|
-
Addison Edgar
United States
Connecticut
-
Tactical Situation: The past few days have seen the 4th Armored Division pressing onward out of Normandy and encircling local pockets of German resistance.
Since St-Aubin, with the loss of four tanks to enemy action, many of the tankers have taken matters into their own hands and have begun armoring up their Shermans with whatever they can find; sandbags, concrete, logs, tank tracks, and spare wheels. Red too has taken the liberty of lashing down sandbags to the front and sides of the “Berlin or Bust!”, as well as a ring of sandbags tethered along the sides of the turret. This widespread practice has resulted in an angry Patton lashing out at his men for overloading their tanks, but many see it as “better than nothin’.”
Red took point as lead tank on August 4th with a load of extra ammunition and spearheaded the push westward. His platoon knocked out a PSW and a small SS detachment, though during the fight his right arm was grazed by a stray bullet when his M4 was sprayed by an entrenched MG-34. The wound was superficial, and he did not qualify for a Purple Heart.
Now that the 4th has made some serious headway, the next target would be the city of Lorient, housing the sub pens of the 2nd and 10th U-Boat flotillas.
An M4A3E8 with additional improvised armor.
4th Armored Division, 37th Tank Battalion, Company B
August 7th, 1944
"Outskirts of Lorient" (A/4/H, Clear)
M4 "Berlin or Bust", SN: 24789, RN: 3014974
At 0600, with the sun just barely peeking out over the low hills of Northern France, Company Command assembled us for briefing. With the main strategic target being the city of Lorient, our task was to prod the defenders and destroy any encountered resistance to soften up the eventual assault and capture of the city.
At 0700 hours, my crew and I boarded our M4, and with a roar of the engine and a sudden lurch forward, we were off with the rest of the platoon. We formed a column on the highway and proceeded west towards the city. Crew on board the Shermans and Half-tracks stood poised, pointing their .30 and .50 caliber guns at passing windows on damaged houses and low ditches, anywhere a German may be lurking.
By 0730 our column had entered a residential area. We came to a slow halt as the lead tank, commanded by S/Sgt. William Brown, pulled up alongside a man pushing a wheelbarrow full of personal belongings in our direction, with a woman and four children following close behind. Bill procured his French to English army issued pocketbook and began speaking to him. We all waited patiently from our unbuttoned positions.
“I thought there’d be more crowds, more parades and more greetings, y’know?” Sammy said.
“Well, I did too,” I concurred, “but these people have been in occupation for years. Who knows what they’ve been through, plus we’re bombing the living heck out of them day after day.”
“Yeah, I guess.” Sammy grunted in frustration and descended back into the hull for a moment, emerging with a cold bowl of oatmeal in a metal tin, apparently unfinished from breakfast. We all sat silent for another minute. Bill in the lead tank said something inaudibly and waved at the man. The man gripped his wheelbarrow and craned his head back, beckoning his entourage. Bill took the radio into his right hand and turned to face all of us.
“Alright, well here’s the scoop: Frenchie says the Krauts are out less than a mile ahead. He doesn’t know what kind of weapons they’ve got, but I had him draw me a picture and it looks like an AT gun of some kind and some vehicles.”
The man passed by our tank with the woman and children at his side. I put my hand out and waved at them with a smile. What appeared to be the younger of the bunch of children - a boy about six - waved back. The woman slapped his wrist and scolded him.
“Let’s move carefully ahead, keep your eyes peeled, and don’t be afraid to call out something even if you’re not sure about it.” He turned back around and ordered us to continue forward. We drove on for some time down the paved road eyeing empty house after empty house before at 0745 we heard the harsh whistle of the shot, as if it was ripping apart all of the empty space hanging in the air. It impacted Bill’s tank, disabling the engine and starting a fire that began to grow under the chassis. He and his crew ditched and took cover while the rest of us tried to get eyes on the enemy.
“Stop the tank!” I called out. Our M4 came to a screeching halt. “Pak 38 dead ahead near that red car.”
“SPW behind that barbed wire bearing 320,” informed Sammy.
“Everyone button up. Gunner, get me a shot on that Pak, HE.”
“Shot out!” Gary said in a raised voice. The shell impacted the pavement, shattering glass windows and sending a column of dust and smoke into the air. When the smoke cleared, the barrel of the AT gun was pointed directly at me, and I ducked down as they fired at us, with the shot bouncing off of our turret and flying off into a house to our rear. Some sandbags came loose from their fixings and fell to the road.
“Good lord, Red, are you okay?” I heard someone ask.
“I’m okay.” I stammered, wiping sweat from my eyes. “Reload HE and get ready to fire.” To my left, the SPW began firing its mounted MG-42 at our platoon. Our infantry dismounted and took positions behind our tanks while the gunners on the Half-tracks returned fire with the .50s. “Same target, HE, fire at will.” I ordered. Another roar from the 75mm sent an HE shell hurtling over the gun crew. The Pak 38 traversed to face another Sherman moving up to our left. It fired, and the shell scraped along the side of its armor and ricocheted. Meanwhile, the SPW noticed our infantry advancing and began to reverse backward to put some distance between it and us. A few of our men lobbed pineapple grenades into the open top of the SPW which exploded and killed the crew inside. Another shot from my gunner exploded near the Pak which clouded the area in dust, but dealt little to no damage. The gun traversed back to face us and fired a round into our left track which threw it. Our now disabled M4 sat daftly in the middle of the road, though I chose not to abandon it. The Sherman that flanked left managed to put an HE round into the side of the AT gun, and with that the fray abruptly ended.
With two tanks knocked out, myself included, the rest of the task force pressed onward towards Lorient while Bill and I waited for a recovery team. I pulled my helmet off with my right hand and slapped it against the cupola. “Crap…” I whispered.
-Red Clark
Sergeant
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Crew List
Sergeant Red Clark, Commander
Corporal Gary McIntyre, Gunner
Private Bob Adams, Loader
Private Sammy Gray, Driver
Private Duane Shaw, Assistant Driver
-
-
- Last edited Sun Feb 3, 2019 10:01 pm (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Sun Feb 3, 2019 5:19 pm
-
-
Gil Hansen
United States
Portland
Oregon
-
I don't know, Add Man, but these AARs seem even more intense than your B-17:QotS AARs. Maybe it's the up close and personal combat situations, but I'd be stammering and wiping sweat from my eyes, too! You're also gettin' a whole lotta love here!
-
-
- Last edited Wed Feb 6, 2019 5:09 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Feb 5, 2019 5:31 am
-
-
Thomas Fowler
United States
New Mexico
Mission 27-22; Rennes, France; MIA (B-17QotS)
Memento rapinas et latrocinia ante ardere!
-
Looking forward to your guys taking Lorient in the near future. My B-17 crews are tired of our bombs bouncing off those concrete sub pens.
Seriously, the narrative from this game is very intense.
-
-
|