Adam Parker
Australia
Unspecified
Great game design makes the complex simple, replayability maximum, and abstraction credible.
It’s not how well you roll that counts but how well the dice suit the game.
Here's a peek at the GMT Panzer Expansion 4 solo rules received today.
As you can see, they've gone full gloss heavy paper again with this manual as opposed to the re-release of the Base Game that went light-weight matt. Gloss is never the best under lights and at just 22-pages it's as thick and weighty as a standard 50-page manual.
But there's also now, another quirk to the series. See the grey German vehicles and the blue German infantry? With Panzer in 1940, we now get blue French vehicles and grey French infantry. And by way of another note for the art department: they've positioned those infantry ID numbers awfully close to their top corners. Remember, lots of us round our counters now. Given the size of the vehicle counters here, I use a 3mm trim for this series. [Edit: See positive outcome below.]
Anyway, my main impression with the rules at a glance is: players will want to be well-versed with the system's Advanced and some Optional rules first. These solo rules call heavily on both, especially the Optional Hidden Unit mechanism.
Yes, Panzer is a not a light combined arms system to learn but once you put aside that initial terror, things do gel reasonably quickly. I reckon solo enthusiasts will like what's inside this new box. It's not a comprehensive solo system yet, rather geared to just 2 scenarios right now. But this game is also aimed at a robust DYO.
It's just going to be a bit of work for newbies to get there first and I'm really looking forward to taking the French behemoth out for a fight. There's German 88s in that counter-mix and every nationality in the series now has armor leaders included there too. But for me, it's going to need practice on the Eastern Front.
By the way, the four double-sided maps included (some deliberately historic) are no longer split-accordions. They seem a thicker card stock too and artistically, they're trending finally, towards being more topographically natural.
Happy gaming,
Adam.
- Posted Thu Feb 7, 2019 11:53 pm
And a quick update. These well-centered counters handled the 3mm Oregon Rounder treatment just fine.
Counters after 3mm Oregon Standard Rounder trimming.
Data cards, I noticed, are slightly smaller than those provided to date— across the Base Game and first three expansions. As with the first printing of the Base game, given the thickness of these cards, there may be some slight off-setting too (as seen here at right) but it's not uniform nor widespread in my box.
Data cards for Panzer Base Game (left) and Expansion 4 (right).
In sum, this is a truly exciting addition to the series. The East Front sits complete prior and those wishing to experience the West Front pre-D-Day can now do so with only the Base Game's ownership as a prerequisite.
I truly like the non-accordion maps offered in these West Front Expansions 3 and 4. Like Ponyri with Expansion 1 and Villers Bocage in Expansion 3, you'll find precise locales in Expansion 4 too: Stonne for example. While plenty of other geomorphic vistas present themselves for the open-ended DYO scenario mind as well.
North Africa is now spoken of next, but as Jim Day says on the forums that's a large project, a stand alone game; requiring new art too. It'll be some way off yet. I think I've enough to play with for now.
Steve S
United States
Morgantown
West Virginia
I don't play the game, but without knowing more, it does strike me as odd that on that counter sheet, there are four different colors (light and dark gray, light and dark blue) and the battle will be between light gray and dark blue vs light blue and dark gray.
S
Jefferson Krogh
United States
San Leandro
California
SDawg wrote:
I don't play the game, but without knowing more, it does strike me as odd that on that counter sheet, there are four different colors (light and dark gray, light and dark blue) and the battle will be between light gray and dark blue vs light blue and dark gray.
S
The darker ones are for leg units only, as far as I can tell. This is the norm in the Panzer/MBT system. Just adds a little more contrast to make it easier to pick out the infantry, perhaps.
SDawg wrote:
... it does strike me as odd that on that counter sheet, there are four different colors ...
Not really that odd but eventually with its breadth, an anomaly had to creep in.
Yet, here's the Panzer series art scheme to date. I'm pretty sure we've now everything we'll need in the ETO.
North Africa, when it comes, promises a whole new show
