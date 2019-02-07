|
Campaign:
1948: The War of Independence
Target:
Day 1 - Stronghold in the Jordanian Desert (Primary)
Flights:
B-17: Thunder
Spitfire: Steel
P-51: Cat
Outcome:
Target: Destroyed (Overkill)
5 points of damage
Losses: None
Thunder: 3 hits from two Mk. 83 bombs
Steel: 1x MC. 205 downed
Cat: 1x Spitfire downed
Debrief:
Mission 1 of the Long Campaign: War of Independence. The UN took pity on the nascent state of Israel and hammered the Jordanian Stronghold for us to within one point of destruction. This was lucky as the target was 'Hard' so one is subtracting one hit from each against it.
AAA defenses were minimal with only infantry covering the center.
2 bandits showed their faces, did no damage and were roundly dispatched by the solid escort of Steel and Cat. Both earned an extra XP each for each downed aircraft. I always play with this optional rule, as it has always has been and still is even in today's BVR (Beyond Visual Range) capable engagements a mark of pride for the IAF pilots. Gun kills are counted more highly for bragging rights and skill than missile kills.
The skies cleared, Thunder droned in and did his duty, the infantry below ineffective in their fire to damage anyone and off for home we went.
Ordnance effective on target for Thunder
Target:
Day 1 - Fighter Sweep (Secondary)
Flights:
Avia S.199: Ocean
Spitfire: King
P-51: Wolf
Outcome:
Target: Destroyed
4 AT-6 Harvards shot down
Losses: None
Ocean: 2x AT-6, 2x Spitfire downed
King: 2x MC. 205, 1x AT-6 downed
Wolf: 1x AT-6 downed
Debrief:
Mission 2 of the Long Campaign: War of Independence. In seeming retaliation for our strike on the Jordanian stronghold we received word from our ground observers that a flight of Arab AT-6 Harvards were heading towards Jerusalem. Ocean, King, and Wolf scrambled off into the evening skies to intercept.
The Harvards were escorted by 2 Spitfires and 2 MC.205's, quite the fur ball erupted as both sides jockeyed for position and tried to get at the bombers. Wolf, despite being a veteran, had buck fever and missed quite a few shots at both the fighters and bombers. He also had to be bailed out twice by his compatriots as Arab fighters got on his tail. Thankfully no damage suffered.
King, despite being the most inexperienced of the group, showed his natural talents for air warfare by downing 3 total aircraft and earning enough XP to go from 'Newbie' to 'Green'. He has a bright future ahead of him it would seem.
The 3 pilots stopped the Harvards just on the outskirts of Jerusalem, downing them all in the nick of time and returned home safely.
King, the Newbie, saving Wolf's tail.
AT-6 Harvard, small bomb load, but still devastating to the civilian population of a closely built city such as Jerusalem
Ocean (L), Wolf (C), and King (R) in front of Ocean's Avia S.199 post mission. Wolf is visibly happy with King for shooting an MC.205 off his tail. King already looking the consummate fighter pilot.
- Last edited Thu Feb 7, 2019 8:28 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Wed Feb 6, 2019 10:11 pm
|