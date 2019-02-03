|
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
The April 1861 bombardment of Fort Sumter.
Is it simply too much in the course of human events for the year past 2018 to simply declare Fort Sumter the game of the year, or at least a game winner in some category? Looks are deceiving we are always told, and in some cases so are first impressions. Fort Sumer fits now into both categories for me, for when I got it, it was greeted with a very heavy sigh. Oh no, another political game ala the COIN series which to date other than Vercingetorix has failed to fire my imagination. It got worse when I read the back cover, for nothing yet gave me a real glimmer of gaming excitement, other than the fact it was designed by Mark Hermann.
If there is any phrase or word that makes historians blanch, it is inevitable, or it was a historical inevitability or simply the consequences were preordained. Fort Sumter and the crisis surrounding Federal arsenals and property in the South in 1860-1861 sure does feel like that. But the antecedents are harder to simply say it was inevitable without certain events aligning in a specific fashion. However it is my professional opinion, that the American Civil War was going to be sparked at some time or another because the internal political, economic and societal conditions were all simply a ticking time bomb of major proportions. The fact that slavery was built into the American political system by its initial enshrinement in the American Constitution is starting point number one. The 1814 Hartford Convention of 1814 when the New England States wanted to secede from the Union because it felt unfairly put upon by the Federal Government by its fighting of the War of 1812, is another milestone event, as the groundwork was laid for dissolution to meet sectional needs. SC in 1832 in 1832 stated that attempts to use force by President Andrew Jackson to
collect the taxes would lead to the state's secession. Cooler heads prevailed but the South drew the wrong lesson, that the threat of secession by South Carolina was enough to gets its way in terms of political deals. Let's just said it didn't go unnoticed by other hotheads in the South. All it took in 1860 to reignite the concept of secession as a tool to gain political concessions, or to consider the more radical step, leaving the Union to form a new government was the election of Abraham Lincoln who was seen as in thrall to the northern abolitionists. It is this background that Fort Sumter and Mark Hermann so ably built this game upon.
COMPONENTS
First things first - Rodger B. MacGowan chose the print of prints to grace the cover of Fort Sumter. That Currier and Ives print is one that always stuck out in my memory. That Currier and Ives print and the NY 7th Infantry marching off to war as captured by Thomas Nast so encapsulated the early phase of the war.
The map board for this simply a delight. The only thing they could have done different was to try and fit the United States into or surrounded by a brick-masonry fort of the pre-Civil War era. The map board is both mounted and very attractive with all necessary game play charts right on the board itself. There are no other charts to entice one's cats to wily-nilly scatter your critical accounting of game actions. In fact one might call it a baby map board as it is smaller than the norm. Knut Grünitz did an awesome job capturing again the period feel here by the use of art and period pieces for the map spaces - all twelve of them. There are 40 strategy cards and 12 objective cards, along with wooden game play tokens and other wooden game pieces to assist with tracking.
The Map Legend for Fort Sumter
RULES
One of the reasons this got played ASAP was it had a low density Rulebook for which I wasn't going to mortgage a week or so divining, along with an accompanying Examples of Play how to even get started. Nope, we could here punch out stuff, take the cellophane off the cards and be ready to game in 30 minutes. How often can one always say that except for a Minden Game, some early VPG Games or some of the newer stuff Jack Greene of Quarterdeck Games is introducing. The lavishly illustrate eight page Rule Book gets you to the board about as quickly as possible. Yes - there is the ubiquitous GMT Playbook but here, this one is both very helpful and doesn't seem to contain any elements or aspects you need to actually play the game. This one in my view solely enhances your game play and gives you a sense of how game play looks in this different view of the Secession Crisis. But consider this - the Rule Book is but eight pages and the Playbook is twenty-eight. It's truly that rare GMT game you can get rapidly to the table.
A view of the battle of Fort Sumter from the Charleston Battery.
GAME PLAY
Card play. Card Play. And Card play, Well yes and no because like we recently said about Honor & Glory it is about card play but it's keeping always in mind your chosen objective card. Moreover, you try and divine your opponent's end state goal via their play and might tailor your play to deter them as well while trying to reach your own. What Herman managed to do here is by this card play and the type of cards in the decks is give both a sense of the flavor of the period and the realities facing each side. Hermann's vision has manifested itself into something I didn't think was possible - a playable political game on the final stages of the Secessionist Crisis.
When you look over the map, you will see twelve "battle spaces", for the map spaces are that, as for now they are battles in the realm of the political sense, public opinion and the disposition of those Federal Arsenals in the deep South. The Map Legend tells you the areas are divided up into Political Spaces, Public Opinion Spaces, Armament Spaces and Secession Spaces. The spaces with double heavy white lines are Pivotal Spaces. Think of each of these as a different "theatre" of war. The Pivotal Spaces allow you extra maneuverability by giving you the opportunity to move up to two tokens into any space aligned with that Pivotal Space. All this is superimposed over a map of the United States and the Confederate States of America. It certainly gets you in the mood to play the game. So the two players, the Unionist and the Secessionist have differing goals.
One can have short- term tactical goals vs. their overarching strategic plan but the reality is like in 1860-61, you need to remain mentally flexible, able to react. The game is broken down into four Crisis Zones: Starting, Escalation, Tension and Final Crisis. These zones seem to comport pretty well with the more recent examinations of the pre-Civil War political crisis. Each zone has its own scoring criteria that forces you to make choices that might not always be in accordance with your plans.
Each player has 16 wooded tokens that are set up on the Crisis Track and always come into play. Then you have your bonus tokens: two for the Escalation box, three for the Tension box and four in the shared Final Crisis box. The first time a token is taken from one of the Crisis Zones, you finish your turn and then add the appropriate number of token to your token pool dependent upon which Zone was "breached". This continues until the Final Crisis, which gets quite interesting. The player to first breach that zone gets all four tokens vs. only two for the other player. However the player that breaches first here LOSES 1 VP. As VPs are scarcer than Hen's Teeth here, that is nerve wracking.
CONCLUSIONS
Well le de dah, but Fort Sumter by GMT turned out to be a "nag" like Sea Biscuit, who once you understood what you had and worked through your initial prejudices, turns out to be a winner. How much of a winner? If you fail to pick Fort Sumter up early before its assured sell-out, you should go stand in the corner and do penance for your sheer folly.
It was a game where I played game after game ala Israeli Independence, to see if I couldn't do better with one side or the other. Bypass only if you are mad.
He captured Harper's Ferry with his nineteen men so true
He frightened old Virginia till she trembled through and through
They hung him for a traitor, they themselves the traitor crew
But his soul goes marching on
Glory, Glory, Hallelujah
Glory, Glory, Hallelujah
Glory, Glory, Hallelujah
His soul goes marching on
-
-
-
Larry Fryer
United States
Woodstock
Maryland
-
Great review, and I concur. This game is excellent!
-
-
-
Terry Lewis
United States
Oregon
"But first, the children ought to be fed." -- Virginia Held (1980) from "Property, Profits, and Economic Justice"
-
Well done, Smitty, especially your prologue about the cover and the long road that led to the crisis, starting all the way back to formulations in the Constitution . . .
-
-
-
Daniel Takai
Switzerland
Thun
Switzerland
-
Good review, thanks for posting. Despite having this deep seated resentment against civil war games, I do like Fort Sumter very much. It‘s a nice little design and quick to play, but you have to watch your opponent carefully and guess those objective cards. Exciting!
-
-
-
Barry Kendall
United States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
-
Excellent review as is anticipated when I see your name attached, Smitty. Appreciate your thoroughness. I don't own it--yet--but certainly concur re your appreciation of the box art selection and the graphics.
The historical background is appreciated in itself, but also because it is so relevant to design decisions and elements represented in the game.
Great job.
-
-
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
Thanks Larry. I think Mark truly did us all a great favor with this one. When I have a little time, I reach for this.
Smitty
-
-
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
Terry:
It seemed to me it called for it because here it really fleshed out for me what Mark managed to do so darn well.
Smitty
-
-
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
Daniel:
It's a ACW game but is a pre-ACW game a ACW game? It sounds like if a tree falls in the forest doesn't it? I'm glad you enjoyed the review and thank you for reading. You can always go amuse yourself with my other reviews.
Smitty
-
-
-
Ron Campo
United States
Columbia
Illinois
-
Here's what I like about the game Smitty, I listened to a Mark Herman interview of how his wife said his games were too complicated and she helped in the development, opining if what he was doing was too complicated or not. They got it right and the benefit to me is I got my wife to play and not only did she beat this veteran gamer 2 out of 3, she wants to play again. Not only that, we're going to try the old AH Midway tonight. This is not only a well designed game, but a great gateway game to war gaming as a whole.
-
-
|