Cuba Libre.
As I mentioned earlier in the review, the map doesn’t have a ton of spaces and is quite small and the different actions are very simple. These two factors had the effect that each of my many games of Cuba Libre, after about 1 hour or so changed.
The first hour every player was highly engaged with playing their factions and feeling the historic flavor of the game, but once you hit that hour/hour and a half mark, the simplicity led to a certain fatigue. The historical simulation fell to the back and a very mechanic hunt for the leading player took over.
Due to the simplicity the turns ended up, almost, running on autopilot after a while and what every faction had to do on the map became too obvious.
Even the somewhat substantial changes to the map the propaganda cards bring about, did not really change the very mechanical feel of the game after that first hour or so.
Now you might be thinking: “Well isn’t this the case for every game, after all catching the leader makes sense since we all do want to win?!”
Yes that notion is not wrong, however the beauty of the other COIN games I have played and rated highly is that the hunt for the win and catching the winner where beautifully intertwined with the historical simulation of each faction and the longer you play Pendragon, Falling Sky or Liberty or Death the mechanics and historic theme evolved together, whereas in Cuba Libre it felt like they separated more and more the more we played.
Well normally I would not fault a game for this, especially since Cuba Libre seems to be meant to be an entry point into the COIN series, but the thing that turns this into a glaring issue is the time it takes to play the game.
I have often heard the phrase Euro-Wargame used to describe the COIN-series, and quite frankly I have never understood why.
The COIN games I had played before never felt like EURO games to me.
I want to make clear I don’t dislike Eurogames, in fact I love both Eurogames and Wargames.
The thing I love the most about Wargames is the how they thematically and mechanically simulate historical events and let me rewrite history while simultaneously teaching me about said history.
At the same time a good Euro satisfied my love for a good tight puzzle.
After playing Cuba Libre I know understand where that phrase comes from. Sadly, I don’t see it as a game that manages to marry both, but instead falls flat between two chairs.
Like I said earlier, what I like about Euro games is the mechanical puzzle I get to solve. When, however, you have a game that relies entirely on its mechanics you need to be able to play it in a reasonable timeframe. There is a trend of Euro games nowadays getting longer and longer, and some of you might disagree with me, but personally I feel if a game only has a mechanical angle the appeal disappears once you go two hours and higher. There are exceptions of course, but those Eurogames that are above two hours that I enjoy all have a very strong thematic and interactive appeal on top of the mechanical puzzle. Some great examples are Food Chain Magnate and most designs by Vital Lacerda.
But these are exceptions.
While Cuba Libre is both mechanically interesting and has more theme and flavor then the average Euro game, the problem arises when the game gets stretched so long, and the strong mechanical feeling and hunt for the leader completely takes over the longer you go in the game, and the theme more or less completely evaporates after two hours.
Now if Cuba Libre was a 1 and half or even a two hour game I believe it would be the perfect game to introduce new gamers or gamers who normally only play Euro games to the COIN-series, but because it runs, at minimum, an hour longer than that you end up in a situation where neither, those hungering for a complete historical experience, nor those wanting a tight mechanical puzzle with theme, get satiated.
All the above also results in a game that quickly loses its appeal as a solo game.
And this is even magnified by the fact that you can only really play two of the four factions’ solo.
While there are bots for all factions, the rules suggest you play either the Government or 26July.
Even though this is the third printing, and the flow charts have been updated to make playing Directio or the syndicate more satisfying it still just doesn’t really work.
The syndicate relies heavily on negotiation to do their actions and Directio is simply way to easy to win with in a solo game.
Now, like I said, the rules do tell you to either Government or 26 July, but it is still disappointing that you are, essentially, reduced to half the factions as a solo player.
One thing I do want to praise are the flow charts. They are excellent in this edition. Using the bots is so straightforward and the solo play runs extremely smooth.
In this edition there are both sequential and nested priorities added that make it very easy to see where and how the bots would use their actions.
This is a great addition, slightly marred by the fact that the rulebook and flow chart have a disparity. Given that this is the third printing its quite disappointing to see, especially given how excellent GMT’s rules normally are.
It is not something that ruins the game or makes it impossible to play the game though, and the disparity is very minor, but I felt it should be mentioned in a review.
All in all, though, the simplicity of actions combined with the length of the game, and the fact that you can only really play two of the factions makes it a solo game I am not going to play much after this review is done.
Overall the components of the game are of usual fantastic GMT standard. The cards are easy to read and the pictures, as well as the historic tid-bits in the play book for each card add great value for people wanting to learn more about this part of history.
The mounted map is also of great quality and is easy to keep a overview of the game state.
That being said, the coloring and iconography ends up giving it a very mechanic look, especially when you compare to maps from Falling Sky, Pendragon and Liberty or Death. This is more in line with Colonial Twilight’s map, a map I was not fond of either.
My issues with the board are also nicely illustrated by how my wife reacted to this game.
If you have read my Falling Sky review, you will know she fell in love with that game.
When I told her that Cuba Libre was even simpler to play, she was very much looking forward to it, but despite me playing it in front of her on several occasions she never wanted to join in. I asked her why, and her reply was that the board felt way to bland for her and she didn’t get sucked into the theme from it, like she did in Falling Sky.
Having a smaller map with less spaces and simpler actions and events are all great for getting new players into the COIN series, but they still need to be presented in a way that ooze of historical theme and flavor to get them to try it in the first place.
This review might seem very negative, but I do want to underline that there is a lot of good to find in Cuba Libre. The general flow of a game round is very excellent and even with very simple operations and special activities each faction feels distinct.
If only we could shave half the playtime of the game and serve it all on more thematic and flavorful map Cuba Libre would absolutely be a winner.
And if you are interested in the story of Cuba during Fidel’s revolution, I still think you should give Cuba Libre a chance.
But if you simply want a game that is beginner friendly and gives you the best possible entry into the COIN series go play Falling Sky instead.
Pros:
- Very easy to learn and teach
- The game rounds have excellent flow
- Quick setup
Cons:
- To quickly develops a mechanical feel
- Long sessions devaluate the game to a simple catch the leader
- The map is not exactly a looker
- Way to long for its depth
- The solo options are lacking
Grade: 65
Forward 1, Forward 2, Forward 3... siege attack 5?
Why for this life there's no man smart enough, life's too short for learning every trick and bluff.
Fire in the Lake is the only COIN game I've played, but it seems like the aspects of Cuba Libre that you don't like are also what I don't like about FitL.
Which mostly leaves me wondering what it is about other COIN games that makes them feel different...
-
Benkyo wrote:
Fire in the Lake is the only COIN game I've played, but it seems like the aspects of Cuba Libre that you don't like are also what I don't like about FitL.
Which mostly leaves me wondering what it is about other COIN games that makes them feel different...
I touched on it briefly in this review, but you will probably understand it better if you read my review of Pendragon.
What games like Pendragon, Falling Sky and Liberty or Death do differently is that they connect theme and gameplay much more.
Something as simple as the game board is vastly different. Take a look at the boards in those games and compare to Cuba Libre or Fire in the Lake and the difference should be clear right away.
But especially the longer you go in those games the more the story unfolds, whereas in Cuba Libre the story fades to the background after an hour or so.
But yes, if you have the time read my review of Pendragon, that should make the difference very clear.
I think the key phrase to sum up what you seem to be looking for in COIN is "emergent narrative", where actions tamen on the board maintain a cohesive relationship to their real-world analogues, as well as a plausible chain of causality throughout. Am I right in this?
-
Rackenhammer wrote:
I think the key phrase to sum up what you seem to be looking for in COIN is "emergent narrative", where actions tamen on the board maintain a cohesive relationship to their real-world analogues, as well as a plausible chain of causality throughout. Am I right in this?
Yes that is pretty much on point. But without loosing a mechanical balance. (which is again why LoD, FS and Pendragon impress me so much)
Hm, interesting. I certainly understand that, though I'm not sure I share your judgment on Cuba Libre. That just might be my own bias, though; my family's history is so tied up in those events (my grandfather was in High School with Fidel!) that I can never not be immersed.
That said, the unbiased part of my mind can definitely see a progressive improvement in the way COIN designs bring out emergent narrative. I don't think it's a coincidence that the ones you list liking are the latest in the series, done by designers who are adapting/stretching the original system to fit their own vision.
There's the element of the map art, which you remarked on, but also I believe graphic design in general. There's a lot less crowding of pieces and "UI" elements onto the map; the layout is both more aesthetic and more readable (partly from the fact that the map boards are larger in Pendragon and LoD, with Falling Sky having player mats).
Also, I can't speak for Falling Sky, but both Pendragon and Liberty or Death have a loose order that the events come out, rather than having them all shuffled randomly and coming out in any order. This allows the designer some control over the possibility space, and thus letting them shape the game arc into something both coherent and historically plausible. LoD in particular has the location focuses for its event cards be in the north in the earlier event sets, but in the South in the later ones, mirroring the shift in British Strategy.
Lastly, I think the sparse nature of Cuba Libre also works against it in this case. There's just not much "chrome" here that ties game activities specifically to that setting, as opposed to even a game of comprable simplicity, Falling Sky, which has both leaders, and the use of tribes rather than sympathy tokens to set it apart.
I could go on, but I think, if this is your feeling, you'll probably end up liking the later COIN volumes much more than any of the earlier ones, though I'd still be curious to see if my hypothesis was correct.
Rackenhammer wrote:
Hm, interesting. I certainly understand that, though I'm not sure I share your judgment on Cuba Libre. That just might be my own bias, though; my family's history is so tied up in those events (my grandfather was in High School with Fidel!) that I can never not be immersed.
That said, the unbiased part of my mind can definitely see a progressive improvement in the way COIN designs bring out emergent narrative. I don't think it's a coincidence that the ones you list liking are the latest in the series, done by designers who are adapting/stretching the original system to fit their own vision.
There's the element of the map art, which you remarked on, but also I believe graphic design in general. There's a lot less crowding of pieces and "UI" elements onto the map; the layout is both more aesthetic and more readable (partly from the fact that the map boards are larger in Pendragon and LoD, with Falling Sky having player mats).
Also, I can't speak for Falling Sky, but both Pendragon and Liberty or Death have a loose order that the events come out, rather than having them all shuffled randomly and coming out in any order. This allows the designer some control over the possibility space, and thus letting them shape the game arc into something both coherent and historically plausible. LoD in particular has the location focuses for its event cards be in the north in the earlier event sets, but in the South in the later ones, mirroring the shift in British Strategy.
Lastly, I think the sparse nature of Cuba Libre also works against it in this case. There's just not much "chrome" here that ties game activities specifically to that setting, as opposed to even a game of comprable simplicity, Falling Sky, which has both leaders, and the use of tribes rather than sympathy tokens to set it apart.
I could go on, but I think, if this is your feeling, you'll probably end up liking the later COIN volumes much more than any of the earlier ones, though I'd still be curious to see if my hypothesis was correct.
That is very cool to hear. I would love to hear more about how that shaped your grandfathers life and how Fidel was as a person in that kind of enviroment.
And yes I can absolutely understand why someone like yourself would feel much more theme from Cuba Libre than an outsider such as myself.
Falling Sky is actually random like Cuba Libre, but you dont feel any negative effect on the narrative from that in FS.
Yes you have absolutely nailed my feelings quite well. Though of the later COIN's I was never a huge fan of Colonial Twilight either, but I have never sat down to actually critically pull it apart so where it would fall in regards to Cuba Libre I cannot say.
I am still very curious about A Distant Plain and hope to get to review that sometime in the future, even though the next few GMT reviews will most likely not be COIN games.
Also can I just say what a pleasure it is to receive comments like yours on a review. I have been a critic for about 15 years now. First doing movies and video games and then later only videogames and now for the last year adding in board games, but it is very rare that, as a critic, I get to engage on this deep of a level with readers. It has been an absolute pleasure so far.
Why, thank you! I don't have too many anecdotes about Fidel himself from Papi (they were about 3-4 years apart, if I remember right), but he did share a funny story about meeting Che. He and his friend Gordo (who looked exactly as you would expect a Gordo to look) were at a party celebrating the overthrow of Batista. Gordo was flirting with a pretty girl, only for a very annoyed Che Guavera to come over and escort her away. "Gordo," my grandfather said, "We are going to be arrested and shot. That was Che Guavera's girlfriend you were flirting with!"
Another story is how his students (Papi was a law professor), who were members of the Directorio, staged a "kidnapping" and locked Papi in his office in order to save him from a real abduction by the 26 July.
He eventually had to leave, of course; being the defense lawyer for opponents of the Castro regime makes you mighty unpopular with the powers that be. He ended up having to climb into the British Consular's apartment via the fire escape to get visas to go to Jamaica. They managed to catch the very last flight out of Cuba, sneaking the necessary immigration documentation past the airport guards by hiding it on my grandmother's person. Even the commies wouldn't frisk a pregnant woman, apparently.
As he was pulled into the security head's office for one last questioning, Papi realized that he had contraband (a camera) in his coat pocket. So, cool as you please, he strode into the office, casually dropped his coat on the desk, sat for his interview, and then picked it up and left. Like a boss.
He was an incredible guy. The thing about history is, its full of little moments like that which don't often make it into the history books, at least when they don't star the famous and infamous. The details add color to the black and white, often.
Rackenhammer wrote:
Why, thank you! I don't have too many anecdotes about Fidel himself from Papi (they were about 3-4 years apart, if I remember right), but he did share a funny story about meeting Che. He and his friend Gordo (who looked exactly as you would expect a Gordo to look) were at a party celebrating the overthrow of Batista. Gordo was flirting with a pretty girl, only for a very annoyed Che Guavera to come over and escort her away. "Gordo," my grandfather said, "We are going to be arrested and shot. That was Che Guavera's girlfriend you were flirting with!"
Another story is how his students (Papi was a law professor), who were members of the Directorio, staged a "kidnapping" and locked Papi in his office in order to save him from a real abduction by the 26 July.
He eventually had to leave, of course; being the defense lawyer for opponents of the Castro regime makes you mighty unpopular with the powers that be. He ended up having to climb into the British Consular's apartment via the fire escape to get visas to go to Jamaica. They managed to catch the very last flight out of Cuba, sneaking the necessary immigration documentation past the airport guards by hiding it on my grandmother's person. Even the commies wouldn't frisk a pregnant woman, apparently.
As he was pulled into the security head's office for one last questioning, Papi realized that he had contraband (a camera) in his coat pocket. So, cool as you please, he strode into the office, casually dropped his coat on the desk, sat for his interview, and then picked it up and left. Like a boss.
He was an incredible guy. The thing about history is, its full of little moments like that which don't often make it into the history books, at least when they don't star the famous and infamous. The details add color to the black and white, often.
Well little stories like that are often much more interesting because they round out the stories and make them, dare I say, human.
Fantastic stories. Must have been a real treat to hear these stories from him.
Yeah, it was. And good talking to you too; I just went into this thread more or less on a whim. Don't often comment on reviews.
