Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
RED MENACE 2 REPLAY #1
THE SOVIET STRATEGIC BOMBER FLEET
Strategic nuclear warfare games like Red Menace (RM) are either "on target" or wildly off target from being a simulation to simply being fun. It was a game that I said oh why not? Sometimes those oh why not are meh after the fact and other times it’s ecstasy. Here it remained sheer ecstasy with RM 2. When was played the first one again, I was reading Jeremy House’s “A Military History of the Cold War” so by coincidence Red Menace fit right in. Don’t you just love coincidences like that? The premise then was different – and I liked how the game designer set the rationale up for it was believable enough. Here Ward and his uber developer Barry Kendall redesigned the game, staying true enough to not from what existed in arsenals per se at that time, but what the two sides believed the other side had in terms of weapons. I checked with some of my friends at Air University who felt this was plausible. The Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile was in its infancy, so it was going to be subs and bombers. BTW I loved the first cover but think I like this one even better.
This replay is a Soviet attack where their strategic bombers have reached the Dew Line unnoticed. Four Soviet flights start airborne. This makes the opening turn margin one of a 2-1 Soviet superiority in terms of strike capability. The US Player may deploy five now, not six bombers. The first side to reach 50 nuke points or the alternate game conditions wins.
All set up - the new dry-erase charts were a fantastic addition.
TURN ONE
The initial four Soviet flights (vs. three in the first version) have targeted Chicago, Phoenix, Gothab and London - some longer flights but not bad with 2 closer ones. Each turn the Soviet gets to put up two more flights, a huge surge effort. Random Event Card allows for the Soviets to get an early lead as the Soviet Sub gets to fire and...it blows up in mid-flight.
TURN TWO
The Event Card drawn allows the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) to add the Auro Arrow. Soviets deploy an ADA unit to ADA 9 and shoot down a B-58. The Mig-19 interception fails at Tiksi and away it goes with 6VP to the US Player. Score 6-0.
TURN THREE
Soviet flights continue to plod onwards. US flights plod onwards. The Event car Degraded Comms has Zilch effect. The USN George Washington moved to within possible striking range however.
TURN FOUR
Oh bad draw for the Soviets as the US Player pulled the EW Asset card. Yes it shows flights but it allows the NATO Attacker to always roll one extra die while on the attack and generally that means a 50% probability of an additional kill. I find that to be huge in game terms. Flight B lost 2 M-4 bombers over Winnipeg as the RCAF hit hard. The Soviets deployed another two ADA Systems to no avail as nothing found a target. The Soviets shot down 1 RAF Victor over Leningrad but 2 MIG 19's failed to deter the B-52 strike at Ambarchik - Kaboom 3VP for the loss of 1 B-52. B-58 iced Murmansk for 6VP (15-0) now. B-58 slipped through to Sverdlovsk for 4VP (19-0). But the USN GW fires at Norilsk - and misses as the missile falls off the radar screen.
TURN FIVE
Cuba joins the attack on America as a draw. One has to think...really guys, they are down 19-0 and flights aren't going well but hey! To top it off comes one of my favorite Event Cards, the TU-95 Cuba Bomber Haven card, a clever card here. Flight B is splashed in its entirety over Chicago One Soviet interceptor kills a B-47 but Magadan is gone for 5VP (24-0). The USN George Washington moves one hex. B-47 fails at Kamchatka and dies in the process.
15-10 the US takes its first lead.
TURN SIX
What a busy turn this one was, starting with the Event Card of a Soviet Tail Wind, allowing them to move one extra hex. I need to ask - does that include Cuba flights as well? Flight D over London lost two bombers to Lightings and the third to the Bloodhound, the British ADA system.
Flight A were all killed over Denver, one of which was due to the extra EW Asset roll. The Cuba Flight was killed by an F-102 with the nuclear tipped missile. The USN GW moves into an ASW hex. A Vulcan died over Leningrad but the M-19 failed to find a RAF Valiant over Leningrad, so say goodbye to the Soviet Cruiser the Aurora and Leningrad for 8 VP, making it (27-0).
TURN SEVEN
Well the Soviet Sub Event card does squat and fails. The Soviets need every break they can get and seemingly are to get none. Flight C lost two bombers on four rolls but a successful nuke of Gothab for...1 LOUSY VP. Can this get to be anymore insulting but hey the Russkies are on the board, down 27-1.
TURN EIGHT
Dang Degraded Comms card again - doesn't do anyone any good so far. Soviet ADA Systems engage two B-58's and fail miserably. But both B-58's shot down over Moscow which is a much tougher nut to crack with two ADA systems and two homegrown interceptors. But the good old George Washington comes through and nukes Moscow but for only 3 VP (30-1).
TURN NINE
Soviet Flight I loses one M-4 over Anchorage. The Soviets respond by shooting down one Valiant in ADA area 12. Cuban Interceptors shoot down one B-52 but...Cuba is nuked for 5 VP (35-1).
TURN TEN
The Event Card is another Nuke type, this type Air to Air Missile for the US Player. The Soviet ADA in ADA Area 1 comes on line and fails in all three attacks. Flight F was zapped with all three bombers consigned to the heroes of the Soviet Union pile. Norilsk - well Norilsk is no more for 5 more VP, making it 40-1.
TURN ELEVEN
The Soviet Sub card...maybe we can climb out of the deep hole but...NAH. Another miserable failure as the missile explodes in the sub and takes it to the bottom of the Atlantic Continental shelf. IT did produce some large waves however.
Soviet Flight H lost one bomber. The TU-95 running for the haven of Cuba? Whacked off the coast of North Carolina. And Kamchatka - gone for 7VP, making it 47-1.
TURN TWELVE
Degraded Comms card - ok we need to look at the deck and see how many there are as the odds seem really off on drawing that Event Card so much. Soviets get over San Francisco and...
Well we won't have to listen to that dreadful Scott Mckenzie song now San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)....
3 Soviet VPS , making it 47-4, and ADA Areas 4 & 7 came online but shot down nothing. The Soviet end seems near.
TURN THIRTEEN
Well we get the USN George Washington Event Card for another missile. Recall the failure of ADA areas 4 & 7? Well 1 B-52 gets through to Vladivostok and ices it for 10 VP. Yakoutsk gets hammered as well for 5 VP, making this 62-4.Last attack over London - splashed.
As bad of a Soviet game as we have ever seen! 62-4?!?
R. Brent Ward
United States
Glendale
Arizona
-
Hi Smitty,
Thanks for the After Action Report. To answer your question: no, the Soviet Tail Wind event doesn't apply to Cuba.
Wow, based on that last picture, you took out every single Soviet city. I never did that during my playtesting. You must of had great attack rolls and "bad" Soviet interception/air defense rolls.
You did draw the US AEW early, and with the Soviets Submarines missing all shots, I guess it's possible that some games may have one-sided scores but this is rare in my experience.
I do have some questions for clarification:
1. I noticed you assigned different targets than shown in the scenario book for scenario 1. The targets for two of the flights should be D.C. This allows the Soviet side to possibly earn the Capital Cities Nuke bonus marker of 10 + 1d6. Each of these two flights also have a Tu-95/Kh-20 assigned. Since these bombers can attack 1 hex away, if successful, they can also get secondary/tertiary targets for the remaining bombers.
2. For long-range US interceptions, were you using half of the READY interceptors? Also, the new restrictions for Greenland and allocating US interceptors in Canada?
3. I noticed in the setup picture, none of the US bombers were deployed to an airbase before the game started. Were you using the new rules for stacking limits per scenario (ground/airborne)? It would be good to know which city you launched bombers from each turn (including which type and quantity, if you by chance recorded that information) and where you re-based successful US/UK bombers as well.
Thanks again,
Brent
Ty Bomba
United States
California
Superb AAR! Thanks!
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
Brent:
No US Interceptors in Canada. Right - The DC targeting I allowed differently. But now we will replay straight forward. The Soviets I believe just simply had bad die rolls, as the Allies were having time and time again a great day killing folks and the SAMs were so-so for rolls.
All I know is I think this version is more fun.
Smitty
