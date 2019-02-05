|
-
Ryan Wolk
United States
Snohomish
Washington
-
After only a couple years, I’ve nearly played all the scenarios from Yanks! (that is, all the scenarios that don’t require overlays or boards I don’t yet have…) Next up is the penultimate scenario, Hunters from the Sky. At first glance, this looks like a monster, lasting ten turns and using three full mapboards, but the small number of units involved should actually make it play pretty quickly. The catch, however, is that the Americans enter by Airdrop, something, I haven’t encountered before. After reading the Airdrop rules and Simon Spinetti's article in the ASL Journal #2, it actually sounded pretty doable and kind of fun, so I was looking forward to giving it a shot.
The Americans have 10 squads (paratroopers, obviously) dropping in on a small force of 5 German squads, which are backed up by a pair of AA guns. The Germans receive two groups of reinforcements midway through the scenario, including a StuG III. The Americans must control their Assembly Point at game end, but that point is randomly, and secretly, determined before setup, leaving the Germans initially in the dark as to what point on the three mapboards they actually have to defend, a task which is likely to be made more confusing by the somewhat random nature of airdops, which could leave Americans scattered all over the place. Aiding the Germans in their attempt to cover a large map with few troops are a number of Opel Blitz trucks to shuttle the 4-6-7s from point to point.
Setup
I made a pretty significant mistake in the order of my setup. The scenario calls for the assembly point and the American drop points to be determined before anyone sets up. Then, after the Germans set up, the Americans choose one drop point to be used, while the other wing has to use a random location as their drop point.
Instead, I set up the German defense first, then determined the assembly and drop points. I actually think that determining the assembly point after German setup made sense for solo play—it would have been difficult to realistically set up the Germans as if they didn’t know which assembly point to defend if I had determined the assembly point first. Allowing the Americans to pick a drop point after Germans setup should help the Americans, but ROAR shows this scenario favors the Germans, so maybe I can consider this mistake a sort of balance.
With the Germans, I did my best to create a setup that might be able to cover all the possible assembly points. Two groups, each consisting of two squads and a leader, set up with a truck near the easternmost potential assembly points, with plans to hop in the trucks and scoot down the road to the other points if necessary. One assembly point, however, (2M9), was not easily accessible by road, so I set up the last German squad in that hex. The two AA guns split up, with one covering the West on board 2, the other setting up between the two mobile groups on board 4.
I then rolled for the Assembly Point, and of course rolled 2M9, probably the worst possible result for the defending Germans. The Americans chose their drop point in 2L6, just a few hexes from the objective. Things quickly got worse for the Germans, as the randomly selected drop point ended up being 2O2—I could hardly have picked a better hex. Instead of being scattered around a huge map, the Americans were starting to look like they were all going to land in a relatively concentrated area (and one that was only very lightly defended). Once drift took effect, of course, the paratroopers were a little more spread out, but nearly all of them still landed on board 2, in good shape to launch an immediate move on the assembly point.
Turn 1
Only a couple squads were broken by defensive fire as the paratroopers landed, and they quickly began converging on the Assembly Point. The Germans in the North hopped in their truck and drove to the small clutch of houses around 2V8, while the group toward the Southeast decided it would be faster to cross the open ground on foot.
Turn 2-3
The single Germans squad defending the Assembly Point was quickly overwhelmed, and the airborne troops had firm control of the area by the end of their second turn. Besides the AA gun continually pounding the wooden building with lead, the only thing to worry about was the coming German counterattack. A squad with a leader that had drifted to the North, away from the rest of the group, made a feint toward the V8 buildings to keep the Germans unsure of which hex was the true Assembly Point (maneuvers like this are tough to pull off realistically playing solo, but I figured it was a reasonable enough strategy that the Americans might throw nearly all their forces at one point to draw in the defense, while then taking the real assembly point with a smaller force toward the end of the scenario, so it was reasonable, too, that the Germans would need to make sure they defended against this second, smaller attack). With the northern German group occupied with the diversionary attack, the southern group approached M9 with caution--the Americans by this point had them badly outgunned, and more paratroopers were still arriving from the groups that had drifted away from the Assembly Point. Turn 3 saw little progress as the AA gun continued to fire vainly and the Germans advanced cautiously through the woods. The crew of the second AA gun did abandon their gun to join the attack, and were able to recover the second American bazooka, but never managed to use it effectively.
Turn 4-5
Turn 4 saw the Americans consolidate their defense and drive back the German advances. Around M9, only the German crew was left unbroken, and even the single squad making the feint attack managed to drive off an intruding German squad. As the AA gun continued to be ineffective, more and more paratroops continued to pile into the M9 area. Things did not look good for the Germans at this point. In the German half of turn 4, I realized my mistake in abandoning the second AA gun, and the reason for so many unarmed trucks in the reinforcement group: the Germans can tow their otherwise useless guns closer to the action… By now the crew was broken, but I held out hope for a self-rally and sent a truck to pick them up, while the Kubelwagen prepared to hook up to the lonely, abandoned AA gun. Turn 5 saw the first wave of German reinforcements reach the woods around M9, while the second wave, including a StuG, entered the map. At this point, it looked like that StuG was the only realistic German hope to retake M9.
Turn 6
That hope hit a major pothole on turn 6, one big enough to knock the tracks off the StuG as it tried to get just ooone more MP to allow it to stop in Q10 with a good view of both M9 and the supporting units in L9. Instead, it would have to settle for pounding M9 the rest of the scenario. The gun crew boarded their truck, the crew of the working AA gun went fanatic, and the northern German group decided to take the risk that it all might be one giant diversion and joined the rest of the German forces in the assault on M9. Still, the Germans were badly outgunned and had no good terrain from which to approach the building.
Turn 7-8
The Americans were then forced to pull out of the M9 building as the StuG sighted in its main gun, but L9 and L10 still provided clear fields of fire for the devastating stacks of 7-4-7s. The squad that had been making the feint attack, meanwhile, snuck up behind the AA gun, hoping to eliminate the fanatic but ineffective crew in CC. This crew got a bit overzealous and broke their gun, leaving the Germans with precious little fire support, as it became clear the second AA gun would arrive much too late to be of use. The StuG, however, did manage to lay an effective smoke round, allowing a pair of 4-6-7s to retake M9, although their leader was left pinned inside the smoke cloud.
Withering prep fire from the paratroopers sent the Germans scurrying back to the cover of the woods, with precious little time remaining in which to mount a final attack. The fanatic crew was indeed eliminated in CC, adding one more point from which the Americans could interdict any German attempt at M9.
The End
Turn 9 saw the Americans pull back out of M9, although they crucially retained control of the hex. American prep fire had left every German MMC broken, and several 7-4-7s took the opportunity to surround the hapless broken stacks. In case there was still any question of the outcome, the StuG malfed its MA for good measure, Seeing that every German squad would surrender in the upcoming Rout Phase, the German part of me decided to call it a day and regroup in the next scenario.
It was fun to finally do an Airdrop (and not nearly as difficult or complicated as I had thought it might be), but once the paratroopers were on the ground, this turned into a very straightforward scenario--two forces fighting over a single hex, without any particularly interesting toys on either side to spice things up. The superb accuracy of the American airdrop certainly helped make this as one-sided as it turned out to be, but I was left feeling pretty underwhelmed after the first couple turns. The nature of an airdrop, however (not to mention the random determination of the Assembly Point) is such that a second playing of this scenario could easily be a completely different experience. With so many scenarios to explore, though, who knows if I’ll ever get around to a second playing.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Feb 5, 2019 2:18 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Feb 4, 2019 9:16 pm
-
-
The War Gamer
United States
Casa Grande
Arizona
The War Gamer (YouTube) Check it out.
It's our imagination and not the game alone, that dictates how enjoyable a game is.
-
I was just looking at this very scenario, itching to get back into ASL after being absent from it for quite a few decades. A short time later your post shows up like an omen or something.
-
-
|