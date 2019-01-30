|
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
Summer 1940 Axis Turn - Complete: The Drive to Paris
The dice has been cast. The Germans decide to forego the coin-flip 50/50 attack on London and go for Paris, taking advantage of their air superiority and advanced position of their armor units.
The Germans will take an attrition option in the Mediterranean front and an offensive option in the West.
Germany will be down to 80 BRP (77 left to spend).
Movement Phase:
There will be no fleet movements and no designation of supply fleets.
Movement of Air and Ground Units:
In the east front the Germans move some units closer to the border in order to defend from (or perhaps attack against) the Russians in the future:
In the North Africa front, the sole Afrika Corps 3-3 unit moves east, threatening Egypt. The Italian markers indicate neutral territory under the anarchy that followed the Italian conquest:
In the West: Netherlands is now under complete German control. Luxembourg is captured, as well as the hex east of Bonn (which still maintains both markers to indicate it is a newly captured hex).
The armor and infantry units change positions in anticipation of a massive breakthrough apparently in Antwerp or Brussels. It is obvious that the isolated armor-infantry stack at M24 will attack on N23 to open the route to Paris, acting essentially as a “pseudo-airborne” unit.
An airbase counter is placed on Bonn and 10 AF are placed there. 10AF (5 inverted) are in Cologne-Essen (where inverted fragments are recombined to a 5-4). and 4AF remain in Wilhelmshaven. Luftwaffe has 29AF on board with 24 AF available for its massive offensive:
Here is the full board post-movement:
Med attrition:
The Med attrition (4F in contact) is resolved before the offensive and rolls a 6 (no effect)
Missions:
Missions are announced as follows:
1) 2AF from Cologne CA to Antwerp against the 2 inverted British AF (+2)
2) 2AF from Cologne GS to Antwerp
3) 1AF GS to N23
The CA rolls a 2,2 that translates into a total loss for RAF and 1AF lost for the Luftwaffe
Here is the post CA situation:
The success of German plan rests on a 8:8 1-1 attack on N23 to open the route to Paris
Allies seeing the rather obvious plan announce 6AF of DAS in Brussels (5 from Cherbourg and 1 from Caen) and 1AF of French DAS (from Q20) on N23, trying to extract some toll from the Germans.
Germans will DAS intercept after braking the Bonn airforce to 3-3-3-1 and rearranging Wilhelmshaven to 2-2 rather than 3-1 as follows:
4AF from Wilheshaven and 3AF from Bonn DAS intercept Brussels
1AF from Bonn will DAS intercept on N23
The Axis has 11AF (5 from Hague and 6 from Bonn) saved for exploitation, while the French have only 2AF left for DAS on Paris.
The battle begins:
DAS interception rolls don’t go too well for the Germans.
Brussels (+1-Germans) they roll a 4-6 losing 1AF (from Wihelmshaven)
In N23 they roll a 2-4 also losing their 1AF (from Bonn). The allies suffer no losses, but the DAS interceptions did their job which would be to prevent DAS.
Here is the situation after the DAS interceptions and before the ground rolls:
Ground Combat rolls:
1) The critical 1-1 roll on N23 (3-3 and 4-6 in M24 +1AF vs the 2X2-3 stack on N23) rolls a 6(D). Germans will kill the 2nd line of Defense before Paris with no losses. They choose not to advance after combat. (EDIT: They could not advance, anyway! They were unsupplied!)
2) The Antwerp roll (adj 4-6 armor and 2AF vs 1-3(X2) 6 vs 2 (3:1) rolls a 4(D). The armor will advance and create a breakthrough hex. All 3 adjacent armors will be placed on it ready to storm Paris.
3) The Brussels roll (4 adj 3-3 and the remaining 4-6 vs the defending 4-5) 2:1 will roll a 4-4 which is an CA-EX. Germans will lose 2X3-3 and advance with the other surviving 3-3 into Brussels.
German units at M24 draw supply again.
Here is the situation before exploitation movement: There are 5 available AF in Hague and 6 available AF in Bonn.
Exploitation Movement:
1 Exploiting Armor will move to Dieppe via Calais. French fleet in Calais will be displaced to Lorient (no interception). The other 2 exploiting armors will duplicate the movement and move into the N23 adjacent to Paris and ready to attack.
Exploitation Missions:
6AF from Bonn and 3AF from Hague GS on Paris. 2AF are saved in Hague to possibly DAS intercept the French.
The French choose not to offer DAS
The airborne will drop in Paris untripling the defenders giving a 2X4-6+3-3(AB)+7AF (20 vs 10) 2-1.
Here is the situation just before the Combat roll:
Exploitation Combat:
The 2-1 in Paris rolls a 5(D) Paris will fall with no losses. A bridgehead will be placed and both armor units will occupy it along with the airborne.
Here is the situation in the West post exploitation combat:
UNIT CONSTRUCTION:
Germany will construct 4AF(12) making all units 5-4 and 1x3-3(3) spending 15BRP. 3-3 will be placed in Kiel and all AF will be placed in Wilh(2) Cologne(1) and Bonn(1)
New German BRP levels is 65(62)
Here is the Situation Post-Construction in the West:
And in the Full board:
SR phase:
1) 5-4 from Wilhelmshaven to Dieppe
2) 5-4 from Cologne to Calais
3) 5-4 from Cologne to Antwerp
4) 9FF from Bremen to Kiel
5) 4-6 from Dieppe to Graz (loses expl status)
6) 4-6 from Antwerp to W31
7) Replacement From Sofia to Bonn
8) 3-3 from S27 to Bulgaria (X31)
9) 3-3 from L26 (Netherlands) to Cluz
Here is the board post SR (Western Close-up):
And in the Full board:
And after the reinversion of counters and in preparation for Fall 40:
In the Western front:
And in the full board:
Summary and Analysis:
The Allies paid very dearly on this Axis turn their mistakes of their last turn. They clearly underestimated the power of the Wehrmacht (even without the Italians). In order for the Germans to turn the tables they needed both skill and some luck and in this turn they had both! Not only the critical 1-1 on N23 (in front of Paris) rolled a 6 with no losses, but the exploitation in Paris also had no losses, making recapture for the Allies incredibly difficult, and giving Germans a 30AF strong Luftwaffe to defend Paris. The tide of this game seems to be turning: After the anticipated fall of France, sooner or later, it is almost certain that the Axis will impose a devastating double turn for the Allies, with perhaps dire consequences for the position of England in the game. Furthermore the Soviets are dangerously overextended, and may be prone to some devastating surprise attack. Nevertheless, it is by no means certain that France will Fall next turn, as the Allies have still lots of power around Paris and the RAF can counterair some German air factors. Will the desperate attempt of the Allies to recapture Paris succeed? How would you react if you were the allies to the upcoming calamities? We will see what happens next turn (Fall 1940). One thing is certain: Germany is incredibly powerful even without the Italians, and it has lots of punch even on its own!.... More exciting stuff is coming up. Stay tuned!
Last edited Today 11:57 am
Posted Wed Jan 30, 2019 5:19 am
Jersey Guys
United States
New Jersey
-
Re: A legendary 3R game - Part 18: Summer 1940 Axis Turn - Complete: The Drive to Paris
Very cool. Though I'm of the mind that a 50/50 chance of taking London would be worth it, especially since it looks like it would be hard for Britain to exit France and recapture the capital (In fact, on the turn I dropped on London I would also attack just about every British unit in France that might be used to retake London.)
In all the years I've played every time Germany has been able to take England it has gone on to win. It's such a back-breaker for the Allies that it's hard for them to recover.
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
Re: A legendary 3R game - Part 18: Summer 1940 Axis Turn - Complete: The Drive to Paris
brule600 wrote:
Very cool. Though I'm of the mind that a 50/50 chance of taking London would be worth it, especially since it looks like it would be hard for Britain to exit France and recapture the capital (In fact, on the turn I dropped on London I would also attack just about every British unit in France that might be used to retake London.)
In all the years I've played every time Germany has been able to take England it has gone on to win. It's such a back-breaker for the Allies that it's hard for them to recover.
I am of a different opinion, and I think my opponent did the right thing here of not taking the coin flip attack. (See also comment by Carl on the Episode 17 commentary). What if the airborne attack failed? The airborne would be permanently eliminated and it would be essentially “game over” for the Axis without the Fallschimjaegers and without Italy.
Now after this successful turn, I believe the Axis chances of winning this game are over 50/50, as a devastating double turn for the allies will be coming sooner or later, and Russia is very overextended.
Last edited Wed Jan 30, 2019 2:48 pm
Posted Wed Jan 30, 2019 2:47 pm
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
I edited the titles -slightly- to all the postings on this series...I found the previous titles were a bit dry... Now they give in a nutshell the summary of the outcome of each episode.
Paris seems pretty much lost.
Germans have 11 GF in Paris, which doubles to 22.
Allies can get 25 GF next to Paris if they run a sea transport of the 2 BEF (3-4 in london), but 30th Armor (the 4-5 next to Brussels) is out of supply and can't move and neither of the other armor can get there - so the Allies can put 4 3-4, 5 2-3 and a 3-5 next to Paris.
That's nominally a 1-1, but the Germans have 30 AF vs 22 for the allies and worse, at least 15 of them can only be counteraired where success grounds them. There's basically no way to get a 1-1 counterattack, that I can see. I think the best move for the allies might be to take an offensive, blow up french units on a 1-2 on Paris and use english to kill a couple of German 5-4 and spend a ton to try to force a turn flip in fall/winter 1940, when the Germans are out of position to hit the Russians. If Germany can force the flip over winter '40/spring '41, I think it might be ugly for the allies...
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
-
A comment on the German Plan and how rule interpretations are so critical for this game:
Some of you may have wondered why the Germans didn’t exploit from Brussels, where they could essentially utilize one more exploiting armor? The answer lies on rule interpretation: At that time we were playing under the rule interpretation that restricts post-combat advance based on the distance from breakthrough hex and the presence of enemy ZOC. So the ZOC of British 30th 4-5 armor unit forces the German armors that would have exploited from Brussels to expend 6 MF for getting from Brussels to N23, which according to the way we were playing back then would not allow to Germans to advance into Paris!
Nowadays, we are playing with the rule that post combat advance is always allowed as long as the 2-hex chain is not broken, but regardless of the overall MF distance and MF expense from the breakthrough hex. So under the rules we are playing now, exploitation from Brussels would have been the better option, as it would have ended up with more exploiting armors. However there would be no more armors in Paris, under any circumstances! Here is why: Only 2 armors could attack from N23 to Paris, anyways, as there can be no overstack on N23. (N23 is not a breakthrough hex!)
-
Posted Today 11:52 am
|