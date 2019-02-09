|
Daniel Burkley
United States
Hillsborough
New Jersey
Started a new game of Triumph & Tragedy:
Axis: Daniel (3rd game)
USSR: Russ (3rd game)
West: Steve (2nd game)
Highlights:
1936: Austria joins the Axis, Germany invades and conquers Denmark and Hungary (both under West influence, but not protectorates). Czechoslovakia is an Axis protectorate, with Persia, Poland & Spain Axis influenced. Norway, Sweden, and Turkey are Western influenced. Rumania & Bulgaria are Russian influenced.
1937: Russia invades Persia, but fails to conquer it. Germany invades Sweden and Yugoslavia, conquering both. Norway is conquered in the Fall, after which the Russians declare war on the Axis and occupy Sweden! Spain become an Axis protectorate (as is Czechoslovakia). Poland goes neutral. Bulgaria & Rumania remains USSR influenced. Finland and Portugal become Western influenced. The Low Countries become Russian influenced.
1938: Russia conquers Persia. Turkey becomes a Western Ally. Finland & Greece become Western protectorates. The English from Suez joins the Turks at Istanbul. Latin America & Portugal become Western influenced. Germany takes Sweden back from Russia and sinks the Russian Baltic fleet.
1939: Czechoslovakia joins the Axis. Poland becomes Axis influenced. The Axis conquer Rumania, while the Anglo-Turkish force conquers Bulgaria. With Finland becoming a Western protectorate and Poland only Axis-influenced, there is no real Axis-Soviet battlefront except by sea and the Rumanian/Bessarabia border now. The US becomes Western-influenced. Greece is a Western Protectorate.
A very competitive game at this point with all three great powers at comparable resources. The USSR and West have plenty of Population & Resources, but limited on Industry, while the Axis have greater Industry & Population, but fighting to grab more Resources. The declaration of War by the USSR did hamstring the Axis for a turn, dropping production from 14 to 9, but the Axis have rebounded to 14 at the end of 1939.
1940: The USA resumes it isolationist ways and goes totally neutral. The English cell in Latin America is replaced by an Axis cell. Germany attempts to elevate Spain to an active ally, but the West thwarts the attempt and it remains an Axis protectorate. Germany declares war on the West. Axis designs on isolating the Anglo-Turkish army in Bulgaria are thwarted by the Soviets playing an Emergency Command and they mobilize the Black Sea fleet, preventing a planned German invasion of Ankara, so the focus shifts to the Italian 10th Army in Libya, which attacks and captures Alexandria and the Suez Canal in the Spring. The 1st Italian fleet in the Western Mediterranean is positioned to establish a blockade (checked at the end of summer). The Royal Navy is attacked in the North Sea by the 1st and 2nd Kriegsmarine fleets with Luftwaffe support and score a bloodless victory in Spring 1940, as a German army invades Scotland from Norway without opposition to start Operation Sealion.
The English withdraw most of the BEF to London in response to the loss of the Royal Navy. A small Turkish army, the British Mediterranean Navy, and the Western Desert Air Force are dispatched to Jordan to prevent the Italians from conquering the rest of the Middle East. A French fleet attacks the 1st Italian Fleet in the western Mediterranean to attempt to break up the blockade of the Mediterranean, but the Italians send the French navy below without loss.
During the Summer of 1940, the Soviets attack the U-boats in the Baltic Sea and attack Poland, which joins the Axis. The U-boats are damaged, but submerge, and the Polish frontier fortresses are eliminated, but at some cost. The Germans re-position some of their armies in Rumania to respond to this new offensive, while the Regia Aeronautica and Italian submarines attack the Russian Black Sea fleet, eliminating it. The Italian 10th Army with support from the 2nd Italian fleet attack the Anglo-Turkish force and soundly defeat it – only the RAF survives. The Kriegsmarine surrounds England with U-boats and surface fleets, establishing a complete blockade of the UK. A Panzerkorps joins the German army in Scotland, but this weakens Germany’s forces along the Rhine.
In the Fall of 1940, the West counterattacks: An Anglo-French army captures Munich, defeating the fortress defending it, while a French army attacks Italy in the Piedmont, defeating it while taking a small loss. The last remnants of the Royal Navy and RAF attack one section of the blockade west of Ireland, damaging the U-boats, but the rest submerge to keep the blockade intact. The English strike out of London to try to recapture Scotland, but the combat is inconclusive. The Germans counterattack the Soviets in Lvov, giving out more than they take. The Italians brush aside the British Air Force in the Middle East to capture the resource-rich Mesopotamia, which now isolates the Anglo-Turkish army in Bulgaria and permits a possible sea invasion of India. The Russians have yet to move, but pause to see what the ramifications to the West are.
The blockade reduces the West’s production to 1. The Anglo-Turkish army will lose one step per block (3 total). The Axis production currently exceeds the USSR & West’s production (Axis: 16, USSR: 10, West:1), which will allow Germany to upgrade and/or build new armies to deal with both Soviet and West attacks in Europe, while at the same time it is poised to capture London. The West sues for peace, which the Soviets reluctantly agree to, since its remaining armies are in a dangerous situation in Poland with Axis forces at the Ruhr (5 CV in 2 blocks), Berlin (6CV in 3 unengaged blocks), Warsaw (4CV in 2 blocks) and Lvov (11 CV in 5 blocks), but still have plenty of strength (3CV in 2 blocks engaged at Lvov, 7CV engaged in Warsaw, and 5CV in 2 blocks at Konigsberg).
This game of Triumph & Tragedy featured more military actions from all players. The rules for blockades, supply, and “Defeat” were thoroughly reviewed and used, which brought out some subtle, but significant details:
A Trade Route may include one land route and one sea route, which can be traced through neutral territories.
Supply can be traced over land or sea in any combination(s) and any length, but cannot be traced through neutral countries or Rival Factions (whether at war or not).
Defeat – Aspects are mention in sections 1 and 2, but really need to be repeated in section 15. The conditions and ramifications of “Defeat” differ if it is a Greater Power, Major Power, or a Neutral nation:
A Greater Power (England, Germany, USSR) is defeated if its Main Capital is captured. Its remaining forces stay on the table and can continue to fight, but while the Main Capital is captured, its Production is zero, so that could be problematic if you have no cards left…
A Major Power (France, Italy) is defeated if it’s Capital (ie: Sub-Capital) is captured. Its remaining forces immediately disband (removed from the table).
A Large Neutral nation (Poland, Spain, Turkey) is defeated when its Capital is captured. All remaining units are disbanded.
If a Large Neutral nation (Poland, Spain, Turkey) becomes a satellite, its forces are replaced by the Major Power blocks of its Faction (ie: French, Italian – USSR has no Major Power, so it uses Russian blocks). The satellite’s Capital is not a supply source (ie: Supply must still be traced to a Main Capital or a Sub-Capital). If the satellite’s Capital is captured, no units are disbanded, but any unoccupied areas in that satellite now are controlled by whoever captured the Capital.
This struck us as a bit odd, but we went with it (this is only our third or fourth game and we want to play it "straight" a few times before tinkering with it) – but it did prompt us to make some changes for the next game:
If a Large Neutral nation (Poland, Spain, Turkey) becomes a satellite, it deploys its own Minor Country forces (any types), which are now controlled by the Faction it’s allied to. The satellite’s Capital is considered a supply source for its own units (ie: Supply for other units of the Faction must still be traced to a Main Capital or a Sub-Capital). Up to three Production may be spent per turn to upgrade existing Allied units, but only one of the 3 Production may be used to create a new allied cadre in its Capital. If the satellite’s Capital is captured, all of the satellite’s remaining units are disbanded, and any unoccupied areas in that satellite now are controlled by whoever captured the Capital.
How do you plan to keep track of which units belong to minors?
I have a set of white blocks for the Polish, yellow blocks for the Spanish, and orange blocks for Turkey.
