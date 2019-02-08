|
"If everybody is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking."
-
Plan 1919: the Allied tank offensive designed to win the Great War
We must wait for the Americans and the tanks.
Marshal Pétain, 1917
"Plan 1919" was the name given to an Allied operation intended to win the Great War, based on the assumption that the Central Powers would continue to resist beyond 1918. The rules follow the framework of the armored warfare strategy developed by the British officer J.F.C. Fuller. The historical premise of this scenario is structured around President Wilson suffering his incapacitating stroke in the autumn of 1917 instead of the autumn of 1919, and the subsequent impact on the U.S. war effort. The conflict has dragged on into 1919.
The session is played on the large Memoir '44: Breakthrough board and features dozens of miniatures. This hypothetical battle occurs near Amiens with the spring 1919 offensive launched by the British in a sector where an unsuccessful spoiling attack lost momentum the previous fall. The map is not exactly to scale but each hex represents approximately 1250 yards. The units are mostly regiments or brigades. The forces involved on the Allied side would include men from England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, and Canada.
The northern edge of the battlefield would be defined by the Somme River. A small bend in that waterway near Mericourt is visible in this photograph. Allied units include the light tank, heavy tank, armored car, and motorized infantry formations shown here.
German defenses were intended to slow an Allied advance while setting the enemy up for a rapid counterattack. A relatively thin outpost line (represented by the barbed wire obstacles) was backed up with skillfully constructed entrenchments.
The concertina wire used in this scenario is not historically accurate. I wish these were authentic Great War straight fence-style wire obstacles. I made this stuff with florist's wire twisted into a spiral and painted flat gray. The little "nubs" do give it a barbed wire look.
The session includes the horrors of the WWI battlefield. The unfortunate German formation shown here has been hit with a gas attack at the beginning of the game. Each of the Allied artillery units conducts one chemical weapons attack before the first command card is played.
The superb 51st Highland Division is a special assault formation placed in reserve at the start of the offensive. These three brigades never require orders and can ignore one retreat flag result.
An artillery unit is visible in the corner of this photograph. The powerful Allied attack force has a 2-1 advantage in artillery and can also expect a special "bombardment" random event card to appear during the game.
Artillery units can perform three different missions when activated. A regular bombardment uses standard M'44 rules with the guns rolling a 3-3-2-2-1-1-1-1 sequence on the battle dice. A "rolling barrage" (also known as a "creeping barrage" or a "lifting barrage" or a "drumfire barrage") is used to support an infantry close assault and adds an extra battle dice. The defensive "SOS barrage" is used when a friendly unit is under assault and removes one of the attacking player's battle dice.
German formations with gas masks and grenades are Stosstruppen or storm troopers. The elite Stosstruppen units automatically receive artillery support for a close assault and may move two hexes and battle.
Fuller did not plan to grind the German army into dust with brute force. His strategic goal was the disruption of the German command structure and the destruction of the German logistics network. There are three supply centers (like the one marked with a flag token in this photograph) at Chaulnes, Foucaucourt, and Fouquescourt. Each supply center is a crucial Allied objective.
The infantry unit with the truck is German reserve formation. There are two reserve units and they are activated by a random event card. Such mobile reserves were common in the later phases of the war.
This is a German headquarters at Lihons near Crepey Wood. Overrunning this command center is another vital Allied objective. If the Allied player fails to wreck three of the four targets (supply centers and headquarters) the best he can hope for is a draw by inflicting heavy losses on the Germans. A win for the German player requires Allied casualties heavy enough to cause demoralization.
Tanks can push through the German outpost line and remove the obstruction. Unsupported infantry can crawl though slowly, one hex at a time. Armored cars, trucks, and cavalry may not enter an intact German outpost line hex. Armored cars, trucks, and cavalry must always stop moving when entering a German entrenchment hex.
Allied cavalry units are marginally useful beyond the front line trenches... getting there is the difficult part. All of the Allied cavalry formations are required to withdraw (presumably to water the horses) when a special random event card appears.
Canadian troops (light green) pour through a hole in the German line. Canadian brigades are larger than British units and the tough Canadian infantrymen roll an extra battle dice during a close assault.
The desperate German commander struggles to plug a gap in his main defensive line. One enemy tank (with wrench marker) has been damaged by artillery fire. It takes two hits to knock out a heavy tank, and an infantry brigade supported by a heavy tank rolls an extra battle dice during a close assault.
The biplane is spotting for a long-range British artillery bombardment. Each aircraft can perform several missions during a turn: aerial reconnaissance for long-range artillery fire, ground attack, and interdiction. Aircraft never require orders and have unlimited movement.
The number of biplane miniatures available to each player fluctuates when a random event card appears. At the beginning of the session the Allies have air superiority (two planes with no German aircraft available) but when this random event card appears a German plane appears and one Allied plane is removed.
This aircraft is performing an interdiction mission. If the Allied player chooses to activate this armored car formation during his next turn one vehicle miniature will be removed. The flame symbol token represents air interdiction.
German reserves hurry to defend a supply center. The use of random event cards adds tension and reduces the impact of the IGO-UGO sequence by inserting actions by an opponent at unexpected moments. It seems to enhance the play experience.
Thanks for taking a few minutes to read this lengthy article.
StevenE
Pete,
Thanks for your articles.
Have you ever thought about recording all or a part of one of this battle reports....There are so many interesting things about this deep customacition you do: battle events, headquarters, aircraft interdiction...and lots of wonderfull minis.
I love it.
-
-
-
mapiu2001 wrote:
Pete,
Thanks for your articles.
Have you ever thought about recording all or a part of one of this battle reports....There are so many interesting things about this deep customacition you do: battle events, headquarters, aircraft interdiction...and lots of wonderfull minis.
I love it.
Ditto
Epic as always Pete. You're a credit to the community.
At the request of a BGG contributor, a sketch map:
Pete...excellent!
Excellent write up as always Pete. A quick question: have you tried out The Great War? I love the tank minis and have only had the opportunity to play one game so far.
Paul Shabatowski wrote:
...have you tried out The Great War?
The Great War is an interesting game.
That design works fine in tactical environments. I prefer larger operational level (regiments/brigades) battles rather than smaller engagements. A modified set of Memoir '44 is a better fit. I have done several WWI scenarios using a variation of the original Richard Borg system.
The plan developed by Fuller envisioned groups of fast tanks punching through the enemy line on both flanks while the heavy tanks and infantry pinned the defenders in the center. Mechanized forces would sweep across the battlefield, cutting supply lines and throwing the enemy's command structure into confusion. Aircraft would bomb and strafe the enemy as these armored columns advanced. This is instantly recognizable as the kind of action the Germans attempted in Poland 20 years later; the American, British, and Soviet armies soon performed similar maneuvers in WWII.
Plan 1919 was ahead of its time and, as demonstrated in the scenario, faced many challenges. Cavalry and wheeled vehicles had difficulty crossing the broken landscape of a WWI battlefield and the tangled network of entrenchments. Motorized infantry formations had to dismount from their trucks to fight and were exceptionally vulnerable to enemy fire while being transported. Tanks were prone to breakdown and had limited combat range due to fuel consumption issues.
Perhaps more importantly, communication among the rapidly advancing attackers would soon fall apart. The technology behind the use of radio in vehicles was in its infancy. Methods of communication such as colored smoke or flares were poor substitutes, as were the hastily scribbled messages dropped from airplanes. If there was ever a campaign that justified the use of the Commands & Colors card system to control the actions of each army, Plan 1919 is it.
You've done it again, Pete. Splendid!
Spotted that "captured" (German) Spad XIII escapee from a "Dogfight" game!
Delightful stuff.
Sure do miss Galoob!
Amazing and inspiring (as usual...)
May I ask where the miniatures are from?
mogli43 wrote:
May I ask where the miniatures are from?
Excellent question.
Caesar 035 WWI German Army 1:72
Emhar 7209 WWI American Infantry 1:72
HaT 8235 WWI Highlanders 1:72
Cavalry from Memoir '44: Equipment Pack
Biplanes from Dogfight
All of the tank, truck, artillery, and staff car miniatures are Micro Machines
Armored cars are converted Axis & Allies Miniatures, combining parts from two military vehicles
