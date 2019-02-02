|
simon thornton
United Kingdom
Liverpool
-
Im a wargamer but if there is one thing that I would criticise about most wargames is the omnipotent view the wargamer has of the field of battle. Wether having a cartographers knowledge of the battlefield or a complete understanding of the enemies order of battle or battle plans or intentions, all of these things conspire to give you an experience quite unlike the historical after action reports where often confusion reigned as to where the enemy was or what he was trying to do.
Dunkirk: France 1940 a battle recreating the the campaign in France of May/June 1940 fixes this by using not 1 not 2 not 3 but 4 mechanisms that add to fog of war and battle confusion and it works well but does not overwhelm.
FOG 1 Blocks
To begin with its a block game and a fairly simple and straight forward one at that. You can see that there are 2 blocks (stacking limit) in that space but are they worn out German infantry plugging the gap in the German line or 2 top notch Panzer divisions barreling their way towards you. If you are the French/British your going to find out shortly. When the blocks meet you reveal and everyone shoots at each other in a way familiar to anyone who knows block games (you roll a number of dice according to the current strength of the unit and have to "hit" a target number which is printed on the unit).
If you are the strategic attacker looking for the weakness in the enemy line you may have to risk a few suprises (The French armour has ambushed me ..no !!!) while probing for the weak spot.
FOG 2 Card assisted
Cards do not drive the game but they add chrome to it without additional complex rules. A small number of cards are handed out to each player each turn (generally the German player gets more) and these are all dual use. They are spent at the end of each turn for reinforcements of some kind (usually to replenish step lost/resurrect dead blocks)or used for some kind of event as play progresses. These events could be anything as mundane as additional air support prior to a round of combat, to pontoon bridge availability to more unique events such as the Dunkirk evacuation or paratroops landing on the roof of the Belgian fortress Eben Emel. There are no killer cards but there is enough that you can be surprised and your plans ruined by what your opponent lays down on you.
FOG 3 Chit pull
Chit pull games have their lovers and haters I for one love them. All the pieces in the game belong to some kind of higher organisation . For the allies its lots of smaller armies of a few blocks and each army has its own single command chit. The Germans have two massive army groups A&B who in the early game have multiple chits.
The game kicks off with the Germans choosing to activate either Army group A or B but then after that its the luck of the Draw. The command chits are thrown into a bag/box lid/black hole and drawn out at random. Having blown a hole through the allied lines will Army group A chit get pulled out again so their panzers exploit through the new gap or will the French 9th Army get activated and be able to plug the gap ? If an army HQ is overrun the troops of that army becomes much harder to activate and will mostly end up standing about in confusion as the battle sweeps on past them.
The chit pull system adds a lot of uncertainty to the game and massively increases its replayability as a lot of the game comes down to managing the swings of battle that you have to manage when your command chit is/isnt activated when it really really needs to be.
FOG 4 Enemy Intentions
Finally at least for the Allied player you dont know what the Germans are upto ! Let me explain. At the start of the game the Germans get 6 battle plans which determine the German and indeed victory objectives for the game and the Germans secretly choose one. These are a mix of general strategic obectives. Maybe its all about Paris or other strategic locations , perhaps destroying certain armies or driving the British from the continent by destroying them and capturing the channel ports. Its usually a bit of this and a bit of that but as the allied player you have no idea what this and that is.
FOG 4 in action
In my first proper FtF game I played the western allies.The Germans swung heavily north crushing the low countries in two turns catching the BEF up in the fighting. I pushed forward my French reserves from around Paris to protect the Channel ports and decided to withdraw the British out of the war thinking that the rapidly diminishing BEF was the German objective and I needed to evacuate them which would score me some important points and stop the Germans getting anymore.
Then at the last minute (just as the British withdrew) the German effort swung south in a big way and they made a last minute dash for Paris ignoring the coast, Id been wrong footed ! In the end though the German player had probably left it a little too late to switch axis and in the race south by both armies, I just had enough to stall the Germans who although they reached the outskirts of Paris is wasnt enough and I scrapped the win.It turned out Id evacuated the BEF for nothing as the Germans were not interested in them it was all about Paris which I held on to by the skin of my teeth.
In Summary
When I first opened the box I thought the multiple fog of War mechanisms would be overwhelming almost like there was too much fog of War and the game would be chaos. In the end however everything worked well and its a short tight game (my first ftf came in at 2h 15mins and I dont see it being much longer even for new players). The rule book is not necessarily too my taste in its attempt to be minimalist and not overwhelm the players.
The aspect I enjoyed most of all however what not knowing what the German strategic objective was. I found this really exciting and nerve wrecking trying to second guess what the German player was up to and what he was trying to do. Its a mechanism I dont think you see enough of in wargames.
Overall the game is a success.A fun quick 2 hour wargame with plenty of tension and drama and I suspect replayability . Recommended.
