Mike Whittemore
United States
Coronado
California
-
Sébastien (prscormier) and I have been slowly trying to learn ASL. We don't play frequently enough to master any aspect of the game so there is a lot of rulebook flipping and we don’t venture too far out from basic infantry rules. I believe this was our 4th or 5th play and decided to give scenario 126 "Commando Schenke" a go. The goal for the Germans is to capture the large fortified building at X4 or at least make sure there are no good order Russians inside. The Russians win by preventing this. All multi-hex buildings are two stories with a stairwell in every hex. The Russians are all first line infantry with a mix of rifles and sub-machine guns. The Germans are 1st line infantry backed by elite naval commandos classified as assault engineers (smoke increased from 3 to 5), who are bringing along demolition charges and and a couple of flamethrowers. Séb took the Russians.
The Russians set up mostly in the objective building but also covered the flanks as well as placed a first line of defense far forward in the central buildings of row P, with a scattering of dummy stacks throughout. The Germans then set up far forward as well in row N. I chose to make a frontal attack at first, putting the naval commandos with their strong smoke grenade capability in the upper floors of the central building to support the regular infantry on the lower floors who would be the force to clear most of the smaller buildings. I deployed my maximum of 2 squads into 4 half-squads to use as scouts.
The Germans begin their attack with the commandos lobbing smoke grenades into the street, and the "scouts" using the cover to cross. Their goal is to coax the Russians into dropping concealment and firing. The Russians hold fire but the half-squad scouts do bump into a few to reveal them. The full squads then cross - the Russians opening up on the bigger threat - but there is little harm. The Germans enter the Russian buildings to engage in close combat, neither side being able to ambush the other. One Russian squad is eliminated and another locked in melee. The Germans advance on the flanks and clear several dummy stacks. The commandos descend to the first floor to move forward with the 1st line infantry.
The Russian first defensive line is mostly cleared.
The Germans push on the Russian right with the goal of taking the large building at U2. The Russians take a lot of low firepower shots but manage to break a few units. They rolled more threes than should ever be allowed in this world. Their sniper even wounds a German leader who is following the attack in. Another German leader runs forward with a flamethrower to try to dislodge a Russian 4-4-7 in building U2 but the flames have no effect and the weapon runs out of fuel. Fire from adjacent buildings eventually breaks the Russian which retreats towards building X4.
The Russian center has fallen and their right is falling back.
The Russians roll a disgusting number of 3's.
The Germans continue to pressure the Russian middle and right, taking more buildings in the process. The broken Russian in building U2 tries to flee across the street to X4 but is gunned down by interdiction fire. The Germans are poised to advance on building X4 but it is fortified, preventing any access without blowing through a wall with high explosives. The commandos will need to bring up their demolition charges. The Russian left puts up a stiff resistance but is slowly eroding, with several squads broken and hiding in the rear.
Germans pushing the Russian right.
The Germans prepare to push on the Russian right with a demolition charge, but the Russians shift their forces in building X4 to meet the threat and break multiple units. The Russian sniper even sends a squad of commandos scurrying. The machine gun on the Russian left malfunctions, making their position untenable.
Both flanks having trouble holding on.
With the attack on the Russian right bogged down, the Germans reorganize and reinforce that area while they switch focus to the Russian left. The Russian squad with the malfunctioned machine gun breaks and runs. A German commando squad brazenly crosses the street and engages in close combat with a Russian squad, but the Russian is victorious! The commandos leave behind one of the two all important demolition charges, prompting the German commander to consume copious amounts of beer.
Lost demolition charge on the Russian left.
The Russians quickly scoop up the demolition charge with a plan to scurry off with it. They later break but brave interdiction fire to run across to hide in X4 with their prize.
Scooped!
However the Russian right erupts with activity as fresh commandos toss smoke grenades and rush building X4. Many are sent running but a brave commando unit becomes fanatic just at the right time and manages to place their demolition charge on the wall of X4.
Fanatic commandos place their breaching charge!
The charge placement is good and the wall is breached. The commandos are in the building!
Breached!
The Russians in X4 frantically try to dislodge the intruders, with some upstairs defenders firing down the stairwell to break them. However, enough fire from the German left, center, and right has also managed to break or pin nearly every Russian in the building. The Russians still have a fighting chance but the writing is on the wall, as is the clock which shows it is late at night and over five hours have passed. The Russians concede.
The counters representing the upper level of X4 topple and fall like Séb's morale
I thought this was a decent "capture the strongpoint" scenario and a good "story" was generated as we played. I felt it was a bit skewed towards the Germans and looking at ROAR I see that is indeed the case with 34 German wins to 24 Russian wins. If we were to play it again I think we would want to give the Russians the scenario balance option.
We looked up so many rules but missed a few:
- We never checked for wind change - it didn’t matter but could have if my flamethrowers started a fire.
- Somewhere in the middle of the game some Russians surrendered, but we never put a prisoner counter on the board.
- I’m pretty sure I messed up the DC breaching rule. I just rolled two dice for the placed DC and since I didn’t roll a 12, created the breach. Did I miss something there? Shouldn't the fortified nature of the building affect the chances of breaching?
GRS
Poland
Polish wargamer
Wind Change is something I tend to forget about quite often - yes, it doesn't matter much when there's no smoke or fire on the board, but it should be checked.
Eoin Corrigan
Ireland
Wexford
Wexford
ASL Fanatic
Royal Dublin Fusiliers "Spectamur Agendo"
Great aar, many thanks.
It might be worthwhile taking a further look at the Fortified location rules, as I don’t believe a breach is necessary if the fortified location is not occupied by a good order enemy squad. It seems that X2 was unoccupied when the DC was placed, unless I’m misinterpreting.
Perry Cocke
United States
Baltimore
Maryland
Did you really need to breach hex X2?
Unless a Fortified Location is occupied by a unbroken, unpinned (?; NRBH) squad-equivalent, you can enter normally.
And why are more Russians not skulking in the back of the building?
Nice AAR.
Paul Schorfheide
United States
Houston
Texas
MikeWhit wrote:
- I’m pretty sure I messed up the DC breaching rule. I just rolled two dice for the placed DC and since I didn’t roll a 12, created the breach. Did I miss something there? Shouldn't the fortified nature of the building affect the chances of breaching?
I am also new to ASL, so take this with a grain of salt
From 23.711: I believe the procedure is to attack the hexside (not the hex) with the DC. This gets resolved with TEM (+4 for fortified building) during the AFPh. If you get an NMC, the breach is successful and also attacks the units inside on the IFT as area fire.
As Eoin said, you can also just enter the building normally during the MPh or the APh if there is no good order enemy unit there. This rule really caused the russians to spread out once the Germans surrounded the building in my solo game.
Great AAR! I soloed this scenario and enjoyed it quite a bit.
Greg Schmittgens
United States
Wichita
Kansas
The requirement to block entry of a fortified location is: unpinned, Good Order squad or equivalent
Pin the unit? You're in
Go against a half-squad or crew? You're in
Make them go berserk? You're in
-
Mike Whittemore
United States
Coronado
California
Well I clearly screwed up the fortified building rules - thanks for all the feedback. We'll have to try this again, but correctly and with the Russian balance option.
