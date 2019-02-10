|
Keith Jones
Scotland
Kilmacolm
Inverclyde
-
Most wargamers are interested in unusual subjects or a new and interesting way a well-covered conflict is presented. Some, myself included, also prefer games which have rules which are streamlined enough that the game can be played with minimal reference to the rulebook itself. This review aims to show that “The Battle of Blenheim 1704” covers at least two of those requirements
THE SEVEN HEX SYSTEM
This game is the first in a series, with Legion Wargames already announcing two more titles on their CPO list. It is based on areas, which consist of six hexes surrounding a central one, and these are used to regulate movement and impact upon combat.
COMPONENTS
A small, by wargame standards, rulebook weighs in at 24 pages with 11 pages of well illustrated rules, some optional rules, a background to the Seven Hex System (SHS) and historical context.
The play aids cover everything you need once the rules have been digested.
The counters are very clear with Cavalry and Infantry showing a line drawing of the unit type, an indication of the Occupancy Factor and the combat value as well as a designation of who can command the unit. There are also additional symbols for units which are accompanied by battalion guns.
Artillery counters show the same as Cavalry counters but have an indication of projectile weight and also the three possible combat values depending on whether it is being used in attack or defence. The projectile weight also determines the range which the artillery can fire and this, I feel, should be shown on the counter to avoid having to look them up in the rules.
The map is made up of the seven hex areas with a small amount of terrain on display, some of which will limit movement and combat or impact upon stacking.
RULES
This game is the first of a series, all falling under the banner of the "Seven Hex System" (SHS), with two more announced on the Legion Wargames website. The rules can be downloaded from http://www.legionwargames.com/legion_BLN_GS.html so I will avoid giving these in detail but there are some quirks which are worth mentioning. I must also add that the first time I read over the examples of combat (which can be found at http://www.legionwargames.com/legion_blenheim_TGP.html) I decided not to purchase this game, finding them overly complicated. It was only after rereading them that I changed my mind and put my order in.
Some have commented that the rules are verbose in some places. I would disagree with this, though, and find them very clear (apart from some important modifiers which are tucked away in tables and are easily missed).
TURN PHASES
STRATEGIC MOVEMENT
The active player can move any combat unit which is in an area adjacent to or in an area with its command unit. Any stack which is ordered to move this way cannot contain disrupted units. Movement is either along a road, not on a road or within an area. The latter is a way of setting up a defensive position.
RANGED FIRE
The non-active player now has the opportunity to fire at any units in range of their artillery
ORDERS, TACTICAL MOVEMENT AND COMBAT
Orders are made by declaring which stack of combat units will move. A red and a white die are then rolled and if the latter plus a modifier is equal to or greater than the red then the order is carried out. The modifier is determined by a scale which starts at +3 for the allied player and +2 for the French. This then reduces by 1 for each order.
MOVEMENT
Movement is from the central hex of one area either to the central hex of an adjacent area or to one of the peripheral hexes in the same area (which represents adopting a defensive position).
Stacking is limited by each unit having an "Occupancy Factor" (OF) with no area able to support more than 6OF. This generally equals two units. Some terrain increases the OF of a unit which means that these will only allow one unit in the area. No over stacking, even temporarily, is allowed.
Artillery units never move from the area they start the game in so can only move within it. This can be necessary to bring enemy units within their arc of fire.
COMBAT
If an order is carried out which moves to an area with your opponents combat units in it then combat ensues.
Combat is based upon two calculations:
Defensive value (DV) where the combat factors of each unit being attacked are added together and, to this, certain modifiers will then be added or subtracted. This final value is then halved and to this is added the result of a d6 roll. If there is a leader present in the hex then more than one die will be rolled, depending upon the quality, and the highest value is used.
Attack value (AV) sums the combat value of all the attacking units and adds or subtracts modifiers. This total is then halved and, same as the DV, one or more d6 (once more, depending on the presence of a leader and their quality) are rolled and the highest result added.
The higher value determines the winner and half the difference between AV and DV is taken by the loser as hits (up to a maximum of the number of full-strength units on the winning side) with one hit flipping a full-strength unit to its disrupted side. These losses are then halved again and that shows the number of hits on the winning side which is can also be modified by a dice roll.
If the difference between the winning value and the losing value is 3 or more then the loser also has to retreat two areas and the winner has the option to move into the vacated area.
Although this sounds overly complicated it works remarkably well and means no CRT lookup. There is also the uncertainty which is introduced by the dice rolls.
MORALE
Once the orders die roll fails then the active player moves on to the morale phase. Any units which are disrupted and adjacent to an area containing undisrupted enemy units then a dice roll is made based upon modifiers for undisrupted friendly and enemy units adjacent to the one being tested. If it fails the roll then the unit routs and are removed from play.
COMMAND UNIT MOVEMENT
Finally the active player has the option to move their command units a number of areas ready for their next turn to activate units for strategic movement or simply to put them in a safe place.
GAME LENGTH AND VICTORY CONDITIONS
To win one players has to have eliminated 12 of his opponents cavalry or infantry units and occupy two of the following locations: Blenheim, Oberglauheim or Lutzingen. All three start the game occupied by the Franco-Bavarians but it’s the need to eliminate enemy forces which mean that they can’t sit back and just remain in place. If the conditions are not met then the game ends after 15 turns and whoever occupies two of the locations wins and, if this is not met by either player, then the game is declared a draw.
With the advantage which the Franco-Bavarian player starts with the game is very difficult for the Allies to win with the game designer reporting a 40% win rate for the Allies.
VASSAL PLAY
The game moves very briskly when played by Vassal. There is little interaction needed during combat unless the option to withdraw is available.
It is worth adopting the option rule whereby a player’s first order roll is always deemed to have succeeded.
CONCLUSION
This is a very interesting game and the SHS looks a promising system. Games move at a good pace and the dice mechanism to determine if your orders succeed introduce an element of stress with the decision to make on which wing you will concentrate your efforts. Both player will find their plans thwarted either by their opponents ranged fire causing units to become disrupted or by the difficult terrain preventing an advance.
QUESTIONS WHICH CAME UP DURNG PLAY
In the games I played there were several points where clarification was sought. Steve Pole (the game designer) answered these very quickly although he seems to be more active on CSW. It’s worth giving them here as, chances are, others will come across similar situations:
Q: It's Strat Move phase. Area 0502 has a stack in the center hex containing a disrupted Inf unit, a good order Cav unit, & the Elector of Bavaria. An artillery unit occupies one of the outer hexes. I want to reposition the good order Cav to an outer hex. Reading strat move type C under permitted distance it says stacks can be split, but under specific limitation it seems stacks with good order and disrupted units can't use strat move?
A: You are correct in thinking that the disrupted infantry unit would prevent the cavalry unit in the same stack from re-deploying under Rule 6.2.c.
Q: A Cavalry unit is charging from 0711 to 0811. Does the road running from 0711 to 0811 negate the -2 per unit for attacking across a fordable river?
A: No, the negative modifier still applies. The bridges were not wide enough to give much advantage to charging cavalry.
Q: 2 French Inf stacked in the central hex of 0605. We are playing with optional rule 19. This stack receives the 1st guaranteed order. Is the stack able to split under this 1 order and move 1 unit to 0505 and 1 unit to 0706, or would that take 2 orders?
A: All the units to which an order is given must move together to the same destination. In other words, if there are two units in a stack, moving each to a different destination would require two orders.
Q: A French stack of Inf & Cav in the center hex of 0810 moves to the center hex of 0811. The Inf stops in the center hex but the Cav moves to an outer hex as part of the same move. Does the Cav need another order to move to the outer hex or can it split from the Inf as part of the same order/move? 8.2 seems to say they have to stay stacked, but after reading 9.2 it isn't clear.
A: The cavalry and infantry would move together to the central hex (per the note in italics below Rule 8.3) and then the cavalry would move to an outer hex per Rule 9.2.
Q: For the purposes of bringing a command unit back on the board does an area which only has disrupted units in it, of the same side of course, count as 'friendly'?
A: "Yes". The rationale is that the command unit has reached the safety of his own troops, albeit that the unit(s) in question may not be in particularly good shape.
Q: Do commanders stacked with units that are ordered for tactical movement move with the unit/stack if the orders roll is successful?
A: No, commanders cannot move during the Tactical Movement phase. In certain circumstances they can move during the Combat phase [Rule 10.18] as well, of course as during the Command Unit Movement phase.
Q: Do counter-charges lower the modifier for the non-active player?
A: To Counter-charge a player applies the maximum Order Value per Table 8.2. Neither the "once you fail you are done" principle nor the "degrading orders" principle set out in Rule 8.4 apply to Counter-charge orders. Each order to Counter-charge is a new event unrelated to anything which has happened previously.
So, if a Counter-charge order is unsuccessful (ie,it fails the test at Rule 8.4) the non-active player is not precluded from issuing another such order in response to the active player ordering another charge.
[Edit: Added counter-charge clarification from CSW]
Last edited Sun Feb 10, 2019 5:52 pm
Posted Fri Feb 8, 2019 5:48 pm
- Posted Fri Feb 8, 2019 5:48 pm
Nice review Keith. Thanks for doing it.
I am firmly in the camp of players who desire new (for them) and interesting twists on mechanics. As such, when I was in my FLGS the other day I had this game and At Any Cost: Metz 1870 in my hands. I ended up choosing the latter, but no doubt will pick up the Blenheim game before too long.
Have you any familiarity with Napoleon's Triumph? If so, did you get a sense of familiarity between the two games in regards to positioning? I ask because when I read about the use of the centre hex vs the outer hexes I am reminded a bit of NT. I am curious about the notion of using the six outer hexes to denote defense or perhaps combat readiness whereas the centre hex, I assume, is kind of a movement indicator? At least that is the sense I take from my research. Might be wrong though.
Is cavalry fairly powerful in the game? Reading about Marlborough's battles it struck me that cavalry can be rather important.
Thanks again.
Keith Jones
Scotland
Kilmacolm
Inverclyde
-
Hello Jon
Capt_S wrote:
I am firmly in the camp of players who desire new (for them) and interesting twists on mechanics. As such, when I was in my FLGS the other day I had this game and At Any Cost: Metz 1870
in my hands. I ended up choosing the latter, but no doubt will pick up the Blenheim game before too long.
I'd be interested to hear your opinion on At Any Cost: Metz 1870. It's one I've looked at a few times and have heard good things about it.
Capt_S wrote:
Have you any familiarity with Napoleon's Triumph
? If so, did you get a sense of familiarity between the two games in regards to positioning? I ask because when I read about the use of the centre hex vs the outer hexes I am reminded a bit of NT. I am curious about the notion of using the six outer hexes to denote defense or perhaps combat readiness whereas the centre hex, I assume, is kind of a movement indicator? At least that is the sense I take from my research. Might be wrong though.
I own Napoleon's Triumph but have yet to get it to the table so can't answer your question, I'm afraid. Obviously I didn't make it entirely clear in my review but you attack from the centre hex but in defence the units in the outer hexes of the area give a bonus. This can fall apart, though, if you are attacked on the flank (i.e. the opposite side to the outer hex where the units are in defence) and in that case it's a negative modifier and that's bad.
Capt_S wrote:
Is cavalry fairly powerful in the game? Reading about Marlborough's battles it struck me that cavalry can be rather important.
Cavalry alone is not and has a Combat Factor of 4 (with Infantry having a CF of 5). However cavalry in combination with infantry give a bonus of +4 and that can be decisive in a skirmish. In addition to this cavalry can be very mobile in the strategic movement phase and can used to good effect because of this.
Capt_S wrote:
Thanks again.
You're very welcome and I hope you find the review useful.
The designer notes in The Battle of Blenheim, 1704 also promise a greater variety of units in upcoming titles and I look forward to seeing how the SHS develops.
Thank you for the detailed responses Keith. Much appreciated.
Sorry for confusing the purpose of the centre hex. If I recall NT properly, I think the two games are not similar in that regard. Who knows though as it has been a while since I last played it and I have problems even remembering what I had for breakfast most days. LOL! Ah well. I do recommend NT to you as you have yet to play it. It felt … right somehow.
Interesting rule for the cavalry. Makes sense. And I am glad it can have a bit of a "sweeping" feel by the sounds of it.
As for Metz, I am still prepping the game. I hope to have it on the table this weekend though as I am anxious to give it a whirl. Initial thoughts after reading the rules is that it reminds of previous, similarly scaled battle games from the era in several respects. It is how the activation pool is utilized that interests me. In addition to activation chits for the various corps, there are event chits and a fortune of war chit thrown in also. A fair amount of the chrome (it is not a difficult game by the looks of things) is tucked within those event chits which should help to give the game a feel for the history. At least that is my initial suspicions.
All the best.
Last edited Sat Feb 9, 2019 9:35 pm
Posted Sat Feb 9, 2019 9:34 pm
- Posted Sat Feb 9, 2019 9:34 pm
Steve Pole
Winkleigh
Devon
Keith,
Many thanks for your kind words about "Blenheim" they are much appreciated.
Jon,
As Keith says, "Blenheim" is the first in a projected series of SHS games. We choose the Battle as an introduction to the system largely because the two armies were broadly symmetrical in terms of organisation, training, troop-types, weaponry, etc which made it easier to simplify the rules - particularly with regard to command/control and morale - whilst retaining the essence of SHS.
Future publications will each include two games from the same war or campaign (vol II relates to Napoleon's invasion of Russia, vol III to the Great Northern War) and will be slightly more complicated, in part because of the greater variety of troop-types and tactics, and in part because the rules omitted or simplified for "Blenheim" will be reinstated.
Nonetheless, the games will still be anchored at fun/simpler end of the wargames spectrum.
Thank you for the info Steve.
It certainly does sound interesting and it is good to see that future games are in the pipeline. There is definitely room in my collection for fun and simple offerings.
